Morris County Jail Log, Sept. 25-Oct. 1
• Chayse Bryant, of Pittsburg, was arrested by Morris County deputies for criminal negligent homicide. Bryant was later arrested Sept.
Man accused of killing woman, kidnapping infant in Van Zandt County jailed
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — A Forney man accused of killing a woman, kidnapping her infant and leading police on a high speed chase in Van Zandt County in August has been arrested. Braylon Diamente Hicks was booked into the Van Zandt County Jail Wednesday on charges of murder,...
Police: Suspect in armed robbery attacked clerk at Lufkin Cash Now store
2 Tyler men charged in shooting death make court appearance. Updated: 3 hours ago. Dakevian Scroggins and Zaccheus Dunn, the two suspects charged with a...
5 arrested after Rusk County investigators recover stolen property from 3 East Texas counties
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Five people have been arrested after Rusk County investigators recovered multiple stolen items, such as sports memorabilia, a truck and trailer, from across three East Texas counties. The Rusk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page said deputies responded to a recent home invasion robbery, where a...
2 arrested after East Texas robbery, accused of holding man at gunpoint
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans were arrested after a home invasion and robbery in Rusk County, according to officials. Officials said on Oct. 10 a man was held at gunpoint by two people who robbed him. The investigation was apart of the sheriff’s office new S.P.E.A.R. initiative. “During the continued follow-up investigation, […]
Six Arrested in East Texas for Online Solicitation of a Minor
It’s been a few years since that Dateline NBC special was taking place called “To Catch a Predator”, but it seems like something similar to that show took place here in East Texas. Last week the Texas Department of Public Safety released details about six people who were arrested after they conducted an undercover investigation into predators soliciting minors online for sexual purposes.
Harrison County man arrested for alleged murder-for-hire plot against wife
According to police, 41-year-old Jarred Johnson was arrested after a citizen contacted the police claiming that Johnson offered money in exchange for his estranged wife's death on October 12.
Bond reduced for man accused of drunk driving in crash that killed Smith County deputy
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The bond for a Texas man charged with intoxicated manslaughter in connection to the death of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was reduced on Wednesday. Daniel Nyabuto, 21 of Grand Prairie, was originally being held on a $750,000 bond, but the court has since reduced his bond to $500,000. During a […]
2 Tyler men charged in shooting death make court appearance
Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport seafood restaurant. Updated: 2 hours ago. KLTVs Jamey Boyum is at the intersection of Highway 149 and Highway 322 where an 18-wheeler...
Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport seafood restaurant
Tyler Police Department and DEA set to host drug drop off. The Tyler Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency will host a drug take back event tomorrow to allow the public to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs. Updated: 3 hours ago.
Man arrested in East Texas in connection to murder of woman, kidnapping of 5-month-old
EDGEWOOD, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested Wednesday in East Texas and charged with murder, endangering a child and evading arrest, according to authorities. Braylon Diamente Hicks was booked into the Van Zandt County Jail, said the Edgewood Police Department. Hicks was accused of leading East Texas law enforcement on a pursuit from Edgewood […]
Police: Dispute over jacket at root of Super 1 stabbing case
A 68-year-old man is suspected of stabbing another man outside an East Texas grocery store in a dispute over a jacket. Charles Tarrance, who was identified as a transient in a report on the incident, remained in the Gregg County Jail on Thursday following his Sunday arrest. His bond was set at $10,000 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident occurred outside of the Super 1 Foods store at 2301 W. Loop 281 in Longview.
Police: 14-year-old arrested in Tyler homicide
A 14-year-old Tyler boy turned himself in to law enforcement on a charge of capital murder, Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said Thursday afternoon. The teenager, whose name was not released, turned himself in on Thursday after a 43-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Tyler, according to Erbaugh.
Tyler woman sentenced for child abandonment dies while serving 8-year sentence
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler woman who was sentenced to eight years in prison for child abandonment died on Oct. 23. Kelsey Frazier, 28, was an inmate at the Marlin Unit prison near Waco. She died from cardiac arrest at a hospital in Marlin, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Frazier […]
Longview teenager arrested for allegedly making threat against high school
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- A Longview teenager was arrested for allegedly making a threat toward a school campus. On Monday, Michael Crosby, 17, was arrested around 3:10 p.m. and charged with exhibition, use or threat of exhibition or use of firearms regarding the LEAD Academy High School Campus, according to the Longview Police Department. Law enforcement […]
Authorities say medical episode suspected in crash that led to home being struck in Flint
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the driver of one of the vehicles involved in a crash which caused a home to be hit in Flint is suspected to have had a medical episode. According to a crash report from DPS, troopers were...
Capital murder suspect arrested in Grand Saline
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Grand Saline Police Department arrested a fugitive who was wanted for capital murder. Julio David Falcon, 17, was apprehended yesterday in Grand Saline in the 700 block of North Waldrip Street around 5:30 p.m without any incident. He’s been booked into the Van Zandt County Justice Center.
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by multiple vehicles in Tyler
The Tyler Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency will host a drug take back event tomorrow to allow the public to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs.
