Local teachers honored at annual pep rally

Students from Cobb and Marietta schools waved signs and printouts of their teachers at the annual pep rally honoring the Teachers of the Year at Roswell Street Baptist Church on Tuesday. Hunter Riggall

MARIETTA — With an atmosphere akin to a playoff football game, roughly 120 teachers from across the Marietta and Cobb school districts were celebrated in exuberant fashion.

The honorees were the 2022 Teachers of the Year from every public elementary, middle and high school in the county. The venue was Roswell Street Baptist Church’s cavernous worship center, into which hundreds of screaming children were packed to cheer on their teachers.

“It was amazing, It was wonderful,” said Sarah Crawford, the Teacher of the Year at McCall Primary, who teaches students with autism in kindergarten through second grade. “And it was very humbling and overwhelming at the same time. It was great. I definitely felt the love for sure.”

Complete with marching bands and cheerleaders, the annual event returned to Roswell Street and a pep rally atmosphere after a few years of pandemic-induced changes.

Christy White, Teacher of the Year for Bells Ferry Elementary, said it was her second time being honored at the event (she won at another school, previously).

“Seeing the light bulb come on over the kids’ eyes whenever they get something is so fun, and I love it,” she said of her career.

Give Our Schools a Hand, as it’s known, has been held since 1988, but didn’t occur in 2020 due to COVID-19. In 2021, the event was held at the Cobb Galleria, and didn’t include as much fanfare.

But on Tuesday, there were clusters for every teacher, made of their students, friends and family, waving signs and printouts of the teachers’ faces.

The Cobb and Marietta superintendents, Chris Ragsdale and Grant Rivera, awarded plaques to the teachers one by one on stage. The teachers had the rest of the day off.

“Overwhelming, humbling, the best experience one can even imagine,” said Terryann Gordon, Pearson Middle School’s Teacher of the Year.

Cynaiia Henderson, a former student of Gordon’s, said her teacher is funny and tells jokes in the classroom.

“She makes teaching fun,” chimed in Brianna Baker, another former student of Gordon’s

Said Gordon of her students, “They keep me going, they keep me engaged, I pour into them, they pour into me. They’re just awesome.”

The celebration also featured musical performances and a special gift for four teachers.

Marietta High’s Josh Dempsey is the district-level Teacher of the Year for Marietta City Schools. Argyle Elementary’s Jenifer Mitacek is the district-level Teacher of the Tear for Cobb County School District, and also Cobb’s elementary level Teacher of the Year.

Cobb also named Derrick Tucker of Awtrey Middle and Jordan Motsinger of Harrison High as the district’s middle and high school-level Teachers of the Year.

Dempsey and Mitacek advance to the state-level competition.

All four received a free one-year lease from Voyles Automotive Group, and drew from a bag at Tuesday’s event, determining which car make they could choose from.