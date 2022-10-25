ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Wrestling Insider

TENILLE 'EMMA' DASHWOOD COMMENTS ON LAST NIGHT'S WWE RETURN

Tenille Dashwood, back in WWE as Emma, posted the following on her Instagram account:. "5 years ago today I was heartbroken feeling like my dream had come to an end. Today my heart is so full! ??. I’m overwhelmed by the amount of support I have. You guys are the...
Pro Wrestling Insider

USO PRAISES AVA RAINE'S DEBUT, WALLER CALLS OUT TRUTH AND MORE

Jimmy Uso Blown Away By The Rock's Daughter's WWE Debut, She's A Star! | TMZ Sports. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider

NON SPOILER WWE SMACKDOWN LINEUP FOR NEXT FRIDAY

Scheduled for next week's Friday Night Smackdown on FOX:. *The go-home show for WWE Crown Jewel. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Rey Mysterio for the first-time ever. *Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville - No Disqualification Match. *LA Knight vs. Ricochet. *Braun Strowman faces five men. *Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya. *Also...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE KICKS OFF EUROPEAN TOUR TONIGHT IN GLASGOW, SCOTLAND

The Smackdown brand kicks off their European tour tonight in Glasgow, Scotland at The Hydro with the following lineup:. *Braun Strowman & The New Day vs. The Usos & Sami Zayn with Solo Sikoa. *Liv Morgan vs Shayna Baszler. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. *Ricochet vs Karrion Kross...
Pro Wrestling Insider

EMMA-WWE UPDATE

WWE has officially placed Emma back on the WWE website's Smackdown roster after her return to WWE last night against Ronda Rousey. Last night was her first WWE appearance since 2017. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news,...
Pro Wrestling Insider

IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV HIGHLIGHTS

Impact Wrestling released the following video highlights of Impact on AXS:. Alan Angels RETURNS vs. Trey Miguel in X-Division Title Tournament | IMPACT Oct. 27, 2022. Can Bully Ray Be Trusted? | Tommy Dreamer vs. Chris Bey | IMPACT Oct. 27, 2022. ALL-STAR Knockouts Main Event | Mickie, Wilde and...
Pro Wrestling Insider

GRUDGE MATCH ADDED TO MONDAY NIGHT RAW

WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross has been officially added to the Hallowen night Monday Night Raw, playing off Cross attacking Belair during her match against Bayley last week. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates,...
Pro Wrestling Insider

UPDATED WWE CROWN JEWEL 2022 LINEUP

The updated lineup for the 11/5 Crown Jewel PPV in Riyadh. Saudi Arabia features:. *WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman vs. Logan Paul. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley - Last Woman Standing Match. *Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Brawling Brutes. *Brock...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WYATT TO 'ADDRESS HIS DEMONS' ON SMACKDOWN TONIGHT

WWE officially announced that Bray Wyatt would be appearing on tonight's Smackdown, airing on FS1 due to FOX MLB coverage, addressing his "demons." - PWInsider.com reported earlier today Wyatt was in St. Louis and would be appearing in person on the broadcast. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE VIDEOS

Gunther is disgusted by this version of Rey Mysterio: The SmackDown LowDown, Oct. 29, 2022. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT

Scheduled for tonight's WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock and the WWE Network:. *Channing Stacks Lorenzo (with Tony D’Angelo) vs. Tank Ledger. *Thea Hail (with Andre Chase) vs. Jakara Jackson. *Brooks Jensen (with Josh Briggs) vs. Trick Williams. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider...
Pro Wrestling Insider

10/28 WWE NXT IN MELBOURNE, FLORIDA RESULTS

*Thea Hail, dressed as Andre Chase, won a Halloween Costume Battle Royal. Cora Jade was AJ Lee. Roxanne Perez was Bayley. *JD McDonagh defeated Andre Chase. *Carmelo Hayes pinned Oro Mensah. *Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs defeated Veer Mahaan and Sanga by DQ. *Grayson Waller did a promo inside the...
MELBOURNE, FL
Pro Wrestling Insider

BRAY WYATT-SMACKDOWN UPDATE & MORE

For those who have asked, Bray Wyatt will be at tonight's WWE Smackdown taping. WWE NXT has a live event tonight in Melbourne, Florida at the Melbourne Auditorium with Bron Breakker, Cora Jade, Cameron Grimes, Toxic Attraction and more advertised. Paul Jordan sent the following...WWE's After the Bell podcast has...
FLORIDA STATE
Pro Wrestling Insider

TWO NEW MATCHES SET FOR WWE CROWN JEWEL

Officially added to the 11/5 WWE Crown Jewel PPV in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley - Last Woman Standing Match. *Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Brawling Brutes. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section,...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE NEWS AND NOTES

WWE Shop has a new nWo split T-shirt design with one half black-and-white and the other half red and black. They also have a special Signature Series edition WWF Tag Team Championship for The Brothers of Destruction. Full interview with WWE Superstar AJ Styles | Stacking Pennies. If you enjoy...
Pro Wrestling Insider

OPENING AEW RAMPAGE IS...

AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Matt Menard will open tonight's episode of AEW Rampage, PWInsider.com has confirmed. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider

NEW JAPAN ANNOUNCES RETURN OF FANTASTICAMANIA TOUR WITH CMLL STARS

After three years away from the NJPW calendar, Fantasticamania will finally make a return in 2023!. The estrella of CMLL will be making the voyage to Japan to thrill and delight, as the lucha libre festival is back!. The one week tour kicks off February 22 in Tachikawa, before Kyoto,...
Pro Wrestling Insider

UPDATED NWA HARD TIMES 3 PPV WEEKEND LINEUP

The NWA Hard Times 3 PPV will take place on 11/12 at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, LA right outside of New Orleans, featuring:. *NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille vs. KiLynn King vs. Chelsea Green. *NWA National Champion Cyon...
CHALMETTE, LA
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE SMACKDOWN ON FS1 PREVIEW

Due to FOX's Major League Baseball broadcast, WWE Friday Night Smackdown will air tonight on FS1, featuring the following lineup from St. Louis, MO at the Enterprise Center:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to appear. *Legado Del Fantasma vs. Hit Row & a mystery partner. *Ronda Rousey has an...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy