wearegreenbay.com
Famous Appleton gorilla receives mayoral recognition for spreading smiles
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’ve ever driven through Appleton, you have more than likely spotted a dancing gorilla on the corner of Richmond Street and Wisconsin Avenue. On Thursday morning, the Mayor of Appleton Jake Woodford honored the partying gorilla, who has been spreading smiles for nearly four decades, with a Certificate of Recognition.
94.3 Jack FM
Future Plans For A Popular Brown County Park
HOWARD, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Children lined up Wednesday — not just for their turn on the slide at the playground — but also to cast their vote on the future of Pamperin Park. The playground has been a community staple for over 25 years. Its age brings...
wearegreenbay.com
After months of delays, new Green Bay Popeyes set to open
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After months of delays, a new Popeyes on Green Bay’s east side is set to finally open. It’s on the site of a former popular Supper Club. “It’s been a challenge and uphill battle,” said Brian Smith, the franchisee owner of the new fast-food restaurant.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Not reopening was never an option’: Bark & Brew set to return this winter
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – In what has been nearly a year since Bark & Brew had to close their doors in Suamico, the unique business has announced that it will be returning this winter. Bark & Brew shared the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday, the post has...
wearegreenbay.com
Hairstylist gives free haircuts to those in assisted living
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local hairstylist is finding ways to give back to those who came before her through haircuts. Serria visits senior communities once a month and gives free haircuts to those interested, ensuring the folks in assisted living get to look their best. On Friday, Serria...
wpr.org
Wisconsin receives $10M to redevelop the Port of Green Bay and revitalize riverwalk
A more than $10 million federal grant will help Brown County transform a decommissioned power plant into a new state-of-the-art port facility. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Port of Green Bay's grant Friday. The Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development grant is paid for by the bipartisan infrastructure law and appropriations from Congress.
visitoshkosh.com
Grand Opening of 360U Oshkosh
Husband and wife Scott and Laura Beyer along with Laura's sister Maria Stave are excited to bring 360U Mindset and Mechanics to Oshkosh! With a facility established in Appleton in 2016, 360U will expand to Oshkosh and and will provide mindset and mechanical training to both softball and baseball athletes, with a heavy focus on approach and response to adversity within any situation on and off the field!
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay manufacturer donates 1k pounds of food to Paul’s Pantry
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the holiday season swiftly approaching, food pantries are looking for donations, and one local manufacturer is making sure no person or pet goes hungry. Carnivore Meat Company, an ultra-premium freeze-dried and frozen raw pet food company, donated nearly 400 cans of food to...
pleasantviewrealty.com
3430 S 11th Place Sheboygan WI
Super cute, clean, bright, south side ranch on a quiet street. Tiled entry seamlessly leads to large light filled living room, then hall leads to 3 bedrooms with generous closet space. All with fresh paint and new luxurious carpeting. The bath has walk-in jetted tub/shower and lots of storage. Kitchen has a 3-door freezer-on-bottom type fridge, new micro, dishwasher, nice cabinets and a closet or pantry (you choose). Kitchen overlooks a perfectly sized yard, partially fenced, and large garage with opener. Basement has laundry hook ups, sump, ½ bath, nice workshop area, craft or rec area with large walk-in closet and another area great for future wet bar. Many conveniences in this package.
WBAY Green Bay
Pedestrian killed in Green Bay’s near-west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police are investigating the death of a pedestrian on the 700-block of Mather Street on the city’s near-west side. Police say a 70-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing Mather at Harrison St. at about 7 o’clock Thursday night.
Advance Titan
The Little Farmer is perfect for fall
Fall is in full swing, and all throughout the Fox Valley area are fun things to do to celebrate fall and Halloween. From pumpkin patches to haunted houses, the area has many places that offer students a way to enjoy the season. For those wanting to enjoy the fall weather,...
wearegreenbay.com
Historic park in Brown County to be rebuilt after standing strong for 25 years
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Say goodbye to the playground at Pamperin Park as officials plan to rebuild it after standing tall for 25 years. Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese says upkeep and maintenance are the main reason for tearing down the playground, saying, “There’s also some safety issues on the current playground that we are addressing.”
seehafernews.com
Cool City Brewing Receives Community Development Investment
The soon-to-be newest addition to the lakeshore area craft brewing industry has received a state grant. Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes visited Cool City Brewing in Two Rivers yesterday, where she announced the company will be receiving a $250,000 Community Development Investment grant. Cool City...
Haunted Golf Cart Ride Is One Of Kind Halloween Attraction In WI
If you're looking for a different kind of Halloween attraction, then don't look any further because I've got the perfect event for you. I'm sure you've heard the saying, "only in Wisconsin." I understand that it doesn't sound very flattering to the residents but to me, it's a term of endearment. In my mind, that just means they do things their own way and don't care what the other states think. I've got the perfect example.
gbnewsnetwork.com
November is Rockin’ at The Weidner Center for the Performing Arts🎸
This November, The Weidner has you more than covered! It will be an explosive month of exciting events that you won’t want to miss!. Joe Bonamassa | Live in Concert: November 8th, 8:00pm. If/Then: November 17th-19th, 7:30pm. John Mulaney: From Scratch November 19th, 7:00pm.
wearegreenbay.com
Elderly man dead after being hit by car while crossing the street in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is currently investigating a deadly accident near the intersection of Mather Street and Harrison Street involving a pedestrian. According to a release sent by the Green Bay Police Department, a 70-year-old man from Green Bay was attempting to cross...
Door County Pulse
Plans Move Forward for Fleet Farm Development
The Sturgeon Bay Common Council gave final approval Oct. 18 to amend the city’s comprehensive plan to General Commercial (C-1) in the area where Fleet Farm wants to build a new store along the west entrance to Sturgeon Bay. The amendment changes the designation of about 40 acres of...
gbnewsnetwork.com
Christkindlmarket on Broadway Looking for Vendors
Christkindlmarket — a new event series — is coming to the Broadway District this winter! A Christkindlmarket is a traditional, German-style, holiday street market, with unique gifts, festive food, beverages, and programming. This will be a pilot series this year and they are looking for vendors who sell...
wearegreenbay.com
The Neenah Animal Shelter needs your help with overpopulation of kittens
(WFRV) – They are bursting at the seams with kitten cuteness!. The Neenah Animal Shelter visited Local 5 Live along with some very special guests with how you can help their overpopulation right now, whether that means providing a forever home for an animal or becoming a foster. The...
seehafernews.com
Determining the Cause of Manitowoc Fire is going to be Tough
There’s a lot of cleaning up to do after a massive warehouse fire in Manitowoc. The fire which started early yesterday morning “gutted” most of the warehouse along the river, at 102 Revere Drive. No one was hurt in the fire, but there was plenty of damage.
