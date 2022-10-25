Textless cover of Ant-Man #5Mark Brooks/ Wikimedia. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has helped to revitalize the genre of superhero movies in the cinema and is releasing the first trailer for the film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that will kick off Phase Five for the franchise. Paul Rudd returns in his role as the superhero & Avenger Antman and Jonathan Majors returns to the MCU as the new villain who seems to be the main antagonist of this new saga: Kang the Conqueror. Majors and Kang the Conqueror first appeared in the MCU in the Disney+ original show Loki and this particular trailer seems to be providing fans of the Marvel movies some clues as to where this new phase is headed. Kathryn Newton is joining the cast and becoming a new character in the MCU since she will be playing Cassie - the daughter of Antman. The film is being directed by Peyton Reed who got interviewed by Entertainment Weekly about his latest movie.

