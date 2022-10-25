“I’ve never quit on anything in life,” Tom Brady delivers ULTIMATUM on retiring mid-season amidst widespread criticism for Bucs QB

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gisele Bundchen’s Most Recent Tweet About Tom Brady Has Absolutely Savage Responses
While Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady’s marriage is currently in the spotlight, the supermodel’s most recent tweet about her husband and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now has absolutely savage responses. In early September, Gisele Bundchen took to her Twitter account to share her support for her husband and...
New Pics of Gisele Bundchen With Daughter Vivian Surface Amid Tom Brady Marital Drama Surface
As rumors continue to swirl that Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are heading towards a permanent separation, Bundchen was seen out with their nine-year-old daughter Vivian for a horseback riding lesson on Sunday. The 42-year-old former supermodel donned navy joggers and a white tee as she watched her daughter enjoy...
hotnewhiphop.com
Gisele Bündchen Appears To Hint At Cause Of Split From Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen seems to have hinted at a cause for her and Tom Brady’s marital troubles on Instagram. Gisele Bündchen may have shared a hint as to what caused the downfall of her relationship with Tom Brady on Instagram, earlier this week. Bündchen commented on a post from author Jay Shetty, featuring a quote about relationships.
Tom Brady’s ex, Bridget Moynahan, shares a quote about relationships amid the athlete’s divorce
Tom Brady’s ex Bridget Moynahan knows how to call it quits from the athlete. Moynahan took to social media to share a quote from marriage therapist Vienna Pharaon while Brady is divorcing Gisele Bündchen. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to...
Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Speaks Out About Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen
With more details about the alleged marriage woes between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen continuing to surface, Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek shares her thoughts about the situation. Fox News reports that while walking through the Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday (October 13th), Kostek was asked about...
Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele Bündchen Offers Buccaneers QB ‘Ultimatum’
The divorce proceedings between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly heated up since the pair hired divorce lawyers, and the latter is giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback one last chance to settle matters. Bündchen has reportedly hired the same divorce attorney who represented Tiger Woods and Jeff...
wegotthiscovered.com
Gisele Bündchen shades the heck out of Tom Brady in an Instagram post about ‘inconsistent’ partners amid divorce rumors
At this point, it seems inevitable that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen are headed for imminent divorce. Split rumors have been circling for weeks after it was first reported in September that the couple of more than 15 years were living apart following Brady’s decision to retire from the NFL and then hastily un-retire just 40 days later.
Gisele Bündchen takes kids to pumpkin patch in Miami amid Tom Brady woes
But will they ‘patch’ up their relationship? Gisele Bündchen helped her daughter, Vivian, and son, Benjamin, pick out pumpkins during a family trip — sans Tom Brady — to a patch in Miami over the weekend. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was photographed lugging a large pumpkin as her 12-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter stayed close. Jack, Brady’s 15-year-old son whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, did not join the trio for the outing. Bündchen, 42, dressed casually in a monochromatic look of gray leggings and a T-shirt — and notably decided to leave her wedding ring at home...
The Hollywood Gossip
Gisele Bundchen Says She's "Done" With Tom Brady; Antonio Brown Taunts GOAT QB On Instagram
Well, we probably should’ve known this would happen. Every time an A-list couple gets divorced, their reps swear the split will be civil (after they finally admit that it’s actually happening, of course), and every time things eventually get ugly. In fact, the more famous the couple, the...
Tom Brady's dad shows support for his son as struggling Bucs take on Ravens
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady received support from at least one family member on Thursday night as the team played the Baltimore Ravens.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to hilarious Bill Belichick press conference
Long-time New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been known to be a bit abrasive when addressing the media, and that was on full display during a press conference on Wednesday. He was asked about the Patriots’ quarterback situation on Wednesday during the press conference. To nobody’s surprise, he...
Tedy Bruschi calls out former teammate for Bill Belichick comments
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has faced plenty of criticism for his handling of the team—some warranted and some that seems to go a bit too far off the deep end. Former Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel’s recent comments fall in the latter category. Following the Patriots’ embarrassing...
Todd Bowles Reacts To The Tom Brady, Gisele Divorce News
It's been a rough week for Tom Brady. The superstar quarterback has lost two games in the past five days. And Friday, he officially announced that he and Gisele Bundchen, his wife of 13 years, have filed for divorce. His head coach, Todd Bowles, expressed sympathy for Brady while speaking to ...
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Decision News
Amid rumors of an impending divorce, Gisele Bundchen has reportedly decided to give her husband, Tom Brady, a firm demand. According to US Weekly, the supermodel has given the superstar quarterback a firm demand. “Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is...
Carolina Panthers creating a new offensive identity after McCaffrey trade
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It took seven games, a major trade and a head coaching change, but the Carolina Panthers are finally creating an identity on offense. When interim head coach Steve Wilks took over two weeks ago, he told offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo and his staff that he expects the team’s primary focus to […]
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Hannah Lewis, Patriots QB Bailey Zappe’s Girlfriend
Bailey Zappe has many New England Patriots fans divided about his skills on the gridiron. But one person in his corner long before he was an NFL quarterback is cheering him on. Hannah Lewis became part of the NFL WAG community when her beau was selected in the 2022 NFL draft. Since then, she’s been drawing the attention of Patriots fans at games and online. They want to know more about Bailey Zappe’s girlfriend. So we reveal her background in this Hannah Lewis wiki.
Comments / 1