Anti-LGBTQ rhetoric roils Wisconsin, providing political fuel for the right
When the anti-transgender movement entered Wisconsin’s gubernatorial race, it began with a handout. Somewhere on the Department of Public Instruction’s website was a document titled “Resources for Gender Expansive Preschoolers,” which listed materials with stories about transgender children. The document is from 2018. But this September,...
Pronoun policies, culture wars and partisan school boards in Wisconsin
When a school board in Lake Country, Wisconsin approved a policy banning the display of LGBTQ Pride flags and the use of preferred pronouns, it found itself on the leading edge of a series of similar policies enacted in school districts elsewhere in the state and across the country. On July 26, 2022, Kettle Moraine […] The post Pronoun policies, culture wars and partisan school boards in Wisconsin appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
wpr.org
Kids to ride electric school buses in 19 Wisconsin school districts
Wisconsin's yellow school buses will get an environmentally-friendly upgrade at some school districts. The federal government this week awarded 19 school districts nearly $26 million to purchase 73 of the state's first-ever electric school buses. "The health benefits are immense and the economic savings are also significant. We can shift...
Wisconsin 2022 elections: What are the most important races in Wisconsin?
2022 is an important election year in Wisconsin: we have races for Governor, U.S. Senator, State Attorney General and State Secretary of State - not to mention hundreds of local races.
CBS 58
Why Hispanics in 6 Wisconsin municipalities can request additional services when voting
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- In the state of Wisconsin, six municipalities currently have a significant Hispanic population, which means that when voters show up at the polls, they must be offered additional services if they request them to better understand what's on the ballot. As part of the U.S. Department...
Wisconsin 2022 elections: How are ballots counted in Wisconsin?
With the 2022 election almost upon us in Wisconsin, here's what you need to know about how your ballot gets counted.
Wisconsin becomes first state to offer housing benefits through state child health insurance program
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Wisconsin is becoming the first state in the nation to provide housing benefits to low-income families through a children’s health insurance program. The state’s Department of Health Services got approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to provide housing support to people with children who have low income and are currently homeless....
wearegreenbay.com
Northeast Wisconsin COVID-19 hospitalizations rising, 7-day average of 486 patients
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,667,610 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,656 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s Total10/21/2022’s Total. Total positive cases1,667,6101,661,401 (+6,209) Received one dose of vaccine3,824,811 (65.6%)3,822,975 (65.5%)
seehafernews.com
Governor Evers Visits Manitowoc, Talks Education, and Road Construction
Governor Tony Evers made a campaign stop at the Maritime Museum in Manitowoc today. During his stop, Attorney General Josh Kaul, and Evers’ running mate Sara Rodriguez all spoke about what they look to achieve if reelected into office. One of the aspects Governor Evers mentioned was more funding...
Ballot Spoiling: Can I change my absentee ballot vote in Wisconsin?
Ballot spoiling is still legal in Wisconsin.Photo Credit: My Price County / My Northern Wisconsin. Ballot spoiling, an action unknown to many Wisconsin voters, has gotten some attention in recent weeks.
UPDATED: A list of all donors who have given the maximum to Derrick Van Orden, Republican candidate for Congress in western Wisconsin
Notable donors include Diane Hendricks of ABC Supply Co., John Menard, Dick and Liz Uihlein of ULINE, casino magnate Steve Wynn and Chicago Bears minority owner Pat Ryan. Derrick Van Orden, Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional District in western Wisconsin, has raised more than $6 million for his 2022 campaign, according to filings with the Federal Elections Commission. That’s compared to about $1.6 million for his Democratic opponent state Sen. Brad Pfaff. Van Orden’s fundraising total is almost certainly the largest haul of campaign donations for a single candidate in the history of the district.
CBS 58
Capitol Connection: Sparks Fly in AG Debate, Michels Talks Parole, Surrogates Flood Wisconsin
MADISON -- On this week's Capitol Connection, Emilee Fannon & JR Ross discuss Thursday's Wisconsin Attorney General debate between incumbent Josh Kaul and GOP challenger Eric Toney. They also take a closer look at Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels' position on parole, and the big-name political surrogates flooding the battleground...
PolitiFact Wisconsin: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on ending cash bail claim
Ending cash bail has come up again and again in TV ads against Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes.
radioplusinfo.com
10-29-22 johnson, michels make campaign stop in fdl
Republican gubenatorial candidate Tim MIchels and U.S. Senator Ron Johnson are making a last minute push to get voters to the polls. Michels and Johnson made a campaign stop at Republican Party headquarters in Fond du Lac Friday. A little more than a week before the election Michels says he is confident of victory. “I’m predicting a Wisconsin landslide.” Michels said to a cheering crowd. “It’s Wisconsin, it’s a very purple state, so it’s probably going to be about three points, but we’re going to win.” After trailing in August, Johnson says his surge in the polls has come after voters have learned more about his opponent, Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. “I think Wisconsinites are shocked,” Johnson said. “They didn’t realize he (Barnes) thought the founding of America was awful, that he thinks Wisconsinites are racist. He said Wisconsin has institutionalized racism.” The Republican candidates are on a campaign bus tour in the final days of the campaign.
Scam Targeting Seniors With Water Bills Reported In Wisconsin
There's yet another scam you should be aware of. This scam has the basic formula scammers love with a twist that would be easy to fall for, especially in today's day and age. A global pandemic and tight financial times are not causing scammers to call it quits. In fact, there are just as many scams as there were a few years ago, possibly even more. Scammers have capitalized on everything from COVID-19 to vaccine rollout to stimulus checks, and more.
wisconsinexaminer.com
Reports set 2050 goal to eliminate principal culprit for climate change in Wisconsin
Wisconsin could cut its net carbon emissions to zero by 2050 and boost its economy in the process, according to reports released Tuesday by environmental and clean-energy groups. Meeting that timeline “will require aggressive action at virtually every level,” said the organizations, Clean Wisconsin and RENEW Wisconsin, in their announcement...
Wisconsin DNR launches PFAS testing requirement across the state
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is launching a new requirement to track down cancer-causing forever chemicals across the state. Cities with a population of over 50,000, including the City of La Crosse, will be required to test their water for PFAS beginning Nov. 1. In the city of La Crosse, that testing has already begun....
Mandela Barnes has long history with group that seeks to ban gang databases, make Wisconsin a sanctuary state
Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes has a long history with Citizen Action of Wisconsin, a liberal nonprofit group that aims to make Wisconsin a sanctuary state.
WSAW
Wisconsin DHS: “Potentially very serious respiratory season”
(WSAW) - “This could be a potentially very serious respiratory season, especially for the children in Wisconsin.”. Those were the words from Tom Haupt, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Respiratory Disease Epidemiologist and Influenza Surveillance Coordinator. He briefed reporters from all over Wisconsin during a press call Wednesday regarding the state’s respiratory illnesses.
