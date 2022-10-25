ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Community Impact Austin

San Marcos CISD approves renovation funding

The San Marcos CISD board of trustees approved $4.3 million in funding for athletic facility renovations. (Courtesy San Marcos CISD) The San Marcos CISD board of trustees voted 4-2 to allocate $2 million from 2017 bond funds to renovate Miller Middle School athletic facilities. Some of the renovations set to...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Breaking down the $3.56B in bond propositions on Austinites' ballots

Austin voters are faced with five bond propositions from three entities totaling more than $3.5 billion. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Austin voters are being asked to consider five bond propositions totaling $3.56 billion that, if approved this fall, would support affordable housing in the city of Austin and campus improvements across the Austin ISD and Austin Community College districts.
AUSTIN, TX
Georgetown ISD earns B in TEA financial integrity rating

The Georgetown ISD received a score of 88 out of 100 for the Texas Education Agency's Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas. (Community Impact staff) Steve West, Georgetown ISD interim chief financial officer, shared with the board of trustees that the district earned an 88 for its financial integrity from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-22 school year.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Austin City Hall notebook: Council moves to 'offset' development rules and affordability; police protest settlements continue

Austin City Council met Oct. 27. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin officials focused on several pieces of city rental code during their Oct. 27 meeting, which also featured discussion of several changes to local development requirements. The session will be followed by another regular meeting Nov. 3. After next week, council...
AUSTIN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Beto O’Rourke visiting Central Texas polling places

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke returned to Central Texas on Wednesday to visit five polling places, as Early Voting is underway. The polling place visits are public and come as part of his statewide Vote with Beto drive to Get Out the Vote during his growing grassroots campaign to […]
TEXAS STATE
post-register.com

Police get added incentive to stay in Lockhart￼

Lockhart Police Officers will receive an immediate incentive bonus of $2,500 with a second payment of $2,500 no later than Jan. 31 as the City hopes to retain the officers already here. The Lockhart City Council unanimously approved the payments at last week’s meeting and tabled a discussion of possibly...
LOCKHART, TX
Community First! Village marks groundbreaking on 1,400-home expansion for formerly homeless residents

Mobile Loaves & Fishes and community leaders marked the groundbreaking of Community First! Village's expansion with a ceremonial tree planting. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Nonprofit Mobile Loaves & Fishes celebrated the groundbreaking of the 127-acre addition to its Community First! Village on Oct. 26, an expansion that will add an estimated 1,400 homes for the formerly homeless across the Austin area.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin mayor, half of city council up for election

More than 30 candidates are competing for a council seat at City Hall, located on Second Street downtown. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin City Council is poised for its most significant turnover in nearly a decade as the city continues to confront questions surrounding affordability, public safety, mobility and growth. Several...
AUSTIN, TX
Hays County public defender's office contract that was expected in August not yet ready

The Hays County Commissioners will vote on the public defender's office contract Nov. 22. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County commissioners were set to receive an update on the status of the county's public defender's office Oct. 25, five months after selecting Neighborhood Defender Service, Inc. to take on that challenge. However, there was not much of an update at the meeting that drew several community members who spoke in favor of the public defender's office and asked why there has not been much progress.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

