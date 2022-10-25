ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 1

Related
Wisconsin Examiner

Pronoun policies, culture wars and partisan school boards in Wisconsin

When a school board in Lake Country, Wisconsin approved a policy banning the display of LGBTQ Pride flags and the use of preferred pronouns, it found itself on the leading edge of  a series of similar policies enacted in school districts elsewhere in the state and across the country.  On July 26, 2022, Kettle Moraine […] The post Pronoun policies, culture wars and partisan school boards in Wisconsin appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Kids to ride electric school buses in 19 Wisconsin school districts

Wisconsin's yellow school buses will get an environmentally-friendly upgrade at some school districts. The federal government this week awarded 19 school districts nearly $26 million to purchase 73 of the state's first-ever electric school buses. "The health benefits are immense and the economic savings are also significant. We can shift...
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Wisconsin becomes first state to offer housing benefits through state child health insurance program

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Wisconsin is becoming the first state in the nation to provide housing benefits to low-income families through a children’s health insurance program. The state’s Department of Health Services got approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to provide housing support to people with children who have low income and are currently homeless....
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Northeast Wisconsin COVID-19 hospitalizations rising, 7-day average of 486 patients

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,667,610 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,656 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s Total10/21/2022’s Total. Total positive cases1,667,6101,661,401 (+6,209) Received one dose of vaccine3,824,811 (65.6%)3,822,975 (65.5%)
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Governor Evers Visits Manitowoc, Talks Education, and Road Construction

Governor Tony Evers made a campaign stop at the Maritime Museum in Manitowoc today. During his stop, Attorney General Josh Kaul, and Evers’ running mate Sara Rodriguez all spoke about what they look to achieve if reelected into office. One of the aspects Governor Evers mentioned was more funding...
MANITOWOC, WI
The Badger Project

UPDATED: A list of all donors who have given the maximum to Derrick Van Orden, Republican candidate for Congress in western Wisconsin

Notable donors include Diane Hendricks of ABC Supply Co., John Menard, Dick and Liz Uihlein of ULINE, casino magnate Steve Wynn and Chicago Bears minority owner Pat Ryan. Derrick Van Orden, Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional District in western Wisconsin, has raised more than $6 million for his 2022 campaign, according to filings with the Federal Elections Commission. That’s compared to about $1.6 million for his Democratic opponent state Sen. Brad Pfaff. Van Orden’s fundraising total is almost certainly the largest haul of campaign donations for a single candidate in the history of the district.
WISCONSIN STATE
radioplusinfo.com

10-29-22 johnson, michels make campaign stop in fdl

Republican gubenatorial candidate Tim MIchels and U.S. Senator Ron Johnson are making a last minute push to get voters to the polls. Michels and Johnson made a campaign stop at Republican Party headquarters in Fond du Lac Friday. A little more than a week before the election Michels says he is confident of victory. “I’m predicting a Wisconsin landslide.” Michels said to a cheering crowd. “It’s Wisconsin, it’s a very purple state, so it’s probably going to be about three points, but we’re going to win.” After trailing in August, Johnson says his surge in the polls has come after voters have learned more about his opponent, Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. “I think Wisconsinites are shocked,” Johnson said. “They didn’t realize he (Barnes) thought the founding of America was awful, that he thinks Wisconsinites are racist. He said Wisconsin has institutionalized racism.” The Republican candidates are on a campaign bus tour in the final days of the campaign.
WISCONSIN STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Scam Targeting Seniors With Water Bills Reported In Wisconsin

There's yet another scam you should be aware of. This scam has the basic formula scammers love with a twist that would be easy to fall for, especially in today's day and age. A global pandemic and tight financial times are not causing scammers to call it quits. In fact, there are just as many scams as there were a few years ago, possibly even more. Scammers have capitalized on everything from COVID-19 to vaccine rollout to stimulus checks, and more.
CLINTONVILLE, WI
WSAW

Wisconsin DHS: “Potentially very serious respiratory season”

(WSAW) - “This could be a potentially very serious respiratory season, especially for the children in Wisconsin.”. Those were the words from Tom Haupt, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Respiratory Disease Epidemiologist and Influenza Surveillance Coordinator. He briefed reporters from all over Wisconsin during a press call Wednesday regarding the state’s respiratory illnesses.
WISCONSIN STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
479K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://northlandfan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy