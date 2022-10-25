» No. 6 Michigan scored twice in the first half and built a three-goal cushion en route to a 3-1 win over No. 18 Ohio State in its regular-season finale at Ocker Field. » Lora Clarke scored twice and assisted on U-M's third goal to up her season total to a team-best 11 goals; Pilar Oliveros netted the Wolverines' first goal -- her second in as many games.

