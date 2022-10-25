Read full article on original website
MilitaryTimes
Why Comic Sans should be the official Army font
The U.S. Army has a regulation for everything — braid styles, hands in pockets, colors and types of acceptable pens. The list even includes a font specification for professional correspondence — Arial, size 12. According to Army Regulation 25–50, section 1-19 of “Preparing and Managing Correspondence,” which specifies...
MilitaryTimes
Sailor convicted of dealing arsenal of machine guns, grenade launchers
Grenade launchers? Check. Anti-tank missile launchers? Also check. A U.S. Navy sailor who was building and selling a personal arsenal of heavy weaponry — one that could arguably rival what the U.S. is sending to Ukraine — is now behind bars. Patrick Tate Adamiak, 28, was convicted on...
Rival drug cartels open fire on each other with .50 cal weapons just miles from Texas border
Two rival Mexican drug cartels opened fire on one another near the Texas border in a recent incident. Drone footage shows vehicles mounted with .50cal machine guns.
Three Navy SEAL officers are reprimanded over death of candidate with enlarged heart who died of pneumonia after completing grueling 'Hell Week' while taking steroids
Three officers have been reprimanded over the death of a Navy SEAL candidate who collapsed and died from pneumonia hours after completing his ‘Hell Week’ training. Kyle Mullen, 24, died after undergoing the five-and-a-half-day test, and also tested positive for steroid use after officers found syringes and performance enhancing drugs in his car.
Daylight saving time: Oregon, Washington among states wanting to stop changing the clocks twice a year
In just a few weeks, we'll be setting our clocks back an hour. Some states, however, are trying to put a stop to the twice-yearly changing of the clocks.
AOL Corp
Is Arizona's Kari Lake the most 'dangerous' politician in America?
Kari Lake, the Arizona Republican candidate for governor and former Fox 10 Phoenix news anchor, seems to be everywhere lately. Earlier this month, the Atlantic declared her “Trumpism’s leading lady,” then spent more than 3,500 words explaining why. The Washington Post elaborated a few days later. “[Lake] has emerged as a Republican phenom by amplifying Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen,” read the subhead of its even longer profile. Last week, Axios went several steps further and reported that top Democratic strategists now believe Lake has the “potential to soar to a vice presidential spot or a post-Trump presidential candidacy.”
MilitaryTimes
Air Force to replace Kadena F-15 squadrons with rotational fighters
WASHINGTON — The Air Force is planning to replace the two squadrons of F-15C Eagle fighters it has stationed at Kadena Air Base in Japan with a rotational force of fighters. A source familiar with the situation, who asked not to be identified because the Pentagon hasn’t yet announced its plans, said the rotational force will be at least a short-term solution to replace the F-15Cs stationed on the Okinawa base as the older fighters are retired.
Federal government tells Arizona to remove wall of shipping containers at border
The federal government tells Arizona to remove double-stacked shipping containers placed to fill gaps in the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
MilitaryTimes
Ex-Army sergeant admits to killing soldier for reporting marijuana use
A former Army sergeant has pleaded guilty to killing a fellow soldier inside the barracks on Fort Stewart, Georgia, two years ago, according to the Justice Department. Byron Booker, 29, of Ludowici, Georgia, pleaded guilty to the premeditated murder of Spc. Austin Hawk on June 17, 2020, after Hawk reported his fellow soldiers for marijuana use, Justice officials said in a press release.
MilitaryTimes
Team Rubicon leaders take different journeys to the same destination
Art delaCruz and Jarrett Brown took different paths after leaving the military. Brown, who left the U.S. Army in 2007 after five years as a military police officer, wasn’t struggling professionally, but was searching for personal fulfillment. After 22 years in the Navy, delaCruz wanted a career in business leadership. Both veterans eventually found their way back to working with former military peers through Team Rubicon, a nonprofit disaster response organization with more than 158,000 volunteers ready to respond to natural disasters and other tragedies around the country and the world.
MilitaryTimes
Are you a military recruiter? If so, sound off to us
If you’re a servicemember working as a recruiter, we’d like to hear from you. We don’t need to tell you that military recruiting is a hard job. But these days, dismal recruiting numbers suggest the job has gotten even harder. What are you seeing on the ground?...
MilitaryTimes
Wish upon a Thunderbird — Air Force demo team performs Disney flyover
As a young boy growing up just outside of Orlando, Florida, home to Walt Disney World, Air Force Maj. Zane Taylor could only dream of one day getting to fly over what he considered the most magical place on earth. Yesterday, the 34-year-old airman, whose father was a Disney executive...
MilitaryTimes
What I’m learning as I transition out of the Army
Gee, thanks, Captain Obvious. No, really, change is hard, and military transition comes with its own set of unique challenges. For me, add in the fact that I’ve been military since birth. It’s true that the military isn’t just a job; it’s a lifestyle, and it’s the only lifestyle I have ever known. I’ve been comfortably cradled in a community of camaraderie and stability.
Gun used by Mexican cartel to shoot down military helicopter bought in US
Investigation into the 2015 incident revealed the 0.50-caliber weapon for the Jalisco cartel was purchased in Portland, Oregon
MilitaryTimes
Blind double amputee vet gears up for his 9th Marine Corps Marathon
One day in February 2007, Marine infantryman Matt Bradford awakened in what was then the Bethesda Naval Hospital in Maryland blind and missing both of his legs. The infantryman had been in a coma for three weeks after stepping on an improvised explosive device while on patrol in Haditha, Iraq.
MilitaryTimes
Major Hawaii-based Army exercise tests brigade in island-hopping fight
Correction: This article was updated at 1:40 p.m. Oct. 28, 2022, to note that this is not the first brigade rotation at JPMRC in Hawaii. More than 6,000 soldiers are headed into the “box” this weekend as part of a combat training center rotation across the Hawaiian islands designed to replicate a fight with China.
MilitaryTimes
‘Part of our team’: 5 nonprofits honored for their military programs
This year’s top winner in the Fisher Service Award program connects volunteer pilots with injured and disabled veterans and their caregivers — flying them at no cost to medical centers, adaptive retreats and morale-boosting events throughout the eastern U.S. “Our pilots love to fly veterans. … They look...
MilitaryTimes
Airman who plotted to kill spouse for insurance money appears in court
When Airman 1st Class Katelyn Day first met her husband five years ago, she probably did not expect to wind up in front of the military’s highest court years later with charges of trying to kill him. Yesterday, however, Day appeared before a judge after reportedly attempting to poison...
MilitaryTimes
US Navy hunting for info warfare experts, Aeschbach tells Old Crows
WASHINGTON — Personnel steeped in information warfare are increasingly in demand across the U.S. Navy, and the woman who ensures they are properly trained, equipped and available is feeling the pressure. “The competition is so keen now that my warfighting peers are approaching me and, in a good way,...
MilitaryTimes
Extremism among vets needs study and prevention, lawmakers warn
Federal officials need to find new ways to study and prevent extremism among veterans before the problem becomes widespread, according to a new report released by Democratic lawmakers on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee on Thursday. “Acknowledging the unfortunate reality that violent extremism is a small but growing threat...
