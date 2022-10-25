Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN STRONG PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of New Japan Strong on FITE.TV and New Japan World:. *Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tom Lawlor. *Blake Christian & Mascara Dorada vs. Mistico & Alex Zayne. *Ari Daivari vs. Kevin Knight. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WRESTLEPRO DEBUTING IN CHICAGO THIS WEEKEND WITH BENEFIT EVENT
WrestlePro debuts in Chicago, IL THIS Friday night October 28th!. WrestlePro teams up with The Hope For Us Network as we present “Champions Of Hope” a night of high spots and hope to help support suicide prevention. Tommy Dreamer, Scotty 2 Hotty, LSG, Fallah Bahh, Brandi Lauren, Kevin...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN ANNOUNCES RETURN OF FANTASTICAMANIA TOUR WITH CMLL STARS
After three years away from the NJPW calendar, Fantasticamania will finally make a return in 2023!. The estrella of CMLL will be making the voyage to Japan to thrill and delight, as the lucha libre festival is back!. The one week tour kicks off February 22 in Tachikawa, before Kyoto,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW STREAMING DIRECTOR'S CUT OF ONE-SHOT FOR FIRST TIME EVER, OUT SPORTS COVERS TRISH ADORA DEBUT & MORE
Out Sports covered the debut of Trish Adora for MLW this Sunday at Fightland 2022. Major League Wrestling will return with Fightland 2022 to Philadelphia, PA at the 2300 Arena this Sunday 10/30, featuring MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. EJ Nduka - Last Man Standing Match, MLW Women's Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. the debuting Trish Adora, MLW Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker vs. Lince Dorado, Jacob Fatu vs. Lio Rush, Willie Mack vs. Calvin Tankman, The Real 1 (NZO) vs. Mance Warner, Davey Boy Smith Jr. & The Billington Bulldogs vs. The Bomaye Fight Club, The Samoan SWAT Team vs. The FBI, Little Guido and Ray Jaz, The debuting Sam Adonis, Mads Krugger, The debuting Delirious, The debuting Alec Price and more. For ticket details, visit www.MLW.com.
Pro Wrestling Insider
'THE IRON SHEIK MASSACRE' TO HAVE EAST COAST PREMIERE SCREENING THIS DECEMBER
The Iron Sheik Massacre, a short 23 minute horror comedy film directed by John "Morrison" Hennigan, will have its East Coast premiere screening on 12/5 as part of the 2022 New York Horror Film Festival. The premise of the film - "A group of young professional wrestlers are roasting wrestling...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CHANGE TO TOMORROW'S AEW RAMPAGE LINEUP, JON MOXLEY COMPETING
AEW announced tonight that Wheeler Yuta double booked himself tomorrow, he will honor his original booking with New Japan as it was his initial booking. Yuta's scheduled match with Claudio Castagnoli against Angelo Parker & Matt Menard is off tomorrow's AEW Rampage on TNT. Instead, AEW Champion Jon Moxley will...
Pro Wrestling Insider
DOUBLE THE BUMP NEXT WEEK, ANDERSON TWEAKS NEW JAPAN, FORMER WCW STAR TO RELEASE AUTOBIOGRAPHY AND MORE
There will be two episodes of WWE's The Bump next week - their usual Wednesday afternoon broadcast and then an Crown Jewel episode on Saturday 11/5. Logan Paul will have a segment on the 11/5 broadcast. John Crowther, who co-authored the Bushwhackers memoir that was just released, is now working...
Pro Wrestling Insider
OPENING AEW RAMPAGE IS...
AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Matt Menard will open tonight's episode of AEW Rampage, PWInsider.com has confirmed. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE ROCK, LOGAN PAUL NOMINATED FOR YOUTUBE STREAMY AWARDS
Logan Paul and Dwayne Johnson were nominated for several Youtube Streamy awards today. Paul was nominated in the Creator of the Year award, Creator Product award for PRIME Hydration • Logan Paul x KSI, and IMPAULSIVE was nominated in the Podcast Category. Dwayne Johnson was nominated in the Crossover...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NWA x WILDKAT WRESTLING REVOLUTION RUMBLE LINEUP ANNOUNCED FOR NEXT MONTH IN NEW ORLEANS
Announced for the 11/13 NWA Revolution Rumble, being promoted in conjunction with Wildkat Wrestling on Sunday 11/13 at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, LA right outside of New Orleans, will feature:. *2022 Wildkat Revolution Rumble. *NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch vs. Wildkat Sports Champion Edge Stone. *NWA Women's...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE SURVIVOR SERIES DVD RELEASE DATE & MORE
The 2022 WWE Survivor Series, featuring the first-ever Wargames matches on WWE's main roster, will be released on DVD on 1/10/23. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
AEW released the following videos from last night's Dynamite episode:. Renee Paquette Interviews MJF Live! | AEW Dynamite, 10/26/22. Jon Moxley Defended the AEW World Championship vs Penta El Zero Miedo | AEW Dynamite, 10/26/22. MJF & The Firm's Relationship Comes Crashing Down | AEW Dynamite, 10/26/22. The BCC's Claudio...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED AEW FULL GEAR PPV LINEUP
The updated lineup for the 11/19 AEW Full Gear PPV in Newark, NJ:. *AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. MJF. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee. *AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TWO NEW MATCHES SET FOR WWE CROWN JEWEL
Officially added to the 11/5 WWE Crown Jewel PPV in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley - Last Woman Standing Match. *Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Brawling Brutes. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
DID WWE ANNOUNCE TWO MSG DATES TO LOCK OUT OTHER PROMOTIONS?, ALDIS-CORGAN, JEDIS IN WRESTLING AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Do you think WWE announced two MSG events to lock in exclusivity and keep out AEW and New Japan?. No, I think they just decided to try a new, different strategy and see if it would help tickets sales for the December 2022 and March 2023 events. New Japan had a date booked with MSG before COVID-19 made all of our lives miserable. It's entirely possible to see them book another date there when the proper constellations align.
Pro Wrestling Insider
HALLOWEEN ROYAL RUMBLE THIS WEEKEND AT NXT LIVE EVENT AND MORE WWE NOTES
This Saturday's WWE NXT live event in Winter Haven, Florida at The Winter Haven Armory will be headlined by a Halloween costume Rumble with the winner challenging NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Cora Jade, Cameron Grimes, Toxic Attraction and more are advertised. If anyone is attending, PWInsider.com is seeking live reports.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MAIN EVENTING TONIGHT'S IMPACT ON AXS IS...
VXT & Gisele Shaw vs Mickie James & Taylor Wilde & Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace will headine tonight's edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, PWInsider.com has confirmed. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING RETURNS TO NYC TONIGHT WITH MYSTERY CARD
New Japan Pro Wrestling will return to New York City tonight and tomorrow at the Palladium in Times Square. Tonight will feature a Halloween-themed mystery card, The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street, with nothing being announced in advance, streaming live on FITE.TV. Tomorrow, Friday 10/28 will be the first-ever...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING RUMBLE ON 44th STREET TONIGHT IN NYC, UPDATED LINEUP
New Japan Pro Wrestling will return to New York City tonight and tomorrow at the Palladium in Times Square with the first-ever Rumble on 44th Street airing live on FITE.TV, featuring:. *Kazuchika Okada & Eddie Kingston vs. IWGP World Champion Jay White & Juice Robinson. *El Phantasmo vs. Shingo Takagi...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE SMACKDOWN ON FS1 PREVIEW
Due to FOX's Major League Baseball broadcast, WWE Friday Night Smackdown will air tonight on FS1, featuring the following lineup from St. Louis, MO at the Enterprise Center:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to appear. *Legado Del Fantasma vs. Hit Row & a mystery partner. *Ronda Rousey has an...
Comments / 0