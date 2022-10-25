Read full article on original website
The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'CJ CoombsRepublic, MO
Ozark Historic River District Seeks to Preserve and Capitalize on Community's Rich HistoryEvan CrosbyOzark, MO
Safest Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Built in 1890, the once a upon a time Gottfried Furniture Company was refurbished into upscale condosCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
koamnewsnow.com
Ray-Pec knocks Joplin out of district playoffs
JOPLIN, Mo. – (WATCH) Ray-Pec knocks Joplin out of the district playoffs with a 56-42 win in Joplin Friday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
In a hard Fought Game, Neosho Falls in First Round of Playoffs to Willard
Neosho was at home tonight hosting Willard in the First Round of MSHSAA High School Football Playoffs. They came into this game as the 4-seed and fall to 5-seed Willard in a hard fought battle 43-29. This brings the Wildcats season to a close and they end the season with a 4-7 record. Huge props […]
republictigersports.com
Two Options for Live Football Coverage
Because MSHSAA requires us to use its video platform and charge a fee for all live video coverage in the playoffs, Republic Tiger Sports will offer two ways to follow along with the Republic/Parkview district quarterfinal football game tonight. You can listen to the game here for FREE:. If you...
columbusnews-report.com
Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear
Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear and their grand-daughter Paislee, were aboard this Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train in Silver Dollar City when several cars derailed injuring seven people at the Branson, Missouri theme park. They were not injured.
Joplin area Trunk-or-Treat List and Kids Events
JOPLIN, Mo. — Here is our growing list of Trunk-or-Treat and kids events for the 2022 season! These are in order. You can find the flyers below the list in order. 🎃 👉🏽 Click here for our Halloween Light List 🧟♀️ 👉🏼 Click here for our Spookhouse List OCT 27, THUR – Joplin High School – Family trick or treating...
Where is marijuana grown in southwest MO?
Missouri Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. This is a look at what current medicinal marijuana growers would have in store if Amendment 3 passes.
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage Historic Homes Driving Tour
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The City of Carthage has a nice tool for visitors, or even folks who live there. It’s a driving tour of the city’s historic homes. It highlights 50 sites each with amazing architectural features. Sites like the “Phelps House”, or the “Leggett House.”
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin woman fell out window of SDC derailed train
BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks...
SE Kansas Mining History preserved through donations: Page 618 Walking Dragline
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — Kansas Tourism announced this week that Miners Hall Museum will receive $337,500 to help preserve an important piece of SE Kansas Coal Mining History. The grant goes toward relocating and renovating a Page 618 Walking Dragline, which is a unique piece of coal mining machinery that was used to dig for coal in Cherokee County. Courtesy...
The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'
Cannons on the Wilson's Creek National Battlefield.National Park Service, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Wilson's Creek National Battlefield was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1966. This area is located close to Republic, Missouri that's roughly a 26-mile drive from Springfield, Missouri.
Black Bear season wraps in Missouri for second year
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26, 2022. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: fallen hero, Halloween safety
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has charged a suspect they say is responsible for the hit-and-run death of an Aurora, Missouri man. The crash occurred on July 15, 2022, on Farm Road 1180. Authorities say they have probable cause to believe Derek Christopher Coburn, 19, is responsible for the collision. A warrant has been issued and police are requesting the following charges:
Missouri army veteran builds grandfather clock, only to donate it
JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) — Retired Army Colonel and lifelong woodworking enthusiast Dr. Mike Judah of Joplin, Missouri, recently spent several months and countless hours of his spare time putting together a unique furniture piece that reflects his skill as a carpenter. “I have built just about everything that you can imagine can be built out […]
Silver Dollar City shares updates after train derailment
An apparent incident at Silver Dollar City has caused several local agencies to respond.
“Oh no, this is real” Visiting family on derailed Silver Dollar City train shares story
BRANSON, Mo. – A family visiting Branson from St. Charles for fall break is leaving with unintended memories. “All of a sudden in my mind, I’m like, ‘I heard something, Sheryl Rowley said. “But you hear a lot of things on a train. And I felt like a weird jolt. And then next thing I […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin Empire Market introduces new curbside location
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Empire Market has a new way for you get the products they sell, without having to actually go there. It’s called “Empire Curbside”, and it allows customers to reserve what they want ahead of time and then show up Saturday morning to pick it up.
Mobile home fully involved near Spooklight in Newton County
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, 2022 Newton County Central Communications were alerted to a mobile home fire on Angus Drive near the Oklahoma line. Redings Mill Fire responded along with Newton County Ambulance. Mutual Aid was requested of Seneca Fire, Quapaw Fire, Joplin Fire. 7700 block Angus Drive, Google Maps screenshot. RMFire sounded a...
greenecountycommonwealth.com
Fire claims Brown house in county
A house fire broke out the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 19, in western Greene County approximately two miles west of Bois D'Arc. No one was injured in the blaze, the source of which has yet to be determined. Bois D'Arc Fire Chief Jared Jones said that unfortunately the home, owned by Jerald Lee Brown and located at 3411 Farm Road 47, is likely a total loss. Answering the initial fire call were emergency crews from Ash Grove, Bois D'Arc, Brookline, West Republic and Willard. The firefighters then requested more water and manpower from Battlefield, Ebenezer, Fair Grove and Pleasant Hope.
fourstateshomepage.com
Watered Gardens needs help for kids this Christmas
JOPLIN, Mo. — A local ministry needs your help to ensure some kids have something under the tree this Christmas. Last year, Watered Gardens in Joplin handed out toys to about 100 area children in need. Officials tell us they expect that number to increase this year. “I will...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Structure demolition underway at Indian Ridge Resort
Demolition of the abandoned Indian Ridge Resort structures is underway following the property's recent acquisition by Silver Dollar City. The 26-acre Parcel 34, which is located off of Highway 76 in Branson West, has been the subject of a variety of stories over the years; from former property owners being charged with committing bank fraud in federal court to going viral on TikTok last spring.
