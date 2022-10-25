The Cassville Police Department is again participating in the D.E.A. Prescription Take Back Day. This will be held Saturday between the hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the address to drop off the medication is 1401 Old Exeter Road at Walmart. Cassville Police Department will be collecting the substances at a collection site in front of the Store.

CASSVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO