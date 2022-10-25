ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke Scores Two as U-M Beats #18 OSU in Regular-Season Finale

» No. 6 Michigan scored twice in the first half and built a three-goal cushion en route to a 3-1 win over No. 18 Ohio State in its regular-season finale at Ocker Field. » Lora Clarke scored twice and assisted on U-M's third goal to up her season total to a team-best 11 goals; Pilar Oliveros netted the Wolverines' first goal -- her second in as many games.
Fenty, Young Punch Ticket to ITA Fall Nationals in Singles and Doubles

Sites: Champaign, Ill. (Atkins Tennis Center, Dodds Tennis Center), Friday-Monday, Oct. 21-24; Ann Arbor, Mich. (Varsity Tennis Center), Thursday, Oct. 27. Next U-M Event: Thu-Sun., Nov. 3-6 -- at ITA National Fall Championships (San Diego, Calif.) CHAMPAIGN, Ill. // ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan men's tennis program...
Moyle's Third-Period Tally Propels U-M to Victory Over No. 17 WMU

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Captain Nolan Moyle notched the game-winning goal with 9:02 left in the third period on Friday night (Oct. 28) inside a spirited, sold-out Yost Ice Arena as the fourth-ranked University of Michigan ice hockey team outlasted No. 17-ranked Western Michigan in a 5-4 non-conference match-up. Junior goalie Erik Portillo was stout in net for the Wolverines, turning aside 31 of 35 shots that he faced from a potent Western Michigan offense to earn his sixth win of the season.
Big Ten Unveils 2023 Football Schedules

ROSEMONT, Ill. -- The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday (Oct. 26) the conference schedules for the 2023 football season for all 14 schools. The University of Michigan will host four Big Ten games at Michigan Stadium and play five road conference matchups during the year, in addition to three non-conference tilts to start the 144th season of gridiron action.
Scholar Stories: Determination Key to Callow's Successes at Michigan

"Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts." -- Winston Churchill. For senior men's soccer defenseman Brennan Callow, this quote is something that has shaped his time at the University of Michigan and has helped him remain levelheaded on and off the pitch.
