Outgoing senators backing US recognition for 2 state tribes
MOUNT VERNON, Ala. (AP) — Native American groups in Alabama and North Carolina are hoping that two outgoing U.S. senators can help them achieve something that’s been elusive so far: federal recognition as tribes. Victories in Congress could mean millions in federal funding for both. Retiring Sen. Richard Shelby is handling a bill for the MOWA Band of Choctaw Indians in Alabama. And Sen. Richard Burr is sponsoring similar legislation for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. Both groups are state-recognized tribes, but the federal government has not acknowledged them. Some federally recognized tribes oppose the bills, saying the groups are trying to short-circuit the process.
CNN Exclusive: Treasury secretary says she’s not seeing signs of a recession in the US economy
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday in an exclusive interview with CNN that she did not see signs of a recession in the near term as the US economy rebounded from six months of contraction. During a one-on-one interview in Ohio that aired on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront,” Yellen said...
At retrial, jurors weigh ‘We Build The Wall’ fraud claims
NEW YORK (AP) — For a second time this year, jurors get a chance to decide if a Colorado businessman helped turn an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border into a cash cow for its creators. Prosecutors say fraud was in the game plan from the start for Timothy Shea and three others, including ex-President Donald Trump’s onetime adviser Steve Bannon. But a lawyer for Shea told jurors in closing arguments Thursday that his client did nothing wrong in the online appeal for money that caused thousands of donors to contribute $25 million. A prosecutor insisted that the organizers were thinking about how to line their pockets even before they began collecting money in 2019.
Utah Rep. Owens, McDonald agree on little in only debate
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Utah Republican U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens and Democratic challenger Darlene McDonald agreed on none of the issues addressed Friday in their only debate before the midterm elections. Each largely echoed their party’s talking points on inflation, abortion and infrastructure spending. The untelevised debate took place the basement of a suburban real estate office with an audience of only campaign staff and half a dozen reporters, Owens blamed Democrats and President Joe Biden for fentanyl being imported across the U.S.-Mexico border, racial divisiveness and inflation. He accused Democrats of pushing critical race theory. McDonald countered that Owens was spreading falsehoods to drum up fear.
A key US inflation gauge stayed at a high 6.2% in September
WASHINGTON (AP) — A measure of inflation that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve remained painfully high last month, the latest sign that prices for most goods and services in the United States are still rising steadily. Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 6.2% in September from 12 months earlier, the same year-over-year rate as in August. Excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core prices rose 5.1% last month from a year earlier. The report also showed that consumers spent more last month, even after adjusting for inflation, a sign of Americans’ willingness to keep spending in the face of high prices.
Biden administration ignores demands from Congress, watchdogs for voting executive order documents
Ten days from the midterm elections, the Biden administration still has not released detailed plans for its 'all-of-government' effort to increase voter turnout.
Poland chooses US to build its first nuclear power plant
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland says it has chosen the U.S. government and Westinghouse to build its first nuclear power plant. The announcement is an important step in efforts by the central European nation to burn less coal and gain greater energy independence. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced late Friday that Poland’s nuclear energy project will use the “reliable, safe technology” of Westinghouse. He said a strong Poland-U.S. alliance “guarantees the success of our joint initiatives.” U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the $40 billion project would create or sustain more than 100,000 jobs for American workers. She said it also sent a message to Russia that it would no longer be allowed to “weaponize” energy.
Obama in Georgia lambasts Walker as ‘a celebrity that wants to be a politician’
Former President Barack Obama described Herschel Walker as “a celebrity that wants to be a politician” during a speech Friday night in Georgia, lauding the Republican Senate nominee as “one of the best running backs of all time,” but someone who is not equipped to be a United States senator.
How to tell if the GOP is heading for a landslide in the House
The conditions are ripe for Republicans to win the US House of Representatives next month. So while Senate control is still up for grabs, the discussion on the House side has shifted to just how large a possible new GOP majority could be. Republicans only need a net gain of...
University of Florida faculty passes symbolic vote against possible selection of Sen. Ben Sasse as president
The University of Florida Faculty Senate approved a no-confidence resolution Thursday on the selection process to appoint US Sen. Ben Sasse as the next president, officials said. The 67 to 15 vote comes after Sasse, a Republican senator from Nebraska, became the only person considered for the high-ranking position at...
Shanghai district orders mass COVID-19 testing, lockdown
BEIJING (AP) — China’s largest city of Shanghai is ordering mass testing on all 1.3 million residents of its downtown Yangpu district and confining them to their homes at least until results are known. Friday’s demand is an echo of measures ordered over the summer that led to a two-month lockdown that devastated the local economy, prompting food shortages and rare confrontations between residents and the authorities. China has shown no sign of backing away from its hardline “zero-COVID” policy since a major congress of the ruling Communist Party that concluded this week by awarding authoritarian leader Xi Jinping a third five-year term in power and packed top bodies with his loyalists.
Report: Australian women, children returning from Syria camp
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports the first group of Australian women and children held in a Syrian camp since the Islamic State group fell in 2019 is bound for Sydney despite government opponents arguing they pose an unacceptable extremist threat. The ABC reports that four women and 13 children left the Roj detention camp on Thursday and were taken to Iraq before boarding a flight to Australia. They would be the only Australians involved in the Islamic State campaign in the Middle East to be officially repatriated apart from eight children in 2019. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese did not comment on the details of the ABC report, but says his government “will always act to keep Australians safe.”
India ruling party official to sue critical news website
NEW DELHI (AP) — An official from India’s ruling party says he will sue an independent local news website after it reported in a now-retracted story that Meta, the social media giant, granted him extraordinary powers to censor Instagram posts. Amit Malviya’s planned legal action comes after The Wire wrote a series of sensational stories this month that claimed he had been granted special powers by Meta to take down posts on Instagram, without any checks from the company’s content moderators. The Wire has retracted the stories after tech experts and Meta found holes in its reporting and criticized it for using forged documents. The news website also issued a public apology and opened an internal review of its reporting and editorial processes.
Small earthquake shakes South Korea agricultural region
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A 4.1-magnitude earthquake shook a small agricultural county in South Korea’s central region on Saturday, but officials said there were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage. South Korea’s weather agency said the small earthquake in the town of Goesan was still...
Frustrated lawmakers want protection for their families as threats increase
The increase in threats to US lawmakers over the last two years has also extended to family members, according to federal law enforcement officials, but a lack of federal protection for families is frustrating some members of Congress. After the attack on Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Illinois...
Georgia DA urges Supreme Court to allow Graham testimony
The Georgia prosecutor investigating possible illegal election interference in the 2020 election has urged the Supreme Court not to stand in the way of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s testimony to a grand jury. In a filing with the high court Thursday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says the justices should reject Graham’s plea that they block his testimony while he continues to appeal the order to appear before a special grand jury. The panel is investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state. Justice Clarence Thomas issued a temporary stay of the testimony, but the entire court is expected to weigh in.
Women powered a blue wave in 2018. Now the tables appear to have turned
Republicans are bullish that this could the year of the “security mom” — the moment when women who abandoned the GOP during Donald Trump‘s presidency gravitate back toward Republican nominees who are speaking to their worries about the economic and physical security of their families. But...
7 takeaways from the Colorado Senate debate
In a year when they are hoping for a red wave, Republicans have set their sights on defeating Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet in their quest to gain control of the Senate chamber. On Friday night, Bennet engaged in a fast-paced and testy final debate with moderate GOP rival Joe O’Dea, who has distanced himself from former president Donald Trump as he has blamed Democrats for inflation and an energy policy that “straps working Americans.”
Rights activist, archaeologist, architect honored in Spain
OVIEDO, Spain (AP) — A Polish human rights activist, a celebrated Mexican archaeologist and a Japanese architect are among the winners of prestigious Spanish awards. They were all being honored Friday at a royal gala ceremony. This year’s winners of the Princess of Asturias Awards included Adam Michnik, a former Polish dissident, Mexican archaeologist Eduardo Matos Moctezuma, and architect Shigeru Ban from Japan. Michnik delivered a passionate speech against Russia’s war in Ukraine and warned against the rise of “populism, nationalism and authoritarianism” in the West. The prizes are handed out annually by a foundation named for Spanish Crown Princess Leonor.
India to contribute $500,000 to UN to counter terrorism
NEW DELHI (AP) — India will contribute half a million dollars to the United Nations’ efforts to counter global terrorism. India’s Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said Saturday that new and emerging technologies used by terror groups pose fresh threats to governments around the world. He said the money will go toward the U.N. Trust Fund for Counter Terrorism to further strengthen the organization’s fight against terrorism. Jaishankar was speaking at a special meeting of the U.N. Counter Terrorism Committee in New Delhi, held for the first time outside the U.N.’s headquarters in New York. Jaishankar and British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also highlighted the dangers of unmanned aerial systems like drones that are increasingly used by terror groups.
