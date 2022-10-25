Read full article on original website
TENILLE 'EMMA' DASHWOOD COMMENTS ON LAST NIGHT'S WWE RETURN
Tenille Dashwood, back in WWE as Emma, posted the following on her Instagram account:. "5 years ago today I was heartbroken feeling like my dream had come to an end. Today my heart is so full! ??. I'm overwhelmed by the amount of support I have. You guys are the...
USO PRAISES AVA RAINE'S DEBUT, WALLER CALLS OUT TRUTH AND MORE
Jimmy Uso Blown Away By The Rock's Daughter's WWE Debut, She's A Star! | TMZ Sports.
NON SPOILER WWE SMACKDOWN LINEUP FOR NEXT FRIDAY
Scheduled for next week's Friday Night Smackdown on FOX:. *The go-home show for WWE Crown Jewel. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Rey Mysterio for the first-time ever. *Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville - No Disqualification Match. *LA Knight vs. Ricochet. *Braun Strowman faces five men. *Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya. *Also...
WWE KICKS OFF EUROPEAN TOUR TONIGHT IN GLASGOW, SCOTLAND
The Smackdown brand kicks off their European tour tonight in Glasgow, Scotland at The Hydro with the following lineup:. *Braun Strowman & The New Day vs. The Usos & Sami Zayn with Solo Sikoa. *Liv Morgan vs Shayna Baszler. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. *Ricochet vs Karrion Kross...
EMMA-WWE UPDATE
WWE has officially placed Emma back on the WWE website's Smackdown roster after her return to WWE last night against Ronda Rousey. Last night was her first WWE appearance since 2017.
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV HIGHLIGHTS
Impact Wrestling released the following video highlights of Impact on AXS:. Alan Angels RETURNS vs. Trey Miguel in X-Division Title Tournament | IMPACT Oct. 27, 2022. Can Bully Ray Be Trusted? | Tommy Dreamer vs. Chris Bey | IMPACT Oct. 27, 2022. ALL-STAR Knockouts Main Event | Mickie, Wilde and...
GRUDGE MATCH ADDED TO MONDAY NIGHT RAW
WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross has been officially added to the Hallowen night Monday Night Raw, playing off Cross attacking Belair during her match against Bayley last week.
UPDATED WWE CROWN JEWEL 2022 LINEUP
The updated lineup for the 11/5 Crown Jewel PPV in Riyadh. Saudi Arabia features:. *WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman vs. Logan Paul. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley - Last Woman Standing Match. *Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Brawling Brutes. *Brock...
WYATT TO 'ADDRESS HIS DEMONS' ON SMACKDOWN TONIGHT
WWE officially announced that Bray Wyatt would be appearing on tonight's Smackdown, airing on FS1 due to FOX MLB coverage, addressing his "demons." - PWInsider.com reported earlier today Wyatt was in St. Louis and would be appearing in person on the broadcast.
WWE VIDEOS
Gunther is disgusted by this version of Rey Mysterio: The SmackDown LowDown, Oct. 29, 2022.
HALLOWEEN COSTUME BATTLE ROYAL, ISLA DAWN AND MORE: 10/29 WWE NXT IN WINTER HAVEN, FLORIDA RESULTS
*Josh Briggs, dressed as a character from King of the Hill, won a Halloween Costume Battle Royal to earn a title shot. Julius Creed was John Cena. Stacks was Shawn Michaels. Brutus Creed was The Ultimate Warrior. Edris Enofé was The Boogeyman. Dante Chen was Rhea Ripley. Ikemen Jiro was Tajiri.
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock and the WWE Network:. *Channing Stacks Lorenzo (with Tony D'Angelo) vs. Tank Ledger. *Thea Hail (with Andre Chase) vs. Jakara Jackson. *Brooks Jensen (with Josh Briggs) vs. Trick Williams.
10/28 WWE NXT IN MELBOURNE, FLORIDA RESULTS
*Thea Hail, dressed as Andre Chase, won a Halloween Costume Battle Royal. Cora Jade was AJ Lee. Roxanne Perez was Bayley. *JD McDonagh defeated Andre Chase. *Carmelo Hayes pinned Oro Mensah. *Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs defeated Veer Mahaan and Sanga by DQ. *Grayson Waller did a promo inside the...
BRAY WYATT-SMACKDOWN UPDATE & MORE
For those who have asked, Bray Wyatt will be at tonight's WWE Smackdown taping. WWE NXT has a live event tonight in Melbourne, Florida at the Melbourne Auditorium with Bron Breakker, Cora Jade, Cameron Grimes, Toxic Attraction and more advertised. Paul Jordan sent the following...WWE's After the Bell podcast has...
TWO NEW MATCHES SET FOR WWE CROWN JEWEL
Officially added to the 11/5 WWE Crown Jewel PPV in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley - Last Woman Standing Match. *Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Brawling Brutes.
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
WWE Shop has a new nWo split T-shirt design with one half black-and-white and the other half red and black. They also have a special Signature Series edition WWF Tag Team Championship for The Brothers of Destruction. Full interview with WWE Superstar AJ Styles | Stacking Pennies.
OPENING AEW RAMPAGE IS...
AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Matt Menard will open tonight's episode of AEW Rampage, PWInsider.com has confirmed.
NEW JAPAN ANNOUNCES RETURN OF FANTASTICAMANIA TOUR WITH CMLL STARS
After three years away from the NJPW calendar, Fantasticamania will finally make a return in 2023!. The estrella of CMLL will be making the voyage to Japan to thrill and delight, as the lucha libre festival is back!. The one week tour kicks off February 22 in Tachikawa, before Kyoto,...
UPDATED NWA HARD TIMES 3 PPV WEEKEND LINEUP
The NWA Hard Times 3 PPV will take place on 11/12 at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, LA right outside of New Orleans, featuring:. *NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille vs. KiLynn King vs. Chelsea Green. *NWA National Champion Cyon...
WWE SMACKDOWN ON FS1 PREVIEW
Due to FOX's Major League Baseball broadcast, WWE Friday Night Smackdown will air tonight on FS1, featuring the following lineup from St. Louis, MO at the Enterprise Center:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to appear. *Legado Del Fantasma vs. Hit Row & a mystery partner. *Ronda Rousey has an...
