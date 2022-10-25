OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Patricia Ann Sullivan, 76, peacefully passed away on October 20, 2022, with her brother, Joseph at her side. Patricia, known as Pat or Patsy, was born at Monmouth Medical Hospital, Long Branch, N.J. on November 16, 1945. The daughter of Joseph E. and Ruth (Fadden) Sullivan. Patricia will be remembered by her sisters Sharon (Richard) DeNisi, Maureen Sullivan (Kevin) Dempsey, and her brother Joseph E. Sullivan Jr. She is also survived by two nieces, two nephews and several grand nieces and nephews.

OGDENSBURG, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO