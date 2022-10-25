Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond
Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
NASDAQ
These 3 Top-Ranked Energy Stocks Pay Investors Nicely
The Zacks Oils and Energy Sector has been hot in 2022, up more than 35% and easily outperforming the S&P 500. For those looking to tap into the relative strength, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Valero Energy Corp. VLO, and Phillips 66 PSX could all be considerations. All three sport a...
NASDAQ
Ares Capital Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 9.92% Yield (ARCC)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which saw buying by Chief Financial Officer Penelope F. Roll.
NASDAQ
This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth
Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) is a relatively new member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (it was added in 2020). It sports a 2.2% dividend yield, which seems modest given the broader market's yield of around 1.7%. But given the generous 10% annualized dividend growth rate over the past decade, income investors focused on dividend growth will want to take a closer look while the bears have control of the market. Here's why.
NASDAQ
Which Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Undervalued Stocks To Watch Right Now
Undervalued stocks are stocks that are trading below their intrinsic value. That is, they are trading at a price that is lower than the true value of the company. Investors often look for undervalued stocks because they believe that the market has incorrectly priced the stock and that it is therefore a good investment.
NASDAQ
Why Chemed (CHE) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Chemed (CHE). This company, which is in the Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
NASDAQ
Technology Sector Update for 10/28/2022: PINS, DAIO, APPF, AAPL
Technology stocks still were surging late in Friday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 4.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 3.7% this afternoon. In company news, Pinterest (PINS) climbed over 13% after the visual search engine company late Thursday reported improved Q3 results compared...
NASDAQ
Energy Sector Update for 10/28/2022: FTS, DTM, EQNR, CVX
Energy stocks still were narrowly higher shortly before Friday's closing bell, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.4% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) rising about 0.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 1.5% although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 2.7%. West Texas...
NASDAQ
Friday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Financial
The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 2.5%. Within that group, Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) and Verisign Inc (Symbol: VRSN) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 8.9% and 8.9%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 3.9% on the day, and down 25.25% year-to-date. Intel Corp, meanwhile, is down 42.30% year-to-date, and Verisign Inc, is down 20.26% year-to-date. Combined, INTC and VRSN make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
NASDAQ
Why Alibaba, KE Holdings, and RLX Technology Fell Today
Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), real estate digital transaction platform KE Holdings (NYSE: BEKE), and electronic vaping company RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) were falling today, down 4.6%, 8.8%, and 8.9%, respectively, as of 12:55 p.m. ET. These companies didnt reportany material news, although earlier this week Alibaba...
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 10/28/2022: COLM,TAL,LOPE,AMZN
Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed on Friday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 2.2% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 0.1%. Consumer sentiment, as measured by the University of Michigan, was revised higher to a 59.9 index final reading for October...
NASDAQ
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DEF
The Invesco Defensive Equity ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 136,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of DEF were up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Gilead Sciences,...
NASDAQ
Why Carter's Stock Was Flopping on Friday
Friday was a generally upbeat day for the stock market, but you wouldn't know that from the performance of children's apparel retailer Carter's (NYSE: CRI). The company's stock was down by almost 5% in midafternoon trading, in the wake of its latest earnings release. So what. Carter's unveiled its third-quarter...
NASDAQ
What's in the Offing for Emerson (EMR) in Q4 Earnings?
Emerson Electric Co. EMR is set to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended September 2022) results on Nov 2, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EMR’s earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter has been revised 1.2% upward in the past 90 days. However, Emerson has an impressive surprise history, with its earnings having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 6%.
NASDAQ
L3Harris (LHX) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, EPS View Cut
L3Harris Technologies, Inc.’s LHX third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings from continuing operations came in at $3.26 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.44 by 5.2%. The bottom line however improved 1.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure, driven by a lower adjusted tax rate and fewer average diluted shares outstanding.
NASDAQ
TransUnion's (TRU) Shares Barely Move Since Q3 Earnings Beat
TransUnion TRU reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. There has not been any major price change since the earnings release on Oct 25. TransUnion’s shares have declined 50% over the past year compared with the 18.9% decline of the industry it belongs to.
NASDAQ
Global Ship Lease (GSL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Global Ship Lease (GSL) closed at $17.28, marking a +0.47% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
NASDAQ
Why Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Jumped 9.03% on Friday
Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), a biopharmaceutical stock that specializes in cystic fibrosis (CF) and gene-editing therapies, saw its shares jump 9.03% on Friday. The stock closed at $287.89 on Thursday, then opened on Friday at $302 before rising to $313.89 in the late afternoon. It's now close to its 52-week high of $316.48. Its 52-week low is $179.96. So far this year, the stock is up more than 41%.
NASDAQ
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COMM, ZS, WBA
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CommScope Holding Co Inc (Symbol: COMM), where a total volume of 12,247 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.4% of COMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 7,443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 744,300 underlying shares of COMM. Below is a chart showing COMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
Why Shares of NatWest Group Are Falling Today
Shares of NatWest Group (NYSE: NWG), the parent company of the Royal Bank of Scotland, traded close to 8.7% down in the final hour of trading today after the bank reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year. So what. NatWest reported net income of about $217 million...
Comments / 0