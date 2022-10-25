ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, MO

Cassville man dies in crash

A Cassville man died on Thursday in a wreck at 3:24 p.m. on Highway 76, five miles south of Cassville. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Walter Hooper III, 28, of Cassville, was driving a 2008 Ford Taurus westbound when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck head on a 2000 Freightliner, being driven by Christopher Diehl, 50, of Eureka Springs, Ark.
Drug take back on Saturday

The Cassville Police Department is again participating in the D.E.A. Prescription Take Back Day. This will be held Saturday between the hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the address to drop off the medication is 1401 Old Exeter Road at Walmart. Cassville Police Department will be collecting the substances at a collection site in front of the Store.
