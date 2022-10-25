Read full article on original website
Leander ISD prepares for recapture payment ahead of Nov. 8 election
Leander ISD board members approved an agreement to make recapture payments Oct. 27. (Community Impact staff) The Leander ISD board of trustees unanimously voted Oct. 27 to purchase attendance credits from the state as the district prepares to make its recapture payments, should Proposition A pass on Election Day, Nov. 8.
Election Q&A: Austin ISD at large Place 9 candidates
Meet the Austin ISD District 9 candidates. (Community Impact) Five of Austin ISD's 10 school board seats are up for election this November. Four of the five races—districts 1, 4, 6 and at-large Place 9—feature two candidates. The incumbents for places 1 and 9 are both running for...
Election Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Hays County judge
Political signs cover the roadside of South Stagecoach Trail for the Nov. 8 election in San Marcos. (Heather Demere/Community Impact) Editor's note: This Q&A did not run in the October print edition of Community Impact due to space constraints. Two candidates are running to sit at the center of the...
San Marcos CISD approves renovation funding
The San Marcos CISD board of trustees approved $4.3 million in funding for athletic facility renovations. (Courtesy San Marcos CISD) The San Marcos CISD board of trustees voted 4-2 to allocate $2 million from 2017 bond funds to renovate Miller Middle School athletic facilities. Some of the renovations set to...
Breaking down the $3.56B in bond propositions on Austinites' ballots
Austin voters are faced with five bond propositions from three entities totaling more than $3.5 billion. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Austin voters are being asked to consider five bond propositions totaling $3.56 billion that, if approved this fall, would support affordable housing in the city of Austin and campus improvements across the Austin ISD and Austin Community College districts.
Georgetown ISD earns B in TEA financial integrity rating
The Georgetown ISD received a score of 88 out of 100 for the Texas Education Agency's Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas. (Community Impact staff) Steve West, Georgetown ISD interim chief financial officer, shared with the board of trustees that the district earned an 88 for its financial integrity from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-22 school year.
Austin City Hall notebook: Council moves to 'offset' development rules and affordability; police protest settlements continue
Austin City Council met Oct. 27. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin officials focused on several pieces of city rental code during their Oct. 27 meeting, which also featured discussion of several changes to local development requirements. The session will be followed by another regular meeting Nov. 3. After next week, council...
Q&A: Round Rock ISD board of trustees election candidates talk priorities in public forum
Community members gathered at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions Oct. 25 to hear from candidates in the Nov. 8 Round Rock ISD board of trustees election in a public forum. (Haley Grace/Community Impact) Hundreds of community members gathered at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions Oct. 25 to hear from candidates in the...
Austin officials set new eviction, organizing protections for city renters
City Council reviewed several code updates related to city renters and landlords in October. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin leaders voted to establish new protections for renters aimed at staving off evictions and displacement, and allowing apartment complex residents to organize with their fellow tenants Oct. 27. The rewrites to portions...
Work to begin on Phase 1 of Hutto High School modernization
The Hutto High School modernization project was approved as part of a $194.4 million bond in 2019. (Courtesy Hutto ISD) Construction will soon begin on the first of two phases in a project renovating and modernizing Hutto High School. At an Oct. 27 board meeting, HISD trustees approved a $2.72...
Once ‘lifeless’ downtown district transformed into health care hub
Waterloo Park is one of the new additions to the innovation district. (Courtesy Waterloo Greenway Conservancy) Five years ago, the now demolished University Medical Center Brackenridge sat empty; plans to close the Frank Erwin Center were well in the works; and Waterloo Greenway, then called Waller Creek Conservancy, had just broken ground on the Waterloo Park project.
Beto O’Rourke visiting Central Texas polling places
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke returned to Central Texas on Wednesday to visit five polling places, as Early Voting is underway. The polling place visits are public and come as part of his statewide Vote with Beto drive to Get Out the Vote during his growing grassroots campaign to […]
post-register.com
Police get added incentive to stay in Lockhart￼
Lockhart Police Officers will receive an immediate incentive bonus of $2,500 with a second payment of $2,500 no later than Jan. 31 as the City hopes to retain the officers already here. The Lockhart City Council unanimously approved the payments at last week’s meeting and tabled a discussion of possibly...
$1 million grant furthers Williamson County rehabilitation program for young adult felons
Williamson County's Transformative Justice Program will continue for another three years after a $1 million grant from the United States Department of Justice, county leaders said.
Mayoral candidates lay out their visions for Austin in city forum
Five of six Austin mayoral contenders participated in a city-sponsored candidate forum Oct. 20. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Just ahead of early voting kicking off, five candidates in the running to be Austin's next mayor shared their thoughts on top city issues and pitched voters on why they believe they should be elected to lead City Council.
Orenda Education submits plans to rezone and expand Gateway Prep campus in Georgetown
The Georgetown City Council approved the first reading regarding the rezoning of the Gateway College Preparatory School site to allow expansion. (Courtesy city of Georgetown) regarding the annexation and rezoning of 52.48 acres at its Oct. 25 meeting. The property, located at 3360 Westinghouse Road, Georgetown, has housed the Gateway...
Community First! Village marks groundbreaking on 1,400-home expansion for formerly homeless residents
Mobile Loaves & Fishes and community leaders marked the groundbreaking of Community First! Village's expansion with a ceremonial tree planting. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Nonprofit Mobile Loaves & Fishes celebrated the groundbreaking of the 127-acre addition to its Community First! Village on Oct. 26, an expansion that will add an estimated 1,400 homes for the formerly homeless across the Austin area.
Austin mayor, half of city council up for election
More than 30 candidates are competing for a council seat at City Hall, located on Second Street downtown. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin City Council is poised for its most significant turnover in nearly a decade as the city continues to confront questions surrounding affordability, public safety, mobility and growth. Several...
Last Austin Public Health COVID-19 testing site to close Oct. 27
APH announced the closure of its last COVID-19 testing site on Oct. 26. (Community Impact) Austin Public Health announced Oct. 26 that it would close its last COVID-19 testing site Oct. 27, citing the widespread availability of testing and vaccines. The location, Metz Elementary, was one of 12 community sites...
Hays County public defender's office contract that was expected in August not yet ready
The Hays County Commissioners will vote on the public defender's office contract Nov. 22. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County commissioners were set to receive an update on the status of the county's public defender's office Oct. 25, five months after selecting Neighborhood Defender Service, Inc. to take on that challenge. However, there was not much of an update at the meeting that drew several community members who spoke in favor of the public defender's office and asked why there has not been much progress.
