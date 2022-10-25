ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ValueWalk

Why Is Kraft Heinz Stock Moving Higher? It’s A Great Bargain

Kraft Heinz is a deep value and high-yield in the consumer staples sector. The company continues to outperform expectations and just raised guidance. Price action is moving and may soon cross an important technical level. The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) is a great buy, but just like with all stocks,...
ValueWalk

Vaxcyte (PCVX) Has Rallied 70% This Week on Trial Results. Is There More Upside?

Discusses the trial results, analyst commentary and Fintel platform analysis. On Monday, biopharmaceutical firm Vaxcyte Inc (NASDAQ:PCVX) led the market higher as it rose 60.4% higher closing at $33 after reaching as high as $36.10 intra-day after releasing topline data from a proof-of-concept study of VAX-24. Shares continued their gains on Tuesday, rising a further 5.6% and bringing the total two day gain to 69.4%.
Markets Insider

There's a serious risk the US is headed for a prolonged period of high inflation and low growth, Deutsche Bank says. An era of negative returns for stocks and bonds may be the result.

Good morning. Max Adams writing to you from New York. Markets have been saturated with inflation conversations this year. Have prices peaked? Core versus headline? Is the Fed responding too tough to lagging indicators? Etc. But just as you were probably getting tired of it all, turns out there's a...
Fortune

Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression

National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
ValueWalk

Special: The Only Stocks To Buy In A Recession

When you think of “recession-proof” stocks… what comes to mind?. The widespread (but wrong) belief is companies that sell “essentials,” like Clorox or Johnson & Johnson, are the best way to ride out a recession. Bonhoeffer Fund September 2022 Performance Update. Bonhoeffer Fund's performance update...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ValueWalk

Q4 Rally Confirmed

S&P 500 made the move, breaking above the key 3,795 – 3,810 zone. Given the outside markets, the pullback would represent a buying opportunity, and the MSFT, GOOG earnings have indeed provided a profit taking opportunity as I warned about well before yesterday. Now, we‘re looking at the depth...
Markets Insider

Jerome Powell and the Fed's 'band of lunatics' are getting inflation all wrong and their actions will break trust in capitalism, billionaire investor Barry Sternlicht says

Powell as his "band of lunatics" have gotten inflation all wrong, Barry Sternlicht told Fortune. He criticized the Fed's delayed response on inflation and for reacting to lagging indicators. Its actions could result in a policy error that breaks trust in capitalism, he warned in the interview. Jerome Powell and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy