Read full article on original website
Related
thebrag.com
Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats are touring Australia
Bluesfest Touring is bringing an explosive double bill to Australia next year, led by Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats. Mixing classic rock ‘n’ roll attitude with lovely touches of country and soul, Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats will make their long-awaited return Down Under next year for the first time since 2019.
thebrag.com
5SOS have made peace with being named the worst band in the world
5 Seconds of Summer are a popular band. They’re really popular in fact. That didn’t stop them from being named the worst band in the world three years in a row though. NME once gave the Australian favourites the unsavoury award from 2015, 2016 and 2017, which probably didn’t feel good.
thebrag.com
A guide to the best Halloween Events in Australian cities this year
If you’ve so much as stepped inside a shopping centre, scrolled through Instagram or turned on the TV in the past week, you’ll likely have been flooded with reminders that Halloween is just around the corner. This year, Halloween falls on Monday, so a lot of the major...
thebrag.com
Florence + the Machine extend Australian tour with A Day on the Green show
Florence + the Machine have extended their upcoming Australian tour with an A Day on the Green show in Queensland. Florence Welch and her band will now perform at Queensland’s Sirromet Wines, located at Mount Cotton, on Saturday, March 18th (see full dates below). It brings the total amount of shows on the Australian leg of her Dance Fever Tour to seven.
thebrag.com
The Black Crowes add new Brisbane date to Australian tour
The Black Crowes have expanded their Australian tour, announcing a new date on the Brisbane leg after the first show on November 16th sold out. The additional date will be on Thursday, November 17, at Fortitude Music Hall, for which tickets are now on sale. The Black Crowes Australian tour...
Popculture
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
guitar.com
Johnny Depp shows off new custom ‘Shipwreck’ guitar, inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean
Johnny Depp has been given a one-of-a-kind ‘Shipwreck’ guitar, which was designed and custom-made for him by luthier David Petillo. During his time away from acting, Johnny Depp has made waves in the music industry for his role alongside Alice Cooper and Joe Perry as part of The Hollywood Vampires. Most recently, however, the musician has been seen hitting the stage alongside guitar icon Jeff Beck, joining him for his current US tour.
Slipknot Announce Knotfest Australia With Parkway Drive, Megadeth + More
Dates for an inaugural Knotfest Australia has been floating around this month, and now, the masked metalheads in Slipknot have officially announced the lineup for the first-ever Australian stops of their signature music and arts festival. Are you ready to rock Down Under?. It's undoubtedly going to be a loud...
BBC
Johnny Depp to tour UK with The Hollywood Vampires next summer
Johnny Depp will kick off a UK tour with his band the Hollywood Vampires in Scarborough next summer. The rock supergroup, which also features Alice Cooper and Aerosmith's Joe Perry, will play their first UK date in North Yorkshire on 5 July. The band was forced to cancel its 2020...
thebrag.com
Tones and I’s massive eight figure fortune revealed
Tones and I has come a very long way from her days of busking and living in a van – it’s been revealed that the ‘Dance Monkey’ singer is reportedly worth a massive $35 million dollars. The singer’s financial worth has debuted Tones and I, real...
thebrag.com
Nirvana’s only Australian tour was almost cancelled due to Cobain’s health
A new exhibition of material from Nirvana’s legendary Australian tour reveals it was almost canceled due to Cobain’s poor health. In a new exhibition of material, curated by Stephen “Pav” Pavlovic, who was a music promoter in the 90s, a plethora of new information came out about Nirvana’s one and only Australian tour. Pav was the one who originally booked Nirvana for the tour, and drove the ban around in his band from venue to venue.
thebrag.com
Channel 7 teams up with NBC to launch free reality TV Channel in Australia
In delightful news for reality TV fans, Channel 7 has teamed up with NBCUniversal to launch a new, free channel that will focus on broadcasting new reality and true crime series. The new channel is called 7Bravo and was announced at the Seven Network’s Upfront event – an industry night...
Australia v England LIVE T20 World Cup cricket score and updates with rain at the MCG
Today’s match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground may decide how successful England’sT20 World Cup campaign ultimately is. After their shock defeat to Ireland on Wednesday – by five runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method – Jos Buttler’s side cannot afford to drop anymore points in the Super 12s. That means they will likely have to beat the three toughest opponents in Group 1: New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Australia to progress to the semi-finals.Today, England take on the old enemy in a game that is likely to knock one of these sides out of the tournament. It is too early...
thebrag.com
The Living End, Xavier Rudd & more announced for Twilight At Taronga
The lineup for the summer concert series Twilight At Taronga has been revealed, featuring the likes of Xavier Rudd and Daryl Braithwaite. Held at the picturesque setting of Sydney Harbour, Twilight At Taronga is set to take place from Friday, February 10th to Saturday, March 11th, providing almost a month of huge music acts and entertainment.
thebrag.com
Aussie artist personally flown to ‘Black Adam’ premiere by The Rock to present gift
An Aussie artist has been flown to the New York premiere of Black Adam by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to personally present him with a portrait on the film’s black carpet. The Australian artist, Danielle Weber, first struck up a friendship with the Hollywood star back in 2015 when she gave him a portrait she’d created of him and his mother. The pair became friends and have kept in contact since.
thebrag.com
Someone big is looking to replace Keith Urban on ‘The Voice’ Australia
Keith Urban recently said he would be stepping away from judging on The Voice Australia and his replacement is a big international star. The Australian country music singer, Keith Urban, will officially be stepping away from The Voice Australia. Seven has confirmed that his replacement will be a major international star that will serve as a judge for The Voice Australia 2023.
thebrag.com
You can get free return flights on Jetstar for 48 hours only
It might be spooky season but there’s nothing scary about the Jetstar ‘Return For FREE’ sale this week. For 48 hours only from Thursday, October 27th to Friday, October 28th, travellers can grab free return flights on select routes within Australia and overseas. With destinations including Thailand,...
thebrag.com
Everything Coming to Stan in November 2022
A surprise new Pitch Perfect spinoff comedy and a star-studded Original Film about poker are coming to Stan this November. On November 24th, all episodes of Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin premiere. Based on the hugely successful Pitch Perfect film franchise, the new series sees Adam Devine reprise his role as Bumper Allen from the first two films.
thebrag.com
DJ Mighty Mouse dies “suddenly” from aortic aneurysm
Music producer DJ Mighty Mouse has died “suddenly” in his sleep at a Spanish Villa, his reps have confirmed. The cult music maker, real name Matthew Ward, reportedly suffered an aortic aneurysm last Thursday. The sad news was confirmed by Defected Records, who wrote in a statement: “We...
Comments / 0