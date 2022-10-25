ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republic, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
koamnewsnow.com

Ray-Pec knocks Joplin out of district playoffs

JOPLIN, Mo. – (WATCH) Ray-Pec knocks Joplin out of the district playoffs with a 56-42 win in Joplin Friday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
JOPLIN, MO
republictigersports.com

Two Options for Live Football Coverage

Because MSHSAA requires us to use its video platform and charge a fee for all live video coverage in the playoffs, Republic Tiger Sports will offer two ways to follow along with the Republic/Parkview district quarterfinal football game tonight. You can listen to the game here for FREE:. If you...
columbusnews-report.com

Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear

Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear and their grand-daughter Paislee, were aboard this Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train in Silver Dollar City when several cars derailed injuring seven people at the Branson, Missouri theme park. They were not injured.
COLUMBUS, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin area Trunk-or-Treat List and Kids Events

JOPLIN, Mo. — Here is our growing list of Trunk-or-Treat and kids events for the 2022 season! These are in order. You can find the flyers below the list in order. 🎃 👉🏽 Click here for our Halloween Light List 🧟‍♀️ 👉🏼 Click here for our Spookhouse List OCT 27, THUR – Joplin High School – Family trick or treating...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Carthage Historic Homes Driving Tour

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The City of Carthage has a nice tool for visitors, or even folks who live there. It’s a driving tour of the city’s historic homes. It highlights 50 sites each with amazing architectural features. Sites like the “Phelps House”, or the “Leggett House.”
CARTHAGE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin woman fell out window of SDC derailed train

BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks...
BRANSON, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

SE Kansas Mining History preserved through donations: Page 618 Walking Dragline

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — Kansas Tourism announced this week that Miners Hall Museum will receive $337,500 to help preserve an important piece of SE Kansas Coal Mining History. The grant goes toward relocating and renovating a Page 618 Walking Dragline, which is a unique piece of coal mining machinery that was used to dig for coal in Cherokee County. Courtesy...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Black Bear season wraps in Missouri for second year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26, 2022. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters...
MISSOURI STATE
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: fallen hero, Halloween safety

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has charged a suspect they say is responsible for the hit-and-run death of an Aurora, Missouri man. The crash occurred on July 15, 2022, on Farm Road 1180. Authorities say they have probable cause to believe Derek Christopher Coburn, 19, is responsible for the collision. A warrant has been issued and police are requesting the following charges:
AURORA, MO
KSN News

Missouri army veteran builds grandfather clock, only to donate it

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) — Retired Army Colonel and lifelong woodworking enthusiast Dr. Mike Judah of Joplin, Missouri, recently spent several months and countless hours of his spare time putting together a unique furniture piece that reflects his skill as a carpenter. “I have built just about everything that you can imagine can be built out […]
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin Empire Market introduces new curbside location

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Empire Market has a new way for you get the products they sell, without having to actually go there. It’s called “Empire Curbside”, and it allows customers to reserve what they want ahead of time and then show up Saturday morning to pick it up.
JOPLIN, MO
greenecountycommonwealth.com

Fire claims Brown house in county

A house fire broke out the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 19, in western Greene County approximately two miles west of Bois D'Arc. No one was injured in the blaze, the source of which has yet to be determined. Bois D'Arc Fire Chief Jared Jones said that unfortunately the home, owned by Jerald Lee Brown and located at 3411 Farm Road 47, is likely a total loss. Answering the initial fire call were emergency crews from Ash Grove, Bois D'Arc, Brookline, West Republic and Willard. The firefighters then requested more water and manpower from Battlefield, Ebenezer, Fair Grove and Pleasant Hope.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Watered Gardens needs help for kids this Christmas

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local ministry needs your help to ensure some kids have something under the tree this Christmas. Last year, Watered Gardens in Joplin handed out toys to about 100 area children in need. Officials tell us they expect that number to increase this year. “I will...
JOPLIN, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Structure demolition underway at Indian Ridge Resort

Demolition of the abandoned Indian Ridge Resort structures is underway following the property's recent acquisition by Silver Dollar City. The 26-acre Parcel 34, which is located off of Highway 76 in Branson West, has been the subject of a variety of stories over the years; from former property owners being charged with committing bank fraud in federal court to going viral on TikTok last spring.
BRANSON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy