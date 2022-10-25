ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

It All Falls Down: adidas Ends Partnership With Kanye West, Twitter Reacts

By Bruce Goodwin II
 5 days ago

Source: Jonathan Leibson / Getty

K anye West ‘s latest downfall continues.

As brands question their relationship with him, adidas has had enough and has officially ended its partnership with the embattled creative.

The German-born athletics company made the announcement via press release early Tuesday morning citing Ye’s recent antisemitic remarks being the last straw.

“adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.,” the press release reads.

It also reveals that the partnership is terminated immediately and all production of goods and payments to Ye’s companies will be halted. The three stripes is aware of the financial hit the company will take now that the thorough review is complete, and warned its investors.

“This is expected to have a short-term negative impact of up to €250 million on the company’s net income in 2022 given the high seasonality of the fourth quarter,” the statement continued.

adidas ended the announcement by saying despite the halt of all Ye-related products, the company owns the design rights to all previous merchandise as well as future colorways so while Ye’s involvement is done, the future of the line is still murky.

Twitter is satisfied with the decision and some users are wondering what the hell took so long. Check out some of the reactions below.

Rihanna Is Back With New Song For ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

  The wait is over!!! Well kinda, we haven’t received word on an album but  we finally will be getting new music from the bad gal Rihanna. Last Tuesday (October 18), it was reported that Rihanna recorded two songs for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack and the hit movie gave us yet another teaser […] The post Rihanna Is Back With New Song For ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ appeared first on 92 Q.
25 Greatest Soundtrack Songs Of The Past 25 Years

With Rihanna finally releasing new music for the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' soundtrack, we reflect back on 25 great movie songs. The post 25 Greatest Soundtrack Songs Of The Past 25 Years appeared first on 92 Q.
