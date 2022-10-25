Tomorrow is National Cat Day, when we're supposed to take time to appreciate them. But it might be a little harder after you hear this number. A poll found you'll spend $25,304 on your cat over the course of their life: $1,308 a year on food, $108 on toys, $111 for the average vet bill, and $764 to replace furniture they scratch up. Here are the top ten things cats like to break or ruin . . .

2 DAYS AGO