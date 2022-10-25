It’s going to cost the City of Bristol Virginia up to 30 million dollars to clean up its, now closed city landfill. City leaders are scrambling to apply for state and federal grants to help pay for the cost to cleanup, and stop foul odors that are coming from the landfill. The work has to be completed in a year and the city has about eleven million dollars set aside to go toward fixing the problems. The city stopped accepting trash at the landfill in September, and the odors are still noticeable from time to time.

2 DAYS AGO