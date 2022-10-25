Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
BNY Mellon Launches Payment Platform Vaia for Payee-Choice Disbursements
BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK) recently launched Vaia, its new aggregated payment platform that “gives US-based institutions access to the latest digital payment options for disbursements.”. Through a single integration with BNY Mellon, institutions can now “provide their payees with access to Vaia’s wide range of payment choices – including...
bitcoinist.com
Meta Stock Falls As Metaverse-Driven ‘Reality Labs’ Posts $3.7B Loss
No one said the shift to web3 would be easy. That’s certainly the sentiment at Meta, which saw drops in sales and profits in their quarterly earnings announcement this week. Reality Labs, the tech-driven division of the company that is focused on VR and AR hardware and software and other metaverse-related verticals, posted a loss of $3.7B on the quarter alone – totaling nearly $10B on the year.
Yahoo!
Crypto company Blockchain.com to issue Visa debit card
Visa (V) is opening its payment network to another major crypto firm a day after reporting earnings that topped estimates. This newest card from London and Miami-based Blockchain.com, which will be issued through fintech platform Marqeta (MQ), comes with no fees and allows users to earn 1% back in crypto.
tokenist.com
JP Morgan Announces Web3 Digital Identity and Wallet Solution Under Development
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. JP Morgan is developing a Web3 digital identity solution, likely built on the bank’s Onyx blockchain. The solution, which is currently under development, would allow users to “traverse across digital realms” like Web3, DeFi, and the metaverse using a single digital identity.
securities.io
Ethereum and Solana Staking Goes Live on WealthSimple
Canadian-based regulated financial services platform, WealthSimple, now offers crypto staking. Put simply, staking is a way to earn percentage-rate cryptocurrency rewards by holding certain cryptocurrencies in a staking-compatible wallet or staking platform. To support the security and operations of the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain network, users “lock” or stake funds (in the blockchain network’s native token) and incentives (in the form of cryptocurrency) are paid into the wallet used for staking.
coinfomania.com
Best NFT Wallets to Use
With rising interest in investing in NFTs, many investors have sought the best NFT wallet to use for their digital collectibles. They keep several features in mind while searching for the best NFT wallet to meet their needs. If you are also searching for the best NFT wallet to use, this article is designed for you.
coinfomania.com
Binance Unveils Native Oracle Chain to Power Web 3
Leading global cryptocurrency exchange Binance has launched Binance Oracle, a decentralized Web 3 solution designed to connect smart contracts to real-world data. For clarity, Oracles are innovative technologies allowing blockchains to interact with other technology solutions outside the ecosystem. The oracles serve as a bridge that feeds real-world input and...
nftgators.com
Notebook Labs Raises $3.3M to Build Zero-Knowledge Identity Protocol
Notebook Labs has raised $3.3 million in a funding round led by Bain Capital Crypto. The company is founded by Stanford Sophomores, who want to build a zero-knowledge identity protocol to maintain anatomy and privacy on the web. The fundraising also attracted participation from Y Combinator, Soma Capital, Abstract Ventures,...
coinfomania.com
MintMe.com Coin Secures 25 Million Dollars Investment Commitment From GEM Digital Limited
GEM Digital Limited commits 25 Million Dollars to MintMe.com Coin. MINTME rose by over 50,000% in the last two years, and such news will only speed up its march to the top. MintMe, with over 70 000 users growing against the bear market, was built to serve as an alternative to fiat crowdfunding services. It allows users to create a unique token representing their brand or idea and have their fans and followers buy them as a means of donation. MintMe works as an electronic marketplace for these tokens, and it also has a traditional crypto exchange market within its services.
4 Tips for Companies Looking to Enter the Crypto Market
As the crypto industry is maturing, now is the perfect time to enter the market.
cxmtoday.com
Analytic Index Forms Strategic Partnership with The Mars Agency
Digital commerce expert Analytic Index has positioned itself to make an even greater impact on the connected commerce marketplace through a formal partnership with The Mars Agency, a provider of connected commerce. Through the agreement, Analytic Index will provide the retail search and digital shelf intelligence captured through its unique...
cryptoglobe.com
Bitwise Asset Management CIO Explains This Week’s Rally in the Crypto Market
On Wednesday (October 26), Matt Hougan, CIO of crypto index fund & ETF provider Bitwise Asset Management, explained why several popular altcoins have enjoyed double-digit percentage gains vs the dollar this week. For example, according to data by TradingView, on Coinbase, currently (as of 3:44 p.m. UTC on October 27)...
financefeeds.com
Q9 Capital gets crypto investment licence in Dubai
Crypto investment platform Q9 Capital has secured a provisional virtual assets licence to operate in Dubai. The Hong Kong-headquartered firm has obtained the approval from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (Vara). Founded in 2020, Q9 Capital offers an Auto-Invest package to deliver systematic investment strategies to the crypto market...
cryptonewsz.com
FitR (FMT) announces the list on cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC
MEXC Global will list FitR soon, and users can trade its native token FMT (FMT/USDT). According to public information, MEXC is one of the world’s top 10 cryptocurrency trading platforms. The core products include spot trading, leveraged ETF, futures, NFT Index, etc. MEXC supports more than 1,500 cryptocurrency transactions and ranks first in terms of liquidity for the top 50 cryptocurrencies.
CoinTelegraph
Visa's trademark applications suggest more involvement in crypto space
Major credit card company Visa may be planning to explore digital wallet services based on two recent trademark applications. According to records submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office on Oct. 22, the Visa International Service Association filed two applications for its character mark to be used in software “to view, access, store, monitor, manage, trade, send, receive, transmit, and exchange” crypto assets and nonfungible tokens, or NFTs. The filings also suggested the credit card company may be exploring a move into the metaverse, with its namesake used in “virtual environments in which users can interact for recreational, leisure or entertainment purposes.”
CoinTelegraph
Asset management firm launches BTC Lightning Network startup accelerator
Asset management firm Stone Ridge, the parent company of Bitcoin company NYDIG, has launched the first startup accelerator that focuses on the Bitcoin Lightning Network and the Taro protocol, called In Wolf’s Clothing (Wolf). The accelerator consists of 8-week programs in which the best founders and startup teams from...
coinfomania.com
Best Low-supply Coins to Buy in 2022
Buying low-supply coins has become one of the major factors considered by investors when choosing a coin to buy. One major advantage of buying the low supply coins is that it is very easy for its price to appreciate with any new capital put into it. This is quite unlike the large-supply coins that would require a lot more capital to grow in price.
blockchain.news
MAS Seeks to Ban All Forms of Crypto Credits in Singapore
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has issued a new set of guidelines in its characteristic manner to tame the risks inherent in the crypto industry to retail consumers. The MAS said Digital Payment Token (DPT) service providers must not issue any form of credit facilities to consumers that can...
coinfomania.com
Coinbase Rolls out USDC Institutional Rewards Program With MakerDAO
Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase announced Monday the launch of its institutional rewards program in partnership with stablecoin issuer MakerDAO. The exchange disclosed that MakerDAO community members accepted its proposal to the custody of $1.6 billion USDC stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the value of the U.S dollar with Coinbase Prime, designed to provide institutional and corporate solutions to specific customers.
British Court Shuts Down Crypto Trading Firm PGI Global UK
Cryptocurrency trading firm PGI Global UK Ltd was shut down by the United Kingdom’s High Court Sept. 13, with the court saying that the company failed to cooperate with an investigation by U.K. government agency The Insolvency Service. An official receiver has been appointed liquidator of the company, The...
