ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Burglar caught on camera dropping safe on foot while stealing from Buckhead restaurant

By Tom Regan, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m5Mzo_0imQZFzJ00

ATLANTA — A masked man who broke into a Buckhead restaurant early Tuesday underestimated the weight of a safe he had stolen, and dropped it in a rear parking lot. Security camera video shows him limping around.

“Looks like he hurt himself getting out of the building with the safe. It looks like he dropped it on his foot.” Buttermilk Kitchen owner Suzanne Vizethann said to Channel 2′s Tom Regan.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Vizethann said the burglar used rocks to break a glass side entry door. Video shows him scurrying through the restaurant.

“He took out the cash register, and smashed it on the floor.” said Vizethann.

The thief went through the kitchen, and used a waffle iron to smash the windows of the door leading into the office. That’s where he grabbed the safe. The restaurant owner doesn’t know how the burglar knew where the safe was located or if he had visited the restaurant earlier.

“It’s hard to say if he had inside knowledge. There’s so many people who come through the doors every day. He could have been a customer. I mean, who knows?” said Vizethann.

A getaway driver helped the burglar load the stolen safe into his car. They left the parking lot and headed south on Roswell Road.

The restaurant owner says the thieves made off with 2,800 cash stored in the safe. She doubts that they will be able to crack it open.

She says she’s also thankful for all the community support they’ve received.

“First and foremost, no one was hurt. Luckily we have an amazing community behind us. We will get through it,” said Vizethann.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Buckhead restaurant catches fire overnight

ATLANTA — A fire broke out at an Atlanta restaurant overnight. Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department said at 2:40 a.m. Saturday, firefighters were called out to Preview Restaurant and Bar at 2221 Peachtree Road NE after a report of smoke coming from the roof. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman shot in the head at College Park gas station, police say

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Police said officers found a woman shot in the head at a Shell gas station in College Park on Friday morning. The unidentified victim was in the parking lot of the gas station on Old National Highway at around 6:33 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fulton County Medical Examiner.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DeKalb police officers awarded for heroism amid officer shortages in department

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne recently spoke exclusively with three DeKalb County police officers about their heroism and hard work. Special victims unit detective Gregory Moore, Officer Deandre Brown and officer Kimberly James all won awards as the county deals with a list of issues, including a severe workforce shortage and recruiting.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
199K+
Followers
137K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy