4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
Treat Tesla like it's a Chinese tech stock because of how much profit Elon Musk's company is making there, Morgan Stanley says
Tesla will behave like a Chinese tech stock for the next decade, according to Morgan Stanley. Up to half of the Elon Musk-run EV maker's profitability comes from China sales, the bank said. Tesla and Chinese tech stocks have both fallen sharply this year as recession fears intensify. Tesla rakes...
A decades-long bear market could hit the US stock market as the Fed gets serious about reducing its $9 trillion balance sheet, hedge fund manager Boaz Weinstein says
The US stock market could fall into a decades-long bear market similar to Japan in 1989, according to hedge fund manager Boaz Weinstein. Weinstein told the Financial Times the Fed's quantitative tightening will drive the decline lower. "I'm very pessimistic. There isn't a rainbow at the end of all this,"...
Investors dump Chinese bonds for an 8th consecutive month - the longest slump on record
Traders shed China's onshore bonds for the eighth consecutive month, marking the longest slump on record, according to Bloomberg. Global investors dumped 70.7 billion yuan, or about $9.7 billion, worth of Chinese bonds, per the report. The yuan recently dropped to its weakest mark since 2008, which has made holding...
The sell-off in Chinese stocks is 'disconnected from fundamentals' and presents an opportunity to investors, JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic says
Chinese stocks crashed on Monday after Xi Jinping cemented his third term of power over the weekend. JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic called the Chinese sell-off "disconnected from fundamentals." "We believe this is a good opportunity to add given an expected growth recovery," he said. Chinese stocks plunged on Monday after President...
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
Bounce After The Bloodbath? Here's What's Going On With China Stocks
Tuesday saw a recovery in China stocks following the previous session's sell-off of Chinese assets by foreign investors who were concerned that President Xi Jinping's new leadership team would prioritize military might over economic growth. The Shanghai Composite benchmark, which is the major index for China, is currently just above...
ValueWalk
Why Is Kraft Heinz Stock Moving Higher? It’s A Great Bargain
Kraft Heinz is a deep value and high-yield in the consumer staples sector. The company continues to outperform expectations and just raised guidance. Price action is moving and may soon cross an important technical level. The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) is a great buy, but just like with all stocks,...
US Stocks Could Continue Last Week's Momentum As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Surge Ahead Of Tech-Heavy Earnings Week — Tesla, Twitter, Chinese Companies In Focus
The major U.S. index futures point to a higher open on Monday following the strong gains posted by all three major averages last week. Stocks rallied all across in the week ended Oct. 21 as traders reacted positively to earnings reports and mulled over the surge in bond yields. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 Index ended at their highest levels in about two weeks, while the Dow settled at an over one-month high.
CNBC
5 cheap industrial stocks with upside as investors look outside tech for the next leaders
The tech sector's fall from grace may signal to investors it's time to get back into an old-economy mentality and bet on industrial stocks whose business models that have changed relatively little over the years. It's been a tough year for technology behemoths, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite down more...
CNBC
Chinese state banks sold dollars to support yuan late on Tuesday: Reuters, citing sources
Major Chinese state-owned banks sold U.S. dollars in both onshore and offshore markets in late trade on Tuesday to prop up the weakening yuan, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Such dollar selling comes as the Chinese currency is facing mounting downside pressure, with the onshore...
ValueWalk
Vaxcyte (PCVX) Has Rallied 70% This Week on Trial Results. Is There More Upside?
Discusses the trial results, analyst commentary and Fintel platform analysis. On Monday, biopharmaceutical firm Vaxcyte Inc (NASDAQ:PCVX) led the market higher as it rose 60.4% higher closing at $33 after reaching as high as $36.10 intra-day after releasing topline data from a proof-of-concept study of VAX-24. Shares continued their gains on Tuesday, rising a further 5.6% and bringing the total two day gain to 69.4%.
ValueWalk
Q4 Rally Confirmed
S&P 500 made the move, breaking above the key 3,795 – 3,810 zone. Given the outside markets, the pullback would represent a buying opportunity, and the MSFT, GOOG earnings have indeed provided a profit taking opportunity as I warned about well before yesterday. Now, we‘re looking at the depth...
Mark Mobius Says China May Ease COVID-Zero Policy By Year-End — But Has This Worry For Private Sector
Emerging markets expert and founder of Mobius Capital Partners, Mark Mobius, has said that China is likely to ease its Covid Zero policy by the end of 2022 as its economy is struggling and the government needs money “badly,” reported Bloomberg. “I don’t think Covid is an issue...
Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street advance
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares advanced Tuesday in Asia after Wall Street shook off an early bout of unsettled trading and ended higher. U.S. futures edged 0.1% higher and oil prices also gained. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng gained 0.9% to 15,313.22 after a 6.4% selloff the day...
London markets dip amid soaring European inflation data
London stocks fell after trading in Europe was knocked by rampant inflation across the continent.The FTSE 100 was also impacted by weaker shares from banking firms after the latest quarterly figures from NatWest disappointed.The top index finished the day down 26.02 points, or 0.37%, at 7,047.67.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “A rebound in yields, as well as the US dollar appears to be weighing on European markets today after the latest inflation numbers in Europe saw headline prices surge in October, with German CPI surging to 11.6%, and Italy CPI rising by 12.8%.“Given yesterday’s slightly...
ValueWalk
Why Is Amazon Stock Falling? Is The Sell-Off Overdone?
Revenue was in line with estimates coming in at $127 billion versus the $127.5 billion projected by analysts. Net income declined to $2.8 billion versus $3.1 billion in the previous quarter. Earnings came in at 28 cents per share. Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) came in better than expected for the third...
Alibaba Falls Over 3%, Nio Plunges 6%: Hang Seng Opens Weaker As China COVID Curbs, Earnings Season Fray Nerves
Hong Kong shares opened in the red on Friday, with the benchmark Hang Seng falling 1.5%, as mixed earnings prompted traders and investors to pare positions before the end of the week. Warren Buffett-owned BYD Co BYDDF BYDDY along with three of China’s top lenders are scheduled to report their earnings today.
ValueWalk
These Are 10 Big Companies Issuing Earnings Next Week
About 20% of the S&P 500 companies have reported their earnings numbers for the third quarter 2022 as of last week. Of these, 72% have reported actual EPS above estimates, according to the data from Factset. Further, Factset notes that the S&P 500 is reporting its lowest earnings growth since the third quarter 2020 on a year-over-year basis.
ValueWalk
Alphabet – Ad Revenues Disappoint While Costs Soar
Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s third quarter revenue rose 6% to $69.1bn, with advertising revenue rising from $53.1bn to $54.5bn. Both of these figures were lower than analysts expected. Within advertising revenue, YouTube advertising revenue dipped to $7.1bn from $7.2bn. Google Cloud revenue rose 37.6% to $6.9bn, but losses widened over...
