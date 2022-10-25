London stocks fell after trading in Europe was knocked by rampant inflation across the continent.The FTSE 100 was also impacted by weaker shares from banking firms after the latest quarterly figures from NatWest disappointed.The top index finished the day down 26.02 points, or 0.37%, at 7,047.67.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “A rebound in yields, as well as the US dollar appears to be weighing on European markets today after the latest inflation numbers in Europe saw headline prices surge in October, with German CPI surging to 11.6%, and Italy CPI rising by 12.8%.“Given yesterday’s slightly...

16 HOURS AGO