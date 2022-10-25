Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Amy Coney Barrett, Missouri federal judge reject challenges to Biden student debt relief
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett and a federal judge in Missouri each rejected dual challenges to President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan on Thursday.
CNBC
These are the top 10 liberal arts colleges in the U.S. that offer students the best value
The U.S. News & World Report released its annual list of the colleges and universities that offer students the best value. This year's list weighs each school's ranking on the overall U.S. News best colleges report, plus the 2021-2022 net cost of attendance at the school for an out-of-state student who received the average level of need-based financial aid.
Ron DeSantis’ Old Law Firm Received Millions in State Funds
Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday.According to records reviewed by The Daily Beast, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has steered millions of dollars in state business to two outside law firms with ties to him—including his old employer.Holland & Knight—where DeSantis worked as a civil litigator before dropping out to run for Congress in 2012—was roped up in a scandal regarding political pressure from the governor’s office to scuttle a 2020 lawsuit against the state. The same firm was also handed a contract to...
Student loan forgiveness: 22 million people have applied for relief, Biden says
DOVER, Del. - President Joe Biden said Friday that nearly 22 million people have applied for federal student loan relief in the week since his administration made its online application available — more than half of the number the White House believes are eligible for the program. Speaking at...
The doctors leaving anti-abortion states: ‘I couldn’t do my job at all’
With Roe v Wade overturned, abortion is now banned in 13 states and subject to restrictions and litigation in more than a dozen others. In some states, courts are embroiled in an on-off battle that can see abortion banned in a state one day, unbanned the next, and back off the table two weeks later.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts GOP Migrant Transports: 'I So Disagree'
"That is the same thing as putting them on airplanes and shipping them all over the country," the Republican said.
With declining enrollment despite pricey ad campaign, University of Maryland Global Campus cuts 43 jobs
Online university cuts jobs even as the state prepares to offer across-the-board raises to government workers. The post With declining enrollment despite pricey ad campaign, University of Maryland Global Campus cuts 43 jobs appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Marjorie Taylor Greene bails on interview in a fit over line of inquiry
Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Hosts of a local Georgia call-in show were confused this week when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., suddenly disappeared when questions came...
MAGA Candidate Jim Marchant Says He Was a Highly Successful CEO. His Divorce Records Say Otherwise.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Jim Marchant, the far-right Republican candidate for Nevada secretary of state, sells himself as a skilled entrepreneur. “I’m a business guy,” Marchant has said in his pitch to voters. “I had three very successful technology businesses.” But previously unreported divorce records obtained from a Florida county courthouse—along with interviews of former employees, lawsuits brought against his most prominent company, foreclosure proceedings, and recent campaign financial disclosures—reveal that his career ended in financial ruin.
The Abortion-Rights Messages That Resonate With Men
Dad channels, bros, and male messengers: advocates and campaigners are adjusting their strategies to win over male voters with abortion-rights messages.
Court temporarily blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal appeals court late Friday issued an administrative stay temporarily blocking President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel billions of dollars in federal student loans, throwing the program into limbo just days after people began applying for loan forgiveness. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay while it considers a motion from six Republican-led states to block the program. The stay ordered the Biden administration not to act on the program while it considers the appeal. It’s unclear what the decision means for the 22 million borrowers who already applied for the relief. The Biden administration had promised not to clear any debt before Oct. 23 as it battled the legal challenges, but the soonest it was expected to begin erasing debt was mid-November. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre encouraged borrowers to continue to apply for the relief, saying the court’s temporary order did not prevent applications or the review of applications.
"Chaos may be the point": Courts already overwhelmed with election lawsuits weeks ahead of midterms
This article was originally published on The Conversation. The run-up to Election Day is often a contentious time. In recent years, it has also become a litigious time – parties increasingly turn to courts to resolve disputes about the rules for voting. This year, our research shows a significant...
The GOP is strengthening its grip on education. Parents say Democrats are to blame.
The video starts as many attack ads do: an ominous voice invoking fear. In this case, though, the video doesn’t target any particular candidate but an entire political party: Democrats. And the subject isn’t one that typically induces terror, like crime, but education. “Kids are back in the...
That Cardboard Box in Your Home Is Fueling Election Denial
A previously unreported boom in profits for the shipping supply giant Uline has provided the funds for a deeply conservative Midwestern family to bankroll anti-democracy causes around the country.
Comments / 2