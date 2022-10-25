ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

TheDailyBeast

Ron DeSantis’ Old Law Firm Received Millions in State Funds

Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday.According to records reviewed by The Daily Beast, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has steered millions of dollars in state business to two outside law firms with ties to him—including his old employer.Holland & Knight—where DeSantis worked as a civil litigator before dropping out to run for Congress in 2012—was roped up in a scandal regarding political pressure from the governor’s office to scuttle a 2020 lawsuit against the state. The same firm was also handed a contract to...
Mother Jones

MAGA Candidate Jim Marchant Says He Was a Highly Successful CEO. His Divorce Records Say Otherwise.

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Jim Marchant, the far-right Republican candidate for Nevada secretary of state, sells himself as a skilled entrepreneur. “I’m a business guy,” Marchant has said in his pitch to voters. “I had three very successful technology businesses.” But previously unreported divorce records obtained from a Florida county courthouse—along with interviews of former employees, lawsuits brought against his most prominent company, foreclosure proceedings, and recent campaign financial disclosures—reveal that his career ended in financial ruin.
The Associated Press

Court temporarily blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal appeals court late Friday issued an administrative stay temporarily blocking President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel billions of dollars in federal student loans, throwing the program into limbo just days after people began applying for loan forgiveness. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay while it considers a motion from six Republican-led states to block the program. The stay ordered the Biden administration not to act on the program while it considers the appeal. It’s unclear what the decision means for the 22 million borrowers who already applied for the relief. The Biden administration had promised not to clear any debt before Oct. 23 as it battled the legal challenges, but the soonest it was expected to begin erasing debt was mid-November. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre encouraged borrowers to continue to apply for the relief, saying the court’s temporary order did not prevent applications or the review of applications.
