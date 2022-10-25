ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markets Insider

A decades-long bear market could hit the US stock market as the Fed gets serious about reducing its $9 trillion balance sheet, hedge fund manager Boaz Weinstein says

The US stock market could fall into a decades-long bear market similar to Japan in 1989, according to hedge fund manager Boaz Weinstein. Weinstein told the Financial Times the Fed's quantitative tightening will drive the decline lower. "I'm very pessimistic. There isn't a rainbow at the end of all this,"...
Markets Insider

The sell-off in Chinese stocks is 'disconnected from fundamentals' and presents an opportunity to investors, JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic says

Chinese stocks crashed on Monday after Xi Jinping cemented his third term of power over the weekend. JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic called the Chinese sell-off "disconnected from fundamentals." "We believe this is a good opportunity to add given an expected growth recovery," he said. Chinese stocks plunged on Monday after President...
Benzinga

Bounce After The Bloodbath? Here's What's Going On With China Stocks

Tuesday saw a recovery in China stocks following the previous session's sell-off of Chinese assets by foreign investors who were concerned that President Xi Jinping's new leadership team would prioritize military might over economic growth. The Shanghai Composite benchmark, which is the major index for China, is currently just above...
ValueWalk

Why Is Kraft Heinz Stock Moving Higher? It’s A Great Bargain

Kraft Heinz is a deep value and high-yield in the consumer staples sector. The company continues to outperform expectations and just raised guidance. Price action is moving and may soon cross an important technical level. The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) is a great buy, but just like with all stocks,...
Benzinga

US Stocks Could Continue Last Week's Momentum As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Surge Ahead Of Tech-Heavy Earnings Week — Tesla, Twitter, Chinese Companies In Focus

The major U.S. index futures point to a higher open on Monday following the strong gains posted by all three major averages last week. Stocks rallied all across in the week ended Oct. 21 as traders reacted positively to earnings reports and mulled over the surge in bond yields. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 Index ended at their highest levels in about two weeks, while the Dow settled at an over one-month high.
ValueWalk

Vaxcyte (PCVX) Has Rallied 70% This Week on Trial Results. Is There More Upside?

Discusses the trial results, analyst commentary and Fintel platform analysis. On Monday, biopharmaceutical firm Vaxcyte Inc (NASDAQ:PCVX) led the market higher as it rose 60.4% higher closing at $33 after reaching as high as $36.10 intra-day after releasing topline data from a proof-of-concept study of VAX-24. Shares continued their gains on Tuesday, rising a further 5.6% and bringing the total two day gain to 69.4%.
ValueWalk

Q4 Rally Confirmed

S&P 500 made the move, breaking above the key 3,795 – 3,810 zone. Given the outside markets, the pullback would represent a buying opportunity, and the MSFT, GOOG earnings have indeed provided a profit taking opportunity as I warned about well before yesterday. Now, we‘re looking at the depth...
960 The Ref

Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street advance

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares advanced Tuesday in Asia after Wall Street shook off an early bout of unsettled trading and ended higher. U.S. futures edged 0.1% higher and oil prices also gained. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng gained 0.9% to 15,313.22 after a 6.4% selloff the day...
The Independent

London markets dip amid soaring European inflation data

London stocks fell after trading in Europe was knocked by rampant inflation across the continent.The FTSE 100 was also impacted by weaker shares from banking firms after the latest quarterly figures from NatWest disappointed.The top index finished the day down 26.02 points, or 0.37%, at 7,047.67.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “A rebound in yields, as well as the US dollar appears to be weighing on European markets today after the latest inflation numbers in Europe saw headline prices surge in October, with German CPI surging to 11.6%, and Italy CPI rising by 12.8%.“Given yesterday’s slightly...
ValueWalk

Why Is Amazon Stock Falling? Is The Sell-Off Overdone?

Revenue was in line with estimates coming in at $127 billion versus the $127.5 billion projected by analysts. Net income declined to $2.8 billion versus $3.1 billion in the previous quarter. Earnings came in at 28 cents per share. Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) came in better than expected for the third...
ValueWalk

These Are 10 Big Companies Issuing Earnings Next Week

About 20% of the S&P 500 companies have reported their earnings numbers for the third quarter 2022 as of last week. Of these, 72% have reported actual EPS above estimates, according to the data from Factset. Further, Factset notes that the S&P 500 is reporting its lowest earnings growth since the third quarter 2020 on a year-over-year basis.
ValueWalk

Alphabet – Ad Revenues Disappoint While Costs Soar

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s third quarter revenue rose 6% to $69.1bn, with advertising revenue rising from $53.1bn to $54.5bn. Both of these figures were lower than analysts expected. Within advertising revenue, YouTube advertising revenue dipped to $7.1bn from $7.2bn. Google Cloud revenue rose 37.6% to $6.9bn, but losses widened over...

