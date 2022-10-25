Read full article on original website
Production begins at $114M Kruger packaging plant
Kruger Packaging, a 100-percent-recycled containerboard and packaging producer headquartered in Canada, has announced production has started at its $114 million box plant in Elizabethtown, Kentucky—the company’s first U.S. box plant. Construction on the more than 400,000-square-foot facility was completed in late September and production began about a month...
Battle Motors, Custom Truck One Source announce partnership
Custom Truck One Source has expanded its offerings to include trucks from New Philadelphia, Ohio-based Battle Motors to its inventory. As part of the partnership, Custom Truck, Kansas City, Missouri, will offer Battle Motors’ full cabover line, including electric trucks, as well as parts and service to the Kansas City market and other cities. The partnership will enable Battle Motors to leverage Custom Truck’s distribution channels—including 36 locations across North America—and expand its market presence while providing first-class customer service and support on a national level.
PPRC 2022: Mill buyers discuss supply challenges in current market
Mill buyers from across North America during the closing panel at the Paper & Plastics Recycling Conference in Chicago on Oct. 20 shared their perspectives on the challenges of the current recovered paper market and how their businesses have been impacted since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Bill Moore,...
Forge Recycling adds Hiab equipment to vehicle fleet
Forge Recycling, Leeds, U.K., has bolstered its 30-vehicle fleet with two new pieces of load handling equipment provided by Malmo, Sweden-based Hiab. A company that provides waste management and recycling services, Forge says it has invested in Hiab’s Ultima 24S hookloader—fitted to a DAF CF truck—and a Futura FTR12 skiploader, which will be fitted to a DAF LF truck.
International Paper shows losses, gains in Q3 financial report
International Paper has released its third quarter 2022 financial results. The report shows the company has lost more than $200 million in operating profits for industrial packaging and a gain of $70 million in operating profits for global cellulose fibers. "Our third-quarter earnings were significantly impacted by the challenging macro...
PPRC 2022: Recyclers consider how to maintain fiber flow, address challenges in OCC market
The Paper Stock Industries chapter of the Washington-based Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries hosted a commodity-focused panel on old corrugated containers (OCC) and mixed paper at the 2022 Paper & Plastics Recycling Conference in Chicago on Oct. 20. The panel, moderated by Pratt Recycling President Shawn State, was an opportunity...
S3 announces personnel changes
S3 Recycling Solutions, Springfield, Tennessee, has announced that Darrell S. Freeman Sr., the company’s majority owner, died June 28 at 57. Darrell Freeman had joined the company as its chairman of the board of directors in 2016, helping to grow the company’s annual revenue 650 percent over the last six years. He became a majority owner of S3 in 2020.
