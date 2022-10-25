ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

KLTV

Police: Suspect in armed robbery attacked clerk at Lufkin Cash Now store

KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with American Welding Society District 17 Director Jay Jones about a high school welding competition held at LeTourneau University in Longview. 2 Tyler men charged in shooting death make court appearance. Updated: 3 hours ago. Dakevian Scroggins and Zaccheus Dunn, the two suspects charged with a...
LUFKIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

Six Arrested in East Texas for Online Solicitation of a Minor

It’s been a few years since that Dateline NBC special was taking place called “To Catch a Predator”, but it seems like something similar to that show took place here in East Texas. Last week the Texas Department of Public Safety released details about six people who were arrested after they conducted an undercover investigation into predators soliciting minors online for sexual purposes.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Forney Murder Suspect Released From Hospital, Tranferred To Jail

A hospital released a Forney man charged with murder, endangering a child, evading arrest, and then they booked him into the Van Zandt County Jail. Edgewood Police say 22-year-old Braylon Diamente Hicks was taken into custody on Aug. 12 following a shooting incident, highway chase, and self-inflicted gunshot wound. There is no bond set.
FORNEY, TX
KLTV

2 Tyler men charged in shooting death make court appearance

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. A crash at W. Grande Blvd. and Hollytree Dr. is slowing traffic. Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport seafood restaurant. Updated: 2 hours ago. KLTVs Jamey Boyum is at the intersection of Highway 149 and Highway 322 where an 18-wheeler...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport seafood restaurant

Tyler Police Department and DEA set to host drug drop off. The Tyler Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency will host a drug take back event tomorrow to allow the public to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs. Updated: 3 hours ago. Area high school students paid a visit...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Police: Dispute over jacket at root of Super 1 stabbing case

A 68-year-old man is suspected of stabbing another man outside an East Texas grocery store in a dispute over a jacket. Charles Tarrance, who was identified as a transient in a report on the incident, remained in the Gregg County Jail on Thursday following his Sunday arrest. His bond was set at $10,000 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident occurred outside of the Super 1 Foods store at 2301 W. Loop 281 in Longview.
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

Police: 14-year-old arrested in Tyler homicide

A 14-year-old Tyler boy turned himself in to law enforcement on a charge of capital murder, Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said Thursday afternoon. The teenager, whose name was not released, turned himself in on Thursday after a 43-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Tyler, according to Erbaugh.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Police: Jacket at root of Super 1 stabbing case in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — A 68-year-old man is suspected of stabbing another man in a dispute over a jacket. Charles Tarrance, who was identified as a transient in a report on the incident, remained in the Gregg County Jail on Thursday following his Sunday arrest. His bond was set at $10,000 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident occurred outside of the Super 1 Foods store at 2301 W. Loop 281.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Capital murder suspect arrested in Grand Saline

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Grand Saline Police Department arrested a fugitive who was wanted for capital murder. Julio David Falcon, 17, was apprehended yesterday in Grand Saline in the 700 block of North Waldrip Street around 5:30 p.m without any incident. He’s been booked into the Van Zandt County Justice Center.
GRAND SALINE, TX

