A Cassville man died on Thursday in a wreck at 3:24 p.m. on Highway 76, five miles south of Cassville. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Walter Hooper III, 28, of Cassville, was driving a 2008 Ford Taurus westbound when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck head on a 2000 Freightliner, being driven by Christopher Diehl, 50, of Eureka Springs, Ark.

CASSVILLE, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO