World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz’s coach Juan Carlos Ferrero worries about the “kid”, says “There’s a risk of losing the motivation to keep fighting”

"I want to be able to make it so that my mom doesn’t have to work this hard" - Osaka on initial career goals in tennis
Naomi Osaka revealed that her early tennis goals were mostly tied to wanting to make life easier for her mother. Osaka was able to get into tennis largely because her parents worked hard in order for her to pursue a fairly expensive sport. The Japanese player recalled a time when her mother would wake up at 04.00 am to go to work and it was motivation for her to practice harder in order to make it.
"He tried to follow the rules that were put before him" - American tennis player Chris Eubanks on Djokovic's Australian deportation saga
American tennis player Christopher Eubanks called the Djokovic deportation 'bit of a circus' but he doesn't think Djokovic is to blame. Over the course of the past year, many have maintained that Djokovic's deportation from Australia was his own fault because he attempted to enter the nation without being immunized. The Serbian was granted an exemption, but it was later cancelled due to worries about public safety.
2022 Paris Masters Draw including Alcaraz, Nadal, Djokovic and Medvedev
The draw has been confirmed for the Paris Masters which will take place between October 31 - November 6, 2022 and acts as the season closer before the ATP Finals heads to Turin. As a result, it's a tournament which has attracted the big names with Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal,...
"A toss up between Alcaraz's speed and Isner's serve" - Chris Evert picks skills she would like from various ATP players
Tennis legend Chris Evert recently revealed that if given a chance, she would be in an interesting dilemma to choose either Carlos Alcaraz's speed or John Isner's serve. During her playing career, the American won 18 Grand Slam singles titles, including a record seven Roland Garros titles. On Wednesday, a...
Fernandez dumped out in all-Canadian Quarter-Final by Marino in Mexico
Leylah Fernandez is out of WTA 125K event in Mexico as she was beaten by compatriot Rebecca Marino 6-3 6-3. Fernandez remained in Mexico to play some more tennis after being beaten at the WTA 1000 event in Guadalajara but her stay was cut short in the quarter-final. She's still far away from her peak tennis and this defeat to a solid Marino just demonstrated that.
Yardbarker
"Serena Williams was trained to intimidate you, she wouldn't talk to anyone in the locker room" says Sorana Cirstea
Noted veteran player Sorana Cirstea explained the way Serena Williams approached matches and how it worked. In addition to having extraordinary talent, Serena Williams prepared meticulously for each of her matches. In a recent episode of the La Fileu podcast, Sorana Cirstea discussed how everything she did was done with the goal of winning a match.
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on October 19. Their wedding took place in Sa Fortaleza, a castle from the 17th century and was attended by the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, the Spanish tennis legend Carlos Moyá, and more....
"I've talked about that before with Kim Clijsters and also with Victoria Azarenka” - Kerber seeking advice on playing tennis as a mother
Angelique Kerber will become a mother and like many before her, she wants to continue playing tennis after giving birth. The German announced her pregnancy before the US Open writing that it would not be fair to play two-on-one. She is set to give birth in the Spring of next year and while she won't return immediately she spoke a couple of times about wanting to play on. Speaking in a recent interview, Kerber detailed how she sees things unfolding:
VIDEO: Tsitsipas curses and swears at his father, asks him to leave arena at Vienna Open
Stefanos Tsitsipas made headlined at the Vienna Open for seemingly cursing out his father after a heated exchange. Tsitsipas and his father tend to be in the headlines from time to time because his father rarely stops talking during the match and Tsitsipas doesn't always take kindly to some of the things he hears. After dropping his serve against Dennis Novak, Tsisipas lashed out against his father with Greek media reporting he had some very harsh words.
"I'm not at all angry with them" - Swiatek on Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula not supporting her stance and withdrawing from Billie Jean King Cup
Iga Swiatek has quashed any claims of being miffed with fellow tennis superstars Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula for agreeing to play in the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup (BJK Cup), thereby undermining Swiatek's appeal to the WTA and ITF against unfavorable and hectic scheduling on tour. The World No.1...
"Wow, you get paid to lose? Maybe I should become a professional tennis player" - Fritz speaks on the misconceptions people have about tennis players
Taylor Fritz recently gave a candid interview to Resident magazine's 'The Style' issue, discussing various aspects of life as an elite professional player on the tennis circuit. One of the biggest misconceptions that people have about tennis players, he said, is that they make money after losing in the early...
Tsitsipas and Sakkari confirmed to have been tested 169 times in four years as spotlight shone on doping after Halep scandal
Doping has been in the spotlight since Simona Halep tested positive for a banned substance and information about other players has been making the rounds. While no other high-profile player like Halep tested positive, plenty were tested over the years with numbers now coming out. According to reports in Greece, Tsitsipas and Sakkari were tested a lot of times in the past few years with Tsitsipas passing the test 85 times and Sakkari 84 times.
Emma Raducanu WITHDRAWS from GB's squad to play at next month's Billie Jean King Cup after struggling with her wrist injury in a huge blow for the event... with the British star suffering a bruising end to her season
The last embers of Emma Raducanu's season were extinguished on Friday night when she was forced to withdraw from the GB squad contesting next month's Billie Jean King Cup finals week in Glasgow. In a considerable blow for the event, the British number one revealed that the wrist injury which...
New Zealand Rugby admit they FORGOT they were hosting the women's World Cup and issue grovelling apology over 'disgraceful' fixture clash between All Blacks and Black Ferns
New Zealand Rugby admitted they had forgotten about the World Cup they are hosting after they were criticised for a scheduling clash between their All Blacks and Black Ferns sides. Fans in the rugby-mad country are unimpressed that their men’s side faces Japan in Tokyo on Saturday just 40 minutes...
Neymar to team up with youngsters for Brazil at World Cup
SAO PAULO (AP) — When Brazil started playing Vinicius Jr. and Raphinha on the flanks during World Cup qualifying, Neymar surprised his coach by praising his new attacking teammates. “These kids are wicked, boss,” the Paris Saint-Germain striker told Tite, who recalled the conversation in a recent interview with...
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Seals Win For Manchester United v Sheriff
Manchester United have sealed their win against Sheriff. You can see Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal here.
Auger-Aliassime defeats No. 1 Alcaraz in Basel to win 12th consecutive match
There is no beating Felix Auger-Aliassime as he improved to 3-0 against Carlos Alcaraz after another solid 6-3 6-2 win. It's a matchup that we'll see for many more years to come and it should be one of those that will become legendary over time. Two fascinating young players going head to head but one has been the far better one so far.
Soccer games today: Upcoming Premier League, MLS, Champions League schedule
Whether you call it soccer or football, the beautiful game is gaining popularity in the United States. Swipe down to
Yardbarker
Real Madrid to earn money from Atletico and Barcelona Champions League exits
The good news continues to flow for Real Madrid and Florentino Perez will no doubt have let slip a rare grin upon finding out that Barcelona’s misery represents extra profit for his club. Los Blancos are the only Spanish side left in the competition. It means that they will...
Yardbarker
Sky Sports pundit stumped by 29-year-old Liverpool man’s ongoing problem: ‘They need him at their best’
Fabinho at his absolute best is a force to be reckoned with, though his form since the start of the campaign has given rise to many a question and little in the way of answers. Paul Merson admitted he can’t quite put his finger on why the Brazilian’s once elite...
