Here Are Some Ways Investors Can Calculate What A Cryptocurrency Is Worth
Institutional investors remain interested in cryptocurrencies despite the widespread selloff that has struck the sector this year. In fact, Fidelity’s fourth-annual Institutional Digital Assets Study found that more than half of respondents had invested in digital assets during the first six months of 2022. Nearly three-quarters of the institutional investors surveyed plan to invest in the future.
Volatile UK Gilt Market Pressures BoE To Turn Hawkish
It’s been a rollercoaster month for the UK’s financial market following the bungled mini-budget on 23 September that sent equities spiralling, the pound plummeting to an all-time low against the dollar and bond yields soaring higher. In the first few days following Kwasi Kwarteng’s announcement of the mini-budget,...
A Recession Is Coming, But Gold Feeds on Fear
A recession is looming, but unless the Fed and people really fear it, gold won’t shine. The famous House Stark’s words are “Winter is coming”. House Economists’ words are “recession is coming”. I know that people can get fed up with recession warnings...
Apple And Amazon – Mixed Bag From Latest Tech Results
Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s revenue rose 8.1% to $90.1bn, which was better than analysts expected. Product and Services net sales increased, with iPhone sales jumping 9.7% to $42.6bn. There was growth in all regions apart from Japan. Total operating expenses rose to $13.2bn from $11.4bn, with operating profit increasing 4.7%...
Why Is Amazon Stock Falling? Is The Sell-Off Overdone?
Revenue was in line with estimates coming in at $127 billion versus the $127.5 billion projected by analysts. Net income declined to $2.8 billion versus $3.1 billion in the previous quarter. Earnings came in at 28 cents per share. Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) came in better than expected for the third...
5 Ways To Navigate Today’s Investing Challenges
Pandemic repercussions, a war in Europe, disrupted supply chains, the Great Resignation, rampant inflation, and a potential recession — there are many things threatening the ability to invest at the moment. With so many uncontrollable challenges, many investors are unsure how to proceed without putting their wealth at even greater risk in an uncertain future.
Local Bounti Rises As Insider Charles Schwab Backs PIPE Offering With Significant Equity
Discusses terms of the equity offering, insiders who participated and some additional analysis. Advanced local indoor produce grower Local Bounti’s (NYSE:LOCL) shares marched higher on Wednesday rising 17.09% as the release of several Form 4’s to the SEC for the stock sparked a flurry of buying activity. Worm...
Rugby-Canada outgun United States to reach World Cup semis
AUCKLAND, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Canada ran in four tries to beat neighbours the United States 32-11 in an arm-wrestle of a women's World Cup quarter-final on Sunday, setting up a date with tournament favourites England in the semi-finals.
Flashy Dubai will cash in on a World Cup a short flight away
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — The FIFA World Cup may be bringing as many as 1.2 million fans to Qatar, but the nearby flashy emirate of Dubai is also looking to cash in on the major sports tournament taking place just a short flight away. Some...
McDonald’s – Dividend Up 10% In Line With Underlying Sales Growth
McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)’s total revenues in the third quarter fell 5% to $5.8bn in part held back by restaurant closures in the Ukraine and Russia. On a like for like basis revenue was up 9.5%, beating market expectations. In the US, growth of 6.1% was largely driven by menu price hikes. International Operated Markets saw growth of 8.5%, with territories where McDonald’s operates a licensing model up 16.7%.
Nagy: President Biden issues National Security Strategy - So what?
During a recent public discussion Secretary of State Blinken characterized the just-issued National Security Strategy (NSS) as: “Rarely have so many in Government worked for so long on something read by so few.” Very true – unless someone is an insomniac or an unapologetic policy wonk. The NSS is supposedly a report,...
People Are Pointing Out The Things That — For Better Or For Worse — Have Disappeared Since The Pandemic
From dating to how late your favorite fast food joint is open, 2022 almost feels like a whole different world, TBH.
Last Chance To Lock In The Sky-High Rate On I Bonds Before It Falls Back To Earth In November
Investors have until the end of the month to lock in a nearly 10% interest rate on U.S. Treasury Series I savings bonds before the current record high rate – actually higher than the rate of inflation – slips down. The current rate on Series I savings bonds...
how many jobs are available in real estate investment trusts
Well, there are 326,000 jobs available in the real estate investment trust. In addition, about 3.4 million indirectly related jobs are also available in the U.S. The demand has gradually risen in recent years and is projected to grow further. In this article, we will tell you about some of...
Shell – Profits Start To Shrink, But Shareholder Rewards Boosted
Shell PLC (LON:SHEL)’s third quarter underlying cash profits (EBITDA) fell 7% from the previous quarter to $21.5bn. This was mainly due to a 17% decline in Integrated Gas as supply constraints and operational issues offset higher prices. Reduced margins in chemicals and refining and a 7% increase in operating...
Gary Gensler Defends New Clawback Rule Over Executive Compensation
Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with SEC Chair Gary Gensler on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” (M-F, 6AM-9AM ET) today, Friday, October 28th. SEC Chair Gary Gensler Breaksdown New Clawback Rule Over Executive Compensation. ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: I want to welcome SEC Chair, Gary Gensler....
Elon Musk ‘Frees’ Twitter By Closing The Deal Ahead Of The Deadline
Elon Musk is the new owner of Twitter, the social media platform. He tweeted ‘the bird is freed’ as he closed the deal ahead of Friday’s deadline. It follows months of legal wrangling after he tried to back out of the $44 billion deal. He faces a...
