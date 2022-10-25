ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Wrestling Insider

NEW JAPAN STRONG PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of New Japan Strong on FITE.TV and New Japan World:. *Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tom Lawlor. *Blake Christian & Mascara Dorada vs. Mistico & Alex Zayne. *Ari Daivari vs. Kevin Knight. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WRESTLEPRO DEBUTING IN CHICAGO THIS WEEKEND WITH BENEFIT EVENT

WrestlePro debuts in Chicago, IL THIS Friday night October 28th!. WrestlePro teams up with The Hope For Us Network as we present “Champions Of Hope” a night of high spots and hope to help support suicide prevention. Tommy Dreamer, Scotty 2 Hotty, LSG, Fallah Bahh, Brandi Lauren, Kevin...
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Wrestling Insider

NEW JAPAN ANNOUNCES RETURN OF FANTASTICAMANIA TOUR WITH CMLL STARS

After three years away from the NJPW calendar, Fantasticamania will finally make a return in 2023!. The estrella of CMLL will be making the voyage to Japan to thrill and delight, as the lucha libre festival is back!. The one week tour kicks off February 22 in Tachikawa, before Kyoto,...
Pro Wrestling Insider

MLW STREAMING DIRECTOR'S CUT OF ONE-SHOT FOR FIRST TIME EVER, OUT SPORTS COVERS TRISH ADORA DEBUT & MORE

Out Sports covered the debut of Trish Adora for MLW this Sunday at Fightland 2022. Major League Wrestling will return with Fightland 2022 to Philadelphia, PA at the 2300 Arena this Sunday 10/30, featuring MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. EJ Nduka - Last Man Standing Match, MLW Women's Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. the debuting Trish Adora, MLW Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker vs. Lince Dorado, Jacob Fatu vs. Lio Rush, Willie Mack vs. Calvin Tankman, The Real 1 (NZO) vs. Mance Warner, Davey Boy Smith Jr. & The Billington Bulldogs vs. The Bomaye Fight Club, The Samoan SWAT Team vs. The FBI, Little Guido and Ray Jaz, The debuting Sam Adonis, Mads Krugger, The debuting Delirious, The debuting Alec Price and more. For ticket details, visit www.MLW.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Wrestling Insider

CHANGE TO TOMORROW'S AEW RAMPAGE LINEUP, JON MOXLEY COMPETING

AEW announced tonight that Wheeler Yuta double booked himself tomorrow, he will honor his original booking with New Japan as it was his initial booking. Yuta's scheduled match with Claudio Castagnoli against Angelo Parker & Matt Menard is off tomorrow's AEW Rampage on TNT. Instead, AEW Champion Jon Moxley will...
Pro Wrestling Insider

OPENING AEW RAMPAGE IS...

AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Matt Menard will open tonight's episode of AEW Rampage, PWInsider.com has confirmed. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider

THE ROCK, LOGAN PAUL NOMINATED FOR YOUTUBE STREAMY AWARDS

Logan Paul and Dwayne Johnson were nominated for several Youtube Streamy awards today. Paul was nominated in the Creator of the Year award, Creator Product award for PRIME Hydration • Logan Paul x KSI, and IMPAULSIVE was nominated in the Podcast Category. Dwayne Johnson was nominated in the Crossover...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE SURVIVOR SERIES DVD RELEASE DATE & MORE

The 2022 WWE Survivor Series, featuring the first-ever Wargames matches on WWE's main roster, will be released on DVD on 1/10/23. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW DYNAMITE VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

AEW released the following videos from last night's Dynamite episode:. Renee Paquette Interviews MJF Live! | AEW Dynamite, 10/26/22. Jon Moxley Defended the AEW World Championship vs Penta El Zero Miedo | AEW Dynamite, 10/26/22. MJF & The Firm's Relationship Comes Crashing Down | AEW Dynamite, 10/26/22. The BCC's Claudio...
Pro Wrestling Insider

UPDATED AEW FULL GEAR PPV LINEUP

The updated lineup for the 11/19 AEW Full Gear PPV in Newark, NJ:. *AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. MJF. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee. *AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
Pro Wrestling Insider

TWO NEW MATCHES SET FOR WWE CROWN JEWEL

Officially added to the 11/5 WWE Crown Jewel PPV in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley - Last Woman Standing Match. *Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Brawling Brutes. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section,...
Pro Wrestling Insider

DID WWE ANNOUNCE TWO MSG DATES TO LOCK OUT OTHER PROMOTIONS?, ALDIS-CORGAN, JEDIS IN WRESTLING AND MORE

SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Do you think WWE announced two MSG events to lock in exclusivity and keep out AEW and New Japan?. No, I think they just decided to try a new, different strategy and see if it would help tickets sales for the December 2022 and March 2023 events. New Japan had a date booked with MSG before COVID-19 made all of our lives miserable. It's entirely possible to see them book another date there when the proper constellations align.
Pro Wrestling Insider

HALLOWEEN ROYAL RUMBLE THIS WEEKEND AT NXT LIVE EVENT AND MORE WWE NOTES

This Saturday's WWE NXT live event in Winter Haven, Florida at The Winter Haven Armory will be headlined by a Halloween costume Rumble with the winner challenging NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Cora Jade, Cameron Grimes, Toxic Attraction and more are advertised. If anyone is attending, PWInsider.com is seeking live reports.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
Pro Wrestling Insider

MAIN EVENTING TONIGHT'S IMPACT ON AXS IS...

VXT & Gisele Shaw vs Mickie James & Taylor Wilde & Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace will headine tonight's edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, PWInsider.com has confirmed. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING RETURNS TO NYC TONIGHT WITH MYSTERY CARD

New Japan Pro Wrestling will return to New York City tonight and tomorrow at the Palladium in Times Square. Tonight will feature a Halloween-themed mystery card, The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street, with nothing being announced in advance, streaming live on FITE.TV. Tomorrow, Friday 10/28 will be the first-ever...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE SMACKDOWN ON FS1 PREVIEW

Due to FOX's Major League Baseball broadcast, WWE Friday Night Smackdown will air tonight on FS1, featuring the following lineup from St. Louis, MO at the Enterprise Center:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to appear. *Legado Del Fantasma vs. Hit Row & a mystery partner. *Ronda Rousey has an...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy