msn.com
The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’
Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. There’s talk of a policy pivot by the Federal Reserve as interest rates rise quickly and stocks keep falling. Both may continue. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,”...
msn.com
Top economist David Rosenberg warns the bear market rally in stocks won't last - and says consumers are running short of cash
David Rosenberg dismissed the latest rebound in stocks as a bear-market rally that won't last. He noted there have been six similar rallies this year, yet the S&P 500 is still down about 22%. The Rosenberg Research founder flagged growing signs of financial strain among American consumers. Slide 1 of...
Don't count on stocks having bottomed out yet – they could fall another 25% if further Fed tightening fuels a severe downturn, Goldman Sachs warns
Stocks haven't bottomed out yet, and investors are underestimating the risk of a deep recession, Goldman Sachs warned Tuesday. The bank's strategists said that a severe economic downturn could see the benchmark S&P 500 index fall to 2,888 points, or 25% below its level as of Tuesday's closing bell. "The...
ValueWalk
Why Is Kraft Heinz Stock Moving Higher? It’s A Great Bargain
Kraft Heinz is a deep value and high-yield in the consumer staples sector. The company continues to outperform expectations and just raised guidance. Price action is moving and may soon cross an important technical level. The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) is a great buy, but just like with all stocks,...
ValueWalk
Vaxcyte (PCVX) Has Rallied 70% This Week on Trial Results. Is There More Upside?
Discusses the trial results, analyst commentary and Fintel platform analysis. On Monday, biopharmaceutical firm Vaxcyte Inc (NASDAQ:PCVX) led the market higher as it rose 60.4% higher closing at $33 after reaching as high as $36.10 intra-day after releasing topline data from a proof-of-concept study of VAX-24. Shares continued their gains on Tuesday, rising a further 5.6% and bringing the total two day gain to 69.4%.
Jeremy Siegel warns home prices are about to suffer their 2nd-worst crash since World War II amid Fed rate hikes
Jeremy Siegel warned home prices will post the second-worst crash since World War II in the next 12 months. He told CNBC that the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening is hitting rate-sensitive sectors of the economy. Siegel said fears that the central bank will keep rates "higher for longer" are spooking...
A pause in the Fed's interest rate hikes would drive a massive allocation shift to stocks, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
Equity allocations could surge if the Federal Reserve pauses its interest rate hikes at the end of this year, according to Fundstrat. "A pause simply means [the] Fed is shifting back to data dependency," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Such a pause would come at a time when investors' net allocation...
Buckle in for a brutal free-fall in home prices and US housing is in a massive bubble, experts say. Here's how bad Jeremy Siegel, Paul Krugman and 5 others think it could get.
The US housing market is cratering, as the Fed's rapid interest rate hikes send mortgage costs soaring. Home sales have fallen for 8 months, and prices are dropping. But economists say worse is to come. Here's what Jeremy Siegel, Paul Krugman and 5 other top experts say about how painful...
There's a serious risk the US is headed for a prolonged period of high inflation and low growth, Deutsche Bank says. An era of negative returns for stocks and bonds may be the result.
Good morning. Max Adams writing to you from New York. Markets have been saturated with inflation conversations this year. Have prices peaked? Core versus headline? Is the Fed responding too tough to lagging indicators? Etc. But just as you were probably getting tired of it all, turns out there's a...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the stock market will avoid a disaster in 2023 if the Fed acknowledges that it has made progress in reducing inflation
The stock market could avoid a disaster in 2023 if the Fed acknowledges progress being made on taming inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel. Siegel believes the Fed should pause rate hikes by the end of the year to see the impact on the economy. "What scares the market the most...
Investors need to be prepared for the Fed to keep rates at 5% for up to a year, and that will hurt stocks, Wells Fargo chief macro strategist says
Stocks will be hurt by the Fed leaving interest rates higher for a longer period, Wells Fargo's Mike Schumacher says. The key rate could stay at 5% for up to a year, Mike Schumacher told Bloomberg TV. "Ultimately, the destination matters," for the fed funds rate, he said. The Federal...
JPMorgan strategist and one of Wall Street’s most vocal bulls just got a lot more wary of the economy
JPMorgan’s chief strategist Marko Kolanovic is scaling his bullish calls on the economy. JPMorgan’s chief strategist Marko Kolanovic is scaling back his bullish calls on the economy as he grows more cautious of the geopolitical and economic risks weighing down the market. Kolanovic, who still predicts the S&P...
Stocks may be set up for 'amazingly strong' results as Fed uncertainty eases and investor sentiment improves, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
Market sentiment and uncertainty over Fed policy is set to improve next year, which could give a boost to stocks, Jim Paulsen said. Uncertainty is higher than 82% of the time since 1987, and market bullishness is nearing a record low. When those indicators improve in tandem, stocks see "amazingly...
Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression
National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
ValueWalk
Special: The Only Stocks To Buy In A Recession
When you think of “recession-proof” stocks… what comes to mind?. The widespread (but wrong) belief is companies that sell “essentials,” like Clorox or Johnson & Johnson, are the best way to ride out a recession. Bonhoeffer Fund September 2022 Performance Update. Bonhoeffer Fund's performance update...
ValueWalk
Q4 Rally Confirmed
S&P 500 made the move, breaking above the key 3,795 – 3,810 zone. Given the outside markets, the pullback would represent a buying opportunity, and the MSFT, GOOG earnings have indeed provided a profit taking opportunity as I warned about well before yesterday. Now, we‘re looking at the depth...
kitco.com
Stocks and real estate are not done crashing, don't expect all-time highs for another 10 years - Chris Vermeulen
(Kitco News) - The equity markets, along with real estate, may not recover to their previous all-time highs for at least a decade, according to Chris Vermeulen, chief market strategist of TheTechnicalTraders.com. "The scenario that we've had in the equities market has been very extreme. A hedge fund manager came...
Jerome Powell and the Fed's 'band of lunatics' are getting inflation all wrong and their actions will break trust in capitalism, billionaire investor Barry Sternlicht says
Powell as his "band of lunatics" have gotten inflation all wrong, Barry Sternlicht told Fortune. He criticized the Fed's delayed response on inflation and for reacting to lagging indicators. Its actions could result in a policy error that breaks trust in capitalism, he warned in the interview. Jerome Powell and...
A 20% crash in the housing market is possible as mortgage rates continue to surge higher
Good morning, readers. I'm senior reporter Matt Fox. Phil Rosen will be back next week. There's a flashing red warning sign hitting one of the biggest segments of the US economy: the housing market. Existing home sales fell for the eighth straight month in September. That's the longest slump since...
kitco.com
The Federal Reserve will break something and that will be good for gold - Axel Merk
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In an interview with Kitco News, Axel Merk, president and chief investment officer of Merk Investments, said that...
