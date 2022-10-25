Video shows Batavia High School staff member placing student in neck hold

Video shows Batavia High School staffer fighting with student 01:54

BATAVIA, Ill. (CBS) -- Disturbing video shows a student in west suburban Batavia being placed in a neck hold by a school staff member.

As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, the incident happened this past Friday at the Batavia High School cafeteria – and now police are also looking into it.

Neither the school district nor the Batavia Police Department is releasing any surveillance video of the incident, but CBS 2 obtained a brief clip of it – which was recorded by a student.

Both agencies said they are investigating what led up to the scuffle.

It was a chaotic scene Friday. The video shows a female student scuffling with an adult male – who the school district confirmed is a member of the staff.

The man, who is holding a walkie-talkie, appears to be restraining the student against a table, and then forcibly wrapping his arm around her neck while the student punches him.

There is no audio on the video, but the staff member appears to be trying to call someone on the walkie-talkie.

In showing the video, we are protecting the identity of both the student and the staff member because the school district and Batavia police are investigating the matter – and it is unclear what led up to it.

Batavia Public School District 101 communications manager Holly Deitchman released the following statement:

"In the Batavia High School cafeteria on Friday, school staff responded to an incident of assault and battery involving students. The district is aware of a video circulating on social media depicting a select portion of the incident. We are working closely with all of the parties involved. "The District cannot release any additional information publicly, including the full video, to maintain confidentiality. Right now, our priorities are supporting those impacted, finalizing the investigation into the incident, and determining appropriate responses based on the investigation findings."

The district would not comment on the staff member's title or current status.

Batavia police also told us they are reviewing surveillance video and have interviewed those involved, as well as witnesses to the incident.

It was unclear late Tuesday whether anyone was injured during the incident.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no charges had been filed.