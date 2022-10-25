Read full article on original website
Zelina Vega Turns Heads In Super Skimpy Photo Drop
Zelina Vega came back to WWE back in 2021 after she was released for violating the company’s ban on third-party sites. Things did get better for her in the long run. In fact, she recently replaced another female Superstar in surprising fashion. Vega was away from WWE since April...
Sami Zayn Responds To Idea That He Will Face Roman Reigns At WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE’s recent announcement states that the next Elimination Chamber match will take place on February 18th, 2023, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The news, however, sparked rumors that Sami Zayn could go one-on-one with Roman Reigns in a major title match. Zayn has shared his thoughts in response to rumors...
What Happened With MJF After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air
MJF may be a fan favorite heading into his AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley at Full Gear, but that doesn’t mean the Salt of the Earth is popular with his peers in AEW. Tonight, MJF got to learn a new lesson but the hard way. MJF ordered...
The Boogeyman Says He Is Bray Wyatt’s Father
Bray Wyatt recently made his WWE comeback at the Extreme Rules VIP live event. The Boogeyman is one of many who has his sights set on the former Universal Champion. Following his return, fans speculated about who Bray Wyatt would face and who would be his first challenger. However, it appears that Bray Wyatt has already found someone willing to challenge him.
Paige VanZant Goes ‘No Filter’ In Revealing Photo Drop
Paige VanZant worked hard to make herself one of the most well-known female stars in the MMA world, but for completely unexpected reasons. Her track record in the world of combat sports is mediocre at best as well. She decided to make fans happy recently as well. The former UFC...
Summer Rae Drops Interesting Tease For WWE Return
Summer Rae was one of the most popular stars of the women’s division in WWE. She parted ways with the company in 2017, and now it seems she is ready for her return. She recently dropped some interesting teases about her WWE comeback. Summer Rae took to Twitter to...
WWE Called Out For Burying Sonya Deville
Liv Morgan faced off against Sonya Deville in a singles battle last Friday as her apparent spiral into lunacy accelerated. The fight ended in a double count-out because the former SmackDown Women’s Champion was determined to hurt her opponent. Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently commented on the SmackDown match between Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan.
Spoiler On Huge Tag Team Forming On WWE SmackDown Next Week
Ronda Rousey was a babyface until she finally snapped and took out her aggression on Liv Morgan following their match at SummerSlam. WWE capitalized on the heat by turning the SmackDown Women’s Champion into a full-blown heel. Ronda Rousey finally formed an alliance with an old friend. This article...
Mick Foley Reveals Debilitating Health Problems From His In-Ring Career
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is considered a legend in the pro wrestling industry. Mick Foley worked in other companies and also worked with numerous top stars in the industry. Mick Foley truly made a name for himself as Mankind, one of the biggest stars of The Attitude Era....
Logan Paul Gives Himself New Nickname Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul shocked fans with his incredible athleticism during his SummerSlam match against The Miz. The Maverick got a lot of praise for his dedication to professional wrestling. After a couple of months of waiting, WWE pretty much made it clear they want The Maverick to square off against Roman...
Surprising Name Backstage At AEW Dynamite This Week
AEW was forced to suspend several top members of their roster when then threw down after All Out’s media scrum. We’ve heard recent reports that the Elite might return very soon. Now we have a very big sign of that. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s paywall that Don...
Steve Austin Allegedly Paranoid & Unapproachable Backstage In WWE
WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. However, he wasn’t always as successful as Austin made his WWE debut as the Ringmaster. Steve Austin ushered in the Attitude Era...
AEW Hid Saraya In Closet Before Her Television Debut
Saraya’s WWE career was cut short due to recurring injuries. She departed WWE in July and made her AEW debut a few weeks ago. It appears that AEW hid Saraya in a closet prior to her debut. AEW referee Aubrey Edwards recalled a time when AEW had one of...
Possible Spoiler On Uncle Howdy’s Identity From Bray Wyatt SmackDown Promo
Bray Wyatt made his return during the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event and completely shocked everyone in attendance. Since then, he has been regularly featured on the blue brand. During this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Wyatt ended the show with a promo in the ring where he addressed...
AEW Provides Update On Hangman Page During Dynamite This Week
Hangman Adam Page was determined to recapture the AEW World Championship but fate had other plans for him. Page suffered a concussion during his AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley last week on Dynamite. Thankfully, he’s in good condition. AEW updated its fans on Page’s health during Dynamite...
Jon Moxley Makes Surprise Appearance During NJPW ‘Night Before Rumble On 44th Street’
Jon Moxley debuted at AEW Double Or Nothing 2019 and became a megastar there in no time. He is someone the company can fully rely on and has constantly put the company ahead of himself. Mox is also known to pop into NJPW and GCW at times, and that happened again last night.
AEW Signs Former NXT Superstar To Full-Time Contract
AEW has a loaded roster full of talent, and it just keeps growing. Now, AEW has another addition to their roster to report. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s paywall that AEW inked a deal with Josh Woods. He comes from a rich background in pro wrestling, including NXT. This...
Seth Rollins Referred to As The ‘Next Shawn Michaels’
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot during his time in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and has been part of solid feuds as well. Rollins has become one of the most dependable people in all of WWE now. On the other hand, Shawn Michaels is certainly one...
Alexa Bliss Goes Full Firefly Fun House In Halloween Transformation Video
Alexa Bliss is one of the personalities in WWE who continues captivating fans. It seems Halloween is one of Alexa’s favorites. She just debuted her costume, surprising many as she brought back a fan favorite look. Bliss tweeted out a transformation video that is guaranteed to draw attention. When...
WWE Adds No Disqualification Match To SmackDown Card Next Week
Liv Morgan has grown increasingly violent and sadistic ever since she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules. Morgan might just reach a new level of insanity next week on SmackDown. Liv Morgan once again assaulted Sonya Deville during SmackDown this week. The two women...
