Burglar caught on camera dropping safe on foot while stealing from Buckhead restaurant

ATLANTA — A masked man who broke into a Buckhead restaurant early Tuesday underestimated the weight of a safe he had stolen, and dropped it in a rear parking lot. Security camera video shows him limping around.

“Looks like he hurt himself getting out of the building with the safe. It looks like he dropped it on his foot.” Buttermilk Kitchen owner Suzanne Vizethann said to Channel 2′s Tom Regan.

Vizethann said the burglar used rocks to break a glass side entry door. Video shows him scurrying through the restaurant.

“He took out the cash register, and smashed it on the floor.” said Vizethann.

The thief went through the kitchen, and used a waffle iron to smash the windows of the door leading into the office. That’s where he grabbed the safe. The restaurant owner doesn’t know how the burglar knew where the safe was located or if he had visited the restaurant earlier.

“It’s hard to say if he had inside knowledge. There’s so many people who come through the doors every day. He could have been a customer. I mean, who knows?” said Vizethann.

A getaway driver helped the burglar load the stolen safe into his car. They left the parking lot and headed south on Roswell Road.

The restaurant owner says the thieves made off with 2,800 cash stored in the safe. She doubts that they will be able to crack it open.

She says she’s also thankful for all the community support they’ve received.

“First and foremost, no one was hurt. Luckily we have an amazing community behind us. We will get through it,” said Vizethann.

