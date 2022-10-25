Read full article on original website
Is ‘Terrifier 2’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It’s officially spooky season so that means the Super Bowl for horror movie fans has commenced. And what better way to celebrate than to watch the new clown-slasher-sequel, Terrifier 2?. When we last saw Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton), he had mutilated the sole survivor Victoria (Samantha Scaffidi)...
Sorry, Keanu Reeves Fans, The John Wick Actor Has Exited A Big Upcoming Project
It’s been revealed that John Wick star Keanu Reeves is no longer attached to a highly-anticipated project.
Netflix Teams Up John Wick Director With Raising Dion Scribe for Black Samurai Movie
Chad Stahelski is a stuntman-turned-filmmaker who is best known for helming all of the John Wick movies. The fourth movie in the franchise is finally being released next year, but it's not the only project to look forward to from Stahelski. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stahelski has signed on to direct Netflix's adaptation of Marc Olden's Black Samurai novels.
IFC Films Buys ‘God’s Time,‘ Daniel Antebi’s Kinetic Debut Feature (EXCLUSIVE)
IFC Films has acquired North American rights to “God’s Time,” the kinetic debut feature from writer and director Daniel Antebi. “God’s Time” had its World Premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival in the U.S. Narrative Competition, where it won a Best Performance Special Jury Mention for actress Liz Caribel. At the festival, Paste praised it for conveying “a real sense of New York life,” while Cinemacy called it “Fast-paced and hip, fitting squarely into the growing category of films for the ‘Euphoria’ crowd.” The movie centers around Dev and Luca, two best friends, who are also recovering addicts. The duo are...
JOHN CENA TEAMING WITH IDRIS ELBA FOR NEW FILM
The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that John Cena and Idris Elba will star together in a new film Heads of State, which will be distributed by Amazon Studios. Ilya Naishuller, who directed the excellent Bob Odenkirk action film Nobody, will be in the director's chair for the project. The report...
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
John Stewart New Lead of Redeveloped Green Lantern HBO Max Series
The Green Lantern series for HBO Max is reportedly turning to John Stewart to be its featured lantern bearer. The long-gestating project from executive producer Greg Berlanti is being retooled, with writer and showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith leaving Green Lantern, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Grahame-Smith had already completed eight scripts for the DC streaming series, but reportedly chose to step down after all of the regime changes at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery. Green Lantern was originally going to feature Guy Gardner (Finn Wittrock) and Alan Scott (Jeremy Irvine), but with the behind-the-scene changes comes word that John Stewart will be front and center.
Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - October 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
FIRST LOOK AT MARVEL'S GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY HOLIDAY SPECIAL FEATURING DAVE BAUTISTA RELEASED
Director James Gunn has released the first look at the forthcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which will premiere later this year on Disney+ on 11/25, featuring Dave Bautista returning as Drax:. The special will lead directly into next year's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is expected...
James Gunn is now in charge of the DC Extended Universe
Four years after Disney (temporarily) cut ties with James Gunn, it is safe to say the filmmaker has made a total recovery. On Tuesday, hours after sharing the trailer for Marvel’s upcoming The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Gunn confirmed The Hollywood Reporter’s write-up claiming that he will serve as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios — Warner Bros. Discovery’s new division to replace DC Films, alongside producer Peter Safran.
'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Gets Black Friday Release Date
With only one week left until Halloween, it's time to set our sights on new festivities! For this holiday season, fans won't need to travel lightyears into space to hang with the Guardians of the Galaxy crew because director James Gunn is bringing them to Earth. Mark your calendars Marvel fans, because The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is crash-landing for its Disney+ premiere on November 25.
AEW ROAD TO DYNAMITE, AEW DARK NOW STREAMING, SERENA TALKS VIRGINIA HOMECOMING, JADE & MORE
Serena Deeb was interviewed by The Military News in advance of tomorrow's AEW Dynamite event in Norfolk, Virginia at this link. AEW is now streaming their Road to Dynamite for tomorrow's episode in Virginia:. They are also streaming this week's edition of Dark:. Sammy Guevara "“4 dudes, 1 bed” -...
Marvel Shares Trailer For “The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special”
Marvel has shared a new trailer for the upcoming “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.”. Marvel has shared the official trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which is set to hit Disney+ later this year. The special stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, and Kevin Bacon.
13 Of The Most Shocking Things We’ve Learned From Matthew Perry’s Memoir And Book Tour So Far
Well, that's very random.
NWA POWERRR ON FITE.TV PREVIEW
*Velvet Sky and Angelina Love host a special episode of NWA PowerrrSurge: Velvet After Dark. *Sal the Pal vs. Jax Dane. *Anthony Andrews vs. Traxx. *Soda Pop vs. Eric Jackon. *KC Roxx vs. Rolando Freeman. *Also appearing are Magic Jake Dumas, the lovely CJ, Natalia Markova, Taryn Terrell, Mercurio, and...
MLW STREAMING DIRECTOR'S CUT OF ONE-SHOT FOR FIRST TIME EVER, OUT SPORTS COVERS TRISH ADORA DEBUT & MORE
Out Sports covered the debut of Trish Adora for MLW this Sunday at Fightland 2022. Major League Wrestling will return with Fightland 2022 to Philadelphia, PA at the 2300 Arena this Sunday 10/30, featuring MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. EJ Nduka - Last Man Standing Match, MLW Women's Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. the debuting Trish Adora, MLW Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker vs. Lince Dorado, Jacob Fatu vs. Lio Rush, Willie Mack vs. Calvin Tankman, The Real 1 (NZO) vs. Mance Warner, Davey Boy Smith Jr. & The Billington Bulldogs vs. The Bomaye Fight Club, The Samoan SWAT Team vs. The FBI, Little Guido and Ray Jaz, The debuting Sam Adonis, Mads Krugger, The debuting Delirious, The debuting Alec Price and more. For ticket details, visit www.MLW.com.
Marvel Has Released The First Trailer For Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania
Textless cover of Ant-Man #5Mark Brooks/ Wikimedia. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has helped to revitalize the genre of superhero movies in the cinema and is releasing the first trailer for the film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that will kick off Phase Five for the franchise. Paul Rudd returns in his role as the superhero & Avenger Antman and Jonathan Majors returns to the MCU as the new villain who seems to be the main antagonist of this new saga: Kang the Conqueror. Majors and Kang the Conqueror first appeared in the MCU in the Disney+ original show Loki and this particular trailer seems to be providing fans of the Marvel movies some clues as to where this new phase is headed. Kathryn Newton is joining the cast and becoming a new character in the MCU since she will be playing Cassie - the daughter of Antman. The film is being directed by Peyton Reed who got interviewed by Entertainment Weekly about his latest movie.
