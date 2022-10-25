Read full article on original website
rosevilletoday.com
Rocklin College Park development proposed for two sites, Public Hearing set
Scheduled Planning Commission Public Hearing Date: November 15, 2022. Rocklin, Calif.- The Rocklin Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, November 15, at 6:30 p.m. at 3970 Rocklin Rd. to discuss the College Park Project proposed entitlements and Final Environmental Impact Report. College Park is a proposed private...
goldcountrymedia.com
Loomis Costco, minus the gas station, approved by Planning Commission
The Loomis Planning Commission this week approved the adjusted Costco plan, minus the gas station. After five years of planning and two years of litigation, the town of Loomis settled legal disputes earlier this month with the city of Rocklin and the Citizens for Responsible Growth, paving the way for a Costco on Sierra College Boulevard and Brace Road.
Elk Grove Citizen
Elk Grove's nature park opens
The public can visit a new showcase of Elk Grove’s wetland environment at a 2.7-acre park that’s tucked away from Elk Grove Boulevard. Elk Grove Nature Park officially opened on Oct. 19, and visitors can relax in a small grove that includes a boardwalk, walking paths, and a bridge over a future vernal pool. This project’s first phase was completed this fall as part of a $521,600 construction project. The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) plans to raise funds for future amenities such as a play area, an agricultural garden, and a building that houses a nature center.
More than half of Sacramento's housing plans unfinished as city officials name more
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — According to a recent update from the Sacramento City Council, only three of the eight housing sites named in its bedrock homelessness response legislation, the Comprehensive Siting Plan, are currently running. The three sites include:. 1. Miller Park 'Safe Grounds' Site - 60 tents. 2. X-Street...
Two female students offered ride by unknown man in El Dorado County: Officials search for him
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who approached two female students at Cameron Park and El Dorado Hills bus stops and offered them rides. The man, described as an older white male with olive-colored skin, approached the two students on Thursday. The first female […]
goldcountrymedia.com
City of Folsom seeks emergency court review, ruling on Mayor Howell's candidacy for reelection
City of Folsom officials have filed a petition in Sacramento Superior Court for emergency review after learning that Folsom Mayor Kerri Howell allegedly allowed a fellow council member to collect signatures for her 2022 campaign for reelection to City Council. During a newspaper interview earlier this month in which Howell...
Ribbon cutting for Folsom segment of Capital SouthEast Connector happening Wednesday
FOLSOM – Federal, state and local officials will be celebrating the completion of the Capital SouthEast Connector expressway's Folsom segment on Wednesday.White Rock Road from Prairie City Road to East Bidwell Street has been reconstructed into a four-lane expressway.Eventually, the planned 34-mile expressway will connect Interstate 5 in Elk Grove to Highway 50 in El Dorado County. Wednesday's ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m.Other parts of the project that have already been completed include the Grant Line Road-Kammerer Road Interchange, the Union Pacific Railroad-Grant Line Road railroad grade separation, and the Highway 50-Silva Valley Parkway interchange.
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn Police Department's first and only code enforcement officer retires
After 30 years of working for the city of Auburn, Auburn Police Department Officer Jennifer Solomon officially retired this month. “There is not enough space here to really encapsulate your career,” Police Chief Ryan Kinnan said about Solomon at the Sept. 26 city council meeting. Solomon served in many...
KMJ
Newsom Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration to Support Communities Recovering from Heat Driven Wildfires
SACRAMENTO – Working to bolster California’s support for the diverse communities impacted by extreme heat and weather-driven wildfires, Governor Gavin Newsom today requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to assist state and local response and recovery efforts in the counties of Siskiyou, Riverside, El Dorado, Placer, Madera, and Modoc.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A train cut off California man’s legs while he lay on tracks. Does he deserve $57 million?
The Amtrak amputation lawsuit went to the jury Thursday following an impassioned plea by Joe Nevis’ lawyer that jurors award him $57.6 million in damages for the Christmas Eve 2016 accident in which a train sliced off his legs. “He has 40 more years to live, 40 more years...
goldcountrymedia.com
Mosquito Fire 100% contained
Officials with the U.S. Forest Service has reported that the Mosquito Fire, in El Dorado and Placer County was 100% contained as of Saturday, Oct. 22. According the the USFS, crews will continue to patrol the fire from both ground and air. Smoldering fuels “well within the fire perimeter” may continue to produce smoke but “pose no threat to containment.”
goldcountrymedia.com
Six compete for three Rocklin Unified School District board seats
Three incumbents will face three challengers for three open seats in the Rocklin Unified School District Board of Trustees election on Nov. 8. Current Rocklin Unified School District trustees Rick Miller, Tiffany Saathoff and Dereck Counter are being challenged by Jen Brookover, Michelle Southerland and Kari Hamilton, according to the Placer County Elections Office.
Caltrans finishes I-5 corridor improvement project between Sacramento and Elk Grove
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A ribbon cutting Monday marked the completion of the I-5 Corridor Enhancement project that's been under construction since July 2019. The project repaired 67 lane miles of I-5 between Elk Grove and Sacramento, and added over 20 miles of carpool lanes. The roadway saw major fixes...
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn Council Knights of Columbus 'Tootsie Roll' Drive is this weekend
Knights of Columbus will hold its Intellectual Disabilities – aka “Tootsie Roll” – Drive on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30. Knights and their families will be found on those dates in front of Safeway, Grocery Outlet and Save Mart in Auburn, Worton’s Market in Foresthill and Holiday Market in Meadow Vista raising money for the Intellectually Disabled.
goldcountrymedia.com
Lincoln to get pickleball courts
A resolution was adopted at Tuesday’s City Council meeting to convert the concrete slab at McBean Park into six permanent pickleball courts. The project is allotted $160,000 from the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Capital Improvement Projects budget from Park PFE Fund 246. No date was set on when the courts...
californiahealthline.org
California Patients Fear Fallout From Third Dialysis Ballot Measure
ELK GROVE — Toni Sherwin is actually looking forward to the procedure that will relocate her dialysis port from her chest to her arm, which will be easier to keep dry. Since she started dialysis in February — as part of blood cancer treatment — she has washed her hair in the sink and stayed out of her pool to prevent water from getting into the port.
Over 6,000 marijuana plants seized in Nevada County
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 6,000 cannabis plants were seized in a raid of multiple illegal marijuana gardens in Nevada County, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that they also seized 1,892 pounds of processed plant materials and three illegal firearms. “Throughout the month, our Special Investigations Unit […]
beckersasc.com
Kaiser Permanente expands ASC presence: 3 updates this year
From a new Maryland ASC to a potential California addition, here are three ASC updates from Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente that Becker's has reported on this year. 1. Kaiser Permanente opened a Lutherville-Timonium, Md., outpatient-focused medical center with a three-operating-room ASC. 2. Kaiser Permanente may convert a 242,900-square-foot San Jose,...
Vehicle stolen in Yuba City while warming up
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle was stolen in Yuba City on Friday morning after the owner left the car running as it warmed up, according to the Yuba City Police Department. The car was reported stolen at 5:30 a.m., according to police, and around 7:30 a.m. another call came in that a relative […]
Stubborn fire burns at large Folsom home under construction
FOLSOM - A large home that was under construction in Folsom caught fire Thursday morning. A fire broke out around 4:26 a.m. at the two-story home being built at 1807 Ruan Court, which is near Serpa Way. No one was in the house at the time, firefighters tell CBS13. Ladder trucks were being used to put large amounts of water on what appeared to be a stubborn fire. Firefighters battled the blaze from outside, worried that the structure, which was primarily exposed wood, was too dangerous to enter. "Being under construction, it wasn't tenable for firefighters to go in. And without a life-safety component -- once we ruled that out -- it wasn't worth it to go inside that building," said Folsom Fire Dept. Battalion Chief Matt McGee. "We're going to risk a lot to save a life, but if we're only saving contents and a stick frame, we're not going to go inside." There's no word yet on what caused the fire, which burned for more than an hour.No injuries have been reported.
