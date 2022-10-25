GEM Digital Limited commits 25 Million Dollars to MintMe.com Coin. MINTME rose by over 50,000% in the last two years, and such news will only speed up its march to the top. MintMe, with over 70 000 users growing against the bear market, was built to serve as an alternative to fiat crowdfunding services. It allows users to create a unique token representing their brand or idea and have their fans and followers buy them as a means of donation. MintMe works as an electronic marketplace for these tokens, and it also has a traditional crypto exchange market within its services.

