TODAY.com
See Serena Williams live it up on a girls weekend in Mexico
In another edition of “Let’s Scroll,” Michelle Collins shares what’s buzzing on social media, including Ricky Gervais’ thought-provoking tweets, Serena Williams girl’s weekend and more!Oct. 14, 2022.
Reports Of A Serena Williams Comeback Are Missing A Critical Piece Of Info
The tennis champ gave an intriguing interview that started the buzz.
CBS Sports
Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula become first pair of U.S. women in top four of WTA rankings since 2010
Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are the first pair of American women to take two spots in the top four of the WTA rankings since Serena and Venus Williams 12 years ago. As of Monday, the singles rankings shows Pegula at No. 3 and Gauff at No. 4 -- both are career-highs.
Like Fellow GOAT Tom Brady, Serena Williams Quickly Quits Her Retirement
About a month after she penned a piece for Vogue stating she’d be “evolving away from tennis” after playing in the 2022 U.S. Open, a tournament she won for the first time back in 1999, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams hinted that her retirement from the game could be short-lived during an interview with Good Morning America.
tennisuptodate.com
"She is not saying that she didn't take the drug" - Patrick McEnroe gives thoughts on Simona Halep's doping scandal
Former American tennis player Patrick McEnroe recently weighed in on Simona Halep’s positive doping results. It was announced that Simona Halep had tested positive for a prohibited substance called Roxadustat during the US Open. McEnroe, in his podcast – Holding Court with Patrick McEnroe, put forth his opinion about the scandal.
Popculture
Tennis Champ Reveals Pregnancy
A tennis champion is about to be a new mom. Anastasija Sevastova recently went to social media to reveal her pregnancy. In the photo, Sevastova is seen on the tennis court while showing off her baby bump. And the caption, the 32-year-old tennis star wrote "Baby Bump Tennis" indicating she's still enjoying tennis while being pregnant.
Serena Williams doubles down on retirement comments
Serena Williams is either teasing her fans or has something up her sleeve when it comes to returning to the courts for more tennis play. On a Sept. 13 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Williams was asked if there was any chance that she could return to playing tennis.
Serena Williams Isn’t Hanging Up the Racket Just Yet: ‘I Am Not Retired’
When Serena Williams announced in August that she was “evolving” out of tennis — a term she found to be softer than retirement — it was with a heavy heart. “I’m torn,” she said at the time. “I don’t want it to be over, but at the same time I’m ready for what’s next.” Now, the tennis icon has decided that it doesn’t have to be over if she doesn’t want it to be. During a press conference in San Francisco Monday, Oct. 21, Williams declared: “I am not retired.” The conference mainly saw Williams promoting her investment company, Serena...
