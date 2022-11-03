ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

New Poll Reveals How Potential 2024 Biden-Trump Rematch Could Play Out In NY

By Michael Mashburn
 1 day ago

If former President Donald Trump decides to face off with President Joe Biden for an election rematch in 2024, the race could be close in New York, according to new polling.

In a hypothetical matchup between the two, voters were asked who they would support if the presidential election were held today.

Biden, a Democrat, narrowly leads Trump, a Republican, by a margin of five points, 42 to 37 percent, the SurveyUSA poll found .

Another 12 percent are undecided and 10 percent would vote for someone else.

Biden easily carried New York in 2020, garnering 60.9 percent of the vote to Trump’s 37.7 percent, making the poll results all the more surprising.

Political science expert Ron Seyb, of Skidmore College, told WNYT-TV in Albany the results could foreshadow trouble for Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections in November 2022.

“The midterms could be a chance to punish the party in power,” Seyb told the outlet. “It could also mean people want an alternative to Biden.”

According to the poll, the president’s approval rating in New York is now underwater, with only 45 percent of respondents approving of the job he’s doing compared to 51 percent who disapprove.

The SurveyUSA poll interviewed 1,200 New York adults online between Oct. 14 and Oct. 18. Of those, 1,018 were identified as registered voters.

Westport, CT
