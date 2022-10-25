Read full article on original website
Katelyn A
3d ago
Ugh… this s$@+ needs to stop already!!! What the heck possesses someone to make these kinds of threats. I hope who ever it was gets in serious trouble and not just a “slap on the wrist” We shouldn’t have to worry about sending our children to school. That should be a safe place. What is wrong with this world?!
8
Related
Matthew Tidman, corrections officer beaten on the job, released from hospital
BOSTON -- A corrections officer who was beaten while on the job has been released from the hospital. Matthew Tidman was on life support after an inmate at MCI-Shirley allegedly came from behind and hit him in the head with a metal pole from a piece of exercise equipment on August 31. Tidman left Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital on Friday, nearly two months after the incident. "It was just amazing to see. Three months ago, we weren't sure what was going to happen, we all hoped for the best. Today was just a monumental day for Matt leaving the rehabilitation center," said Kevin Flanagan,...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts recover loaded firearm from 7-year-old while attending school
Officials expressed their concern after it was discovered that a young child in Massachusetts was in possession of a loaded gun while at school. Just after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Officers from District 11 in Boston responded to a radio call to 85 Olney St., the Up Academy Holland School, for a report of a student with a firearm.
fallriverreporter.com
Former Fall River resident accused of fraudulently helping unqualified rideshare drivers qualify
BOSTON – A former Fall River resident was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston yesterday in connection with a nationwide conspiracy to open fraudulent driver accounts with rideshare and delivery service companies. Caio Felipe Oliveira Dos Santos, 27, of Brazil, was indicted on one count of conspiracy...
FBI joins search for missing Raynham teen
A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday evening for Colleen Weaver, 16, who has been missing since Oct. 18. The FBI has joined the search for Colleen Weaver, the 16-year-old from Raynham who has been missing since Oct. 18. Police said earlier this week that they now believe the teen...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts career criminal sentenced to prison for trafficking fentanyl at mall
BOSTON – A Massachusetts career criminal was sentenced Monday in federal court in Boston for trafficking fentanyl while on supervised release for a previous federal conviction. According to the Department of Justice, Robert Roscoe, 31, of Boston and Attleboro, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts turkey hunter loses privileges for 5 years after shooting another hunter
A Massachusetts turkey hunter was punished this week after shooting a fellow hunter earlier this year. On Saturday, April 30, the Massachusetts Environmental Police were notified of a turkey hunter who had been shot in Barre. At approximately 5:45 a.m., the shooter stated he observed movement within the wood line...
New Bedford Company Investigating Alleged Seafood Theft
NEW BEDFORD — The alleged theft of a large amount of seafood from a New Bedford business late last week is being handled internally rather than by police. Police confirmed that a patrol unit was sent to 16 Hassey St., the location of Northern Wind premises, for a reported larceny just before noon on Friday, Oct. 21.
nbcboston.com
‘Do Your Job': Consumers Who Lost Thousands of Dollars Want Contractor Held Accountable
Tim Reid sat in a Brockton courtroom and watched as the contractor he’d previously hired entered a not guilty plea to larceny. Last month, we told you how Reid and his wife had hired Steven Docchio to install a pool and patio in their East Bridgewater backyard. The couple saved up for the project as a therapy option for their 10-year-old son, who has autism.
ABC6.com
Suspicious item found at Dunkin’ in Taunton a hoax, police say
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Taunton police said Thursday that a Dunkin’ employee found a suspicious item outside the business. The incident happened just before 1 p.m. on Broadway. Chief Edward Walsh said they called in the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad after coming across the item that was...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police warn those planning to visit Massachusetts Riverwalk after rape, indecent assault
The Massachusetts State Police are investigating two reported incidents, a rape that occurred in September and an indecent assault that occurred last Thursday, on the Riverwalk in Waltham. Whether the two assaults were committed by the same assailant remains part of the ongoing investigation. On the night of Sept. 14,...
iheart.com
Social Media Post Gets Woonsocket Man Jail Term
A Rhode Island man who was apparently caught on a social media photo with a gun, which was prohibited because he was a convicted felon, is getting state prison time. The Rhode Island Attorney General's Office says Willie Love of Woonsocket bought an illegal gun from someone involved in a trafficking scheme which became the subject of an investigation in 2020.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts turkey hunter shot in head and torso by hunter who thought he was a turkey
“On Saturday, April 30, 2022, the Massachusetts Environmental Police were notified of a turkey hunter who had been shot in Barre. At approximately 5:45 a.m., the shooter stated he observed movement within the wood line and fired a single round. The shooter then heard, “you shot me,” and rushed to render first aid. The shooter then transported the victim to a local hospital. The victim was struck with 12-14 pellets of bird shot, suffering injuries to the right side of his upper torso and head.
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island man out on bail after disturbing injuries discovered on dog by Swansea vet
A Rhode Island man was arrested recently after one of the most disturbing cases of animal abuse that the RISPCA has seen. On September 20th at approximately 9:00 a.m., RISPCA officials received a telephone call from Bay State Veterinary Emergency Services in Swansea regarding a canine, identified as an approximately eight-year-old beagle mix named Coco, that needed emergency medical treatment.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police lieutenant arrested twice in a week sees multiple charges dismissed
A Fall River Police lieutenant who was arrested twice in a week in Somerset in July has seen charges dismissed. 48-year-old Andrew Crook of Somerset was found dangerous after the arrests and was ordered into an in-patient treatment center. If he was released from the treatment center during the pendency of the cases, Crook had to be fitted with a GPS monitoring bracelet and was ordered to home confinement at a relative’s home until the disposition of his criminal cases. He also had to remain alcohol and drug free, not possess any firearm and have no contact with the victim in the case.
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect in Connection to Ongoing Investigation in Dorchester
At about 10:55 AM on Sunday September 11, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) responded to a radio call for a person with a gun at the corner of Belden Street and Belden Square in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim who stated that he had...
Alleged Serial Murderer Confesses To Beating Death In Gloucester County: Report
A Gloucester County man accused of killing five people has pleaded guilty to the murder of his childhood mentor in South Jersey, NJ Advance Media reports. The plea was made on Wednesday, Oct. 26 in exchange for a 35-year prison sentence and does not include a deal in four alleged killings in New Mexico, the outlet said.
ABC6.com
Dartmouth man charged with OUI after fiery crash in Westport
WESTPORT, Mass. (WLNE) — A Dartmouth man is facing several charges after crashing his car in Westport early Friday morning. Tucker Rose has been charged with OUI, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and several traffic violations in the fiery crash. According to police, they responded to State Road...
whdh.com
Police arrest Lawrence man in connection to Lowell shooting
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell Police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon in connection to a shooting in the city earlier October. Police identified 39-year-old Algenis Roque, of Lawrence, as the alleged shooter in an incident police were investigating, and had issued a warrant for Roque’s arrest. A man had...
Middleton House of Correction in lockdown after fight involving inmates leads to injuries
MIDDLETON, Mass. — The Middleton jail and House of Correction remained in lockdown on Tuesday after a weekend fight involving seven inmates that resulted in injuries to two inmates and two officers, the Essex County Sheriff’s Department said. Officials described the injuries as minor. After the disturbance on...
Former Fall River Man Indicted for Massive Rideshare Fraud Scheme
FALL RIVER – A former Fall River resident was indicted on Thursday by a federal grand jury on aggravated identity theft and fraud conspiracy charges, after he allegedly used stolen identities to open and sell rideshare and delivery driver accounts nationwide. The U.S. Attorney's Office said 27-year-old Caio Felipe...
