Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
See Serena Williams live it up on a girls weekend in Mexico
In another edition of “Let’s Scroll,” Michelle Collins shares what’s buzzing on social media, including Ricky Gervais’ thought-provoking tweets, Serena Williams girl’s weekend and more!Oct. 14, 2022.
Reports Of A Serena Williams Comeback Are Missing A Critical Piece Of Info
The tennis champ gave an intriguing interview that started the buzz.
CBS Sports
Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula become first pair of U.S. women in top four of WTA rankings since 2010
Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are the first pair of American women to take two spots in the top four of the WTA rankings since Serena and Venus Williams 12 years ago. As of Monday, the singles rankings shows Pegula at No. 3 and Gauff at No. 4 -- both are career-highs.
Like Fellow GOAT Tom Brady, Serena Williams Quickly Quits Her Retirement
About a month after she penned a piece for Vogue stating she’d be “evolving away from tennis” after playing in the 2022 U.S. Open, a tournament she won for the first time back in 1999, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams hinted that her retirement from the game could be short-lived during an interview with Good Morning America.
tennisuptodate.com
"She is not saying that she didn't take the drug" - Patrick McEnroe gives thoughts on Simona Halep's doping scandal
Former American tennis player Patrick McEnroe recently weighed in on Simona Halep’s positive doping results. It was announced that Simona Halep had tested positive for a prohibited substance called Roxadustat during the US Open. McEnroe, in his podcast – Holding Court with Patrick McEnroe, put forth his opinion about the scandal.
tennisuptodate.com
"In almost 30 years of working with athletes, I've never faced a situation like this" - Patrick Mouratoglou breaks silence on Simona Halep's doping scandal
Patrick Mouratoglou has broken his silence over Simona Halep's doping scandal, clarifying how he is handling the situation. Mouratoglou, who is Halep's coach, stated that he and his team are still in shock after Halep tested positive for a banned substance and stated that he has never faced such a situation in his career.
Serena Williams doubles down on retirement comments
Serena Williams is either teasing her fans or has something up her sleeve when it comes to returning to the courts for more tennis play. On a Sept. 13 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Williams was asked if there was any chance that she could return to playing tennis.
Popculture
Tennis Champ Reveals Pregnancy
A tennis champion is about to be a new mom. Anastasija Sevastova recently went to social media to reveal her pregnancy. In the photo, Sevastova is seen on the tennis court while showing off her baby bump. And the caption, the 32-year-old tennis star wrote "Baby Bump Tennis" indicating she's still enjoying tennis while being pregnant.
wtatennis.com
Road to the Finals: Coco Gauff
Editor's note: From Monday to Thursday this week, we will look at the road each of the eight singles players and eight doubles took to qualify for this year's WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas. Singles. Monday: No.1 Swiatek | No.2 Jabeur. Tuesday: No.3 Pegula | No.4 Gauff. Wednesday: No.5...
tennisuptodate.com
"These guys are talented and incredible athletes, but, my god, are they soft"- Mark Philippoussis compares his generation with current Next Gen
Former player Mark Philippoussis thinks that the new generations of players are very talented but rather soft. It's something that has been talked about before and he's not the only former player who has made such claims. As anything, it's up for debate but he had a very good view of Tsitsipsa unravelling against Kyrgios despite winning the opening set at Wimbledon.
Comments / 0