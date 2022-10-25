Read full article on original website
itrwrestling.com
WWE Legend With $25 Million Net Worth Refused To Lose Twice To Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar made his WWE main roster on the March 18th 2002 episode of Monday Night Raw. Flanked by Paul Heyman, Lesnar attacked Al Snow, Maven and Spike Dudley. However, it wouldn’t be long until the star had his sights set on much bigger goals. Victory in the 2002...
WWE SmackDown results: Reluctant Ronda Rousey accepts open challenge
WWE fans know Ronda Rousey isn’t afraid of anyone. She doesn’t go by the title of Baddest Woman on the Planet for nothing. But as she made it clear last week, the SmackDown Women’s Champion doesn’t feel like she has to do things just because previous champs did them, and she definitely isn’t about to do things just because the fans want to see them. So it sounds like Rousey will accept an open challenge tonight, but only on her terms. And if rumors are correct, the person who comes down the ramp just might be someone she doesn’t expect, someone...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on WWE Possibly Doing Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns, Wyatt – SmackDown Note for Tonight
There has been talk of a potential program with Bray Wyatt and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While it would make sense to keep Reigns and Wyatt apart for a while, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that there’s an idea that Wyatt vs. Reigns could be the biggest program in a long time because of how hot Wyatt is right now.
wrestlinginc.com
Returning WWE Star Set To Challenge Ronda Rousey On Tonight's 'SmackDown'
Someone WWE fans haven't seen in a while will be making an impact on tonight's "WWE SmackDown." Fightful initially stated that there could be a returning name showing up as soon as "SmackDown" and PWInsider later reported that Tenille Dashwood, formerly known in WWE as Emma, will be the individual to accept Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Title tonight. This report was then later confirmed by Fightful.
Yardbarker
Spoiler: Open Challenge Opponent For Ronda Rousey On SmackDown Seemingly Revealed
Tonight’s open challenge opponent for Ronda Rousey on SmackDown is reportedly a familiar face that hasn’t been seen in WWE for quite some time. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Tenille Dashwood (the former Emma/Emmalina) is currently backstage at WWE SmackDown. It is expected to answer Ronda Rousey’s open challenge for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Reason Why WWE Wrote Sheamus Off Television Last Week
Sheamus was laid out by The Bloodline during last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown so he can go get married to his fiancée this week. On the show, Sheamus was defeated by Solo Sikoa and then was attacked by The Usos. WWE later reported that Sheamus suffered a...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Logan Paul, Survivor Series, Brock Lesnar, More
A special episode of WWE’s ‘The Bump’ will be taking place on Saturday, November 5 prior to Crown Jewel 2022. The guest for the show is Logan Paul. WWE tweeted out the following preview clip for the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match at Crown Jewel 2022:
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Why Sheamus Was Written Off WWE TV
It appeared last week that Sheamus was getting a write-off from WWE programming for the next little bit after he was "injured" by The Bloodline on "SmackDown." Indeed, Sheamus will be taking some time away from WWE; however, he will be doing so for reasons that are cause for celebration, not alarm.
ewrestlingnews.com
Penta El Zero Miedo Wants To Make History In Tonight’s Title Match Against Jon Moxley
Penta El Zero Miedo has an AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley. He vows to make history, and he said as much while being interviewed by Sports Illustrated in anticipation of tonight’s show. Penta spoke on a number of topics, including his thoughts about where Death Triangle ranks...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On The Kingdom Signing With AEW
The Kingdom reportedly signed with AEW after finishing with Impact Wrestling on October 8 at the post-Bound for Glory tapings, dropping the Impact World Tag Team Titles to Heath and Rhino. That bout aired on the October 20th edition of Impact. Their AEW debut happened on the October 14th edition...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report – Chris Jericho & CM Punk Involved In Verbal Altercation Following All Out
It was revealed on this week’s episode of Dynamite that The Elite will be returning to All Elite Wrestling in the very near future. Additionally, it has been confirmed that the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were all backstage at Wednesday’s TV tapings, but they did not appear live.
ewrestlingnews.com
Shotzi Talks Being Back In Front Of NXT Crowds Again, More
Shotzi has been all over WWE programming in recent weeks, appearing once again on NXT for their Halloween Havoc event. The SmackDown Superstar hosted Saturday’s show and has appeared on WWE’s Tuesday night show over the last couple of weeks. Speaking recently on WWE’s ‘The Bump’, Shotzi discussed...
ewrestlingnews.com
Zelina Vega Comments On Finally Getting A Push In WWE
During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Zelina Vega commented on finally getting a push in WWE, becoming the first Queen of the Ring, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On getting a push in WWE: “I had those questions like, ‘Can I...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Teases The Return Of The Elite On This Week’s Episode Of Dynamite
The Elite look to be on their way back to AEW soon. On Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite, a video package aired showcasing some of The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega’s biggest moments. For what it’s worth, The Elite were actually backstage at Wednesday’s TV tapings.
ringsidenews.com
Shotzi Blackheart Wants A Piece Of Ronda Rousey At WWE Premium Live Event
Shotzi Blackheart had a memorable time in NXT, and she managed to become a fan-favorite there. Her character work and in-ring skills helped her reach that point as well. Now, Shotzi is looking forward to some top-notch competition. On the other hand, Ronda Rousey has been on a roll since...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On WWE’s Taping Schedule For The Holiday Season
Pwinsider revealed the current schedule for WWE’s television shows in December. Except for December 23, WWE will broadcast live editions of Friday Night SmackDown every week. WWE will broadcast a live episode the previous week before taping the episode on December 23 in Chicago, IL at the Allstate Arena.
ewrestlingnews.com
More Mystery Vignettes & Storylines Expected In WWE
Fans can expect to see WWE do more mystery storylines following the success of the “White Rabbit” campaign to build up Bray Wyatt’s return at Extreme Rules. The idea is to do more mystery vignettes. Dave Meltzer wrote the following in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter: “Paul Levesque had told people even before Wyatt debuted that the type of teases that were being done would be used more often as a facet of storylines and mystery.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Jimmy Korderas Doesn’t Want To See AEW Rush MJF’s Babyface Turn
While Jimmy Korderas sees a lot of potential in MJF as a babyface, he doesn’t want All Elite Wrestling to rush things along. During the latest edition of his Reffin’ Rant series, the former WWE referee commented on the recent teases from the “Salt of the Earth” that he’ll be turning babyface in the near future.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tag Match Removed From AEW Rampage, World Title Eliminator Match Gets Added
The card for this week’s AEW Rampage has seen some significant changes made. AEW released a video of Wheeler Yuta revealing he was double-booked for Friday night, as he initially was slated for a tag match with Claudio Castagnoli against 2point0 at NJPW Rumble. Thus, he will not take...
ewrestlingnews.com
“It wouldn’t hurt” – Bayley On WWE Adding More Women’s Titles
In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Damage CTRL’s Bayley discussed the possibility of WWE adding more women’s titles. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion said that she’d like for it to happen but knows it will take some time. You can check out a highlight and watch Bayley’s full interview below(via 411 Mania).
