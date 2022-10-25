When Serena Williams announced in August that she was “evolving” out of tennis — a term she found to be softer than retirement — it was with a heavy heart. “I’m torn,” she said at the time. “I don’t want it to be over, but at the same time I’m ready for what’s next.” Now, the tennis icon has decided that it doesn’t have to be over if she doesn’t want it to be. During a press conference in San Francisco Monday, Oct. 21, Williams declared: “I am not retired.” The conference mainly saw Williams promoting her investment company, Serena...

2 DAYS AGO