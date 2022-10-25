ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

coastreportonline.com

Coast bounces back with sweep against Riverside

Returning to play after getting swept by No.7 Irvine Valley College on Friday, the No. 17 Orange Coast College women's volleyball team completed its 13th sweep of the season against Riverside City College on Wednesday. This was the second game of the season where OCC was without its leading scorer,...
RIVERSIDE, CA
High School Football PRO

Riverside, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

RIVERSIDE, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Thunderbirds’ Butch Price lives to fight another day

It is homecoming at Cajon High School in San Bernardino and a disc jockey is hired for the occasion. The sound of the proceedings is like a jet airplane engine. Covering his ears in the press box is 73-year-old Yucaipa High football assistant coach Butch Price, father of head coach Justin Price.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Gov. Gavin Newsom goes to Fullerton to open homelessness command center

Teresa Posada has a lot to celebrate; it's the 85-year-old's birthday and she just moved into a new home.After years of struggling with homelessness, she finally decided to reach out for help after a stranger tried to break into her car as she was sleeping inside."What am I going to do if he gets in?" she said. "He's probably going to take the car and kill me."Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Orange County Thursday for the opening of the new HOPE (Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement) Center in Fullerton. It took 6 years to finally complete the $36 million unified...
FULLERTON, CA
menifee247.com

Castaneda, Macatangay named Students of Month

The Perris Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Menifee Valley Chamber of Commerce recently honored high school Students of the Month for October. The students are nominated by their teachers and staff at their respective school sites and are chosen for their character, integrity, love of learning, ability to persevere and overcome challenging circumstances, community service, and how they make a difference on their high school campus.
PERRIS, CA
theprescotttimes.com

Private Weather Service predicts ‘Cold & Wet’ Weather

It is that time of the year again where rainy season forecasts are put out there and Arizona is going to see a La Nina season that is not near normal at all so read on for details …. Join the Facebook Page for Further Updates If You Have Not...
ARIZONA STATE
AGU Blogosphere

Yucaipa: a remarkable debris flow video from the San Bernardino Mountains

Yucaipa: a remarkable debris flow video from the San Bernardino Mountains. On Tuesday a remarkable video was posted to Twitter showing a series of debris flows at Yucaipa in the San Bernadino Mountains of California:- . The video is also on Youtube. This series of debris flows, which occurred over...
YUCAIPA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

State funds to aid in relocating homeless staying in River Bottom camps

RIVERSIDE (CNS) — An $11 million state grant awarded to Riverside County will provide funding for programs intended to help transients encamped along the Santa Ana River relocate to transitional housing and other accommodations, officials said Thursday. The Continuum of Care grant was received by the county’s Department of...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Board extends moratorium for rentals in Idyllwild area, Temecula Valley

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously today to extend a moratorium on the issuance of new short-term rental permits in the unincorporated Temecula Valley, as well as the Idyllwild area, giving county staff time to research options for allowing additional rentals without over-saturating neighborhoods.   "We're talking about rights here,'' board Chairman Jeff Hewitt The post Board extends moratorium for rentals in Idyllwild area, Temecula Valley appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

US Health Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra visits Coachella Valley health centers

The U.S. Health and Human Secretary Xavier Becerra visited the Coachella Valley Friday, touring local health centers including a Desert Hot Springs senior center and DAP Health in Palm Springs. Becerra began the day at Desert Hot Springs Senior Center alongside Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz. They urged the valley's elderly to get their Covid-19 boosters The post US Health Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra visits Coachella Valley health centers appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

Magnitude 2.9 earthquake reported in Riverside County

A 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck Riverside County early Wednesday morning. The temblor struck at 1:14 a.m. about 5 miles southwest of Mountain Center in the San Jacinto Mountains, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was also about 14 miles southeast of Hemet. There were no immediate reports of injury or damage as a […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Residence built in 2019 is a rare modern home on the tour

Joe Fass loves coming home. It wasn’t that he didn’t before he and his wife Dianne moved to the house on Lucas Lane near the Redlands Municipal Airport, but now, he said, “The feeling of space, of coming home, trumps where I’ve been.”. Joe and Dianne...
REDLANDS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Earthquake Rattle San Jacinto Mountains Community

(CNS) – A magnitude 2.9 earthquake has been reported near Mountain Center in Riverside County at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 4.8 miles southwest of Mountain Center in the San Jacinto Mountains. It was 11.6 miles southeast of Valle Vista and 13.4 miles southeast of East Hemet.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

3 men shot in Desert Hot Springs

Desert Hot Springs Police said they were investigating an early Thursday morning shooting that left three men injured. Officers were called to the 12800 block of W. Arroyo Drive at 12:45 a.m.  They confirmed to KESQ News Channel 3 that the injuries suffered were considered non-life-threatening.  There was no immediate word on the injured men's The post 3 men shot in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA

