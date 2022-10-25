Read full article on original website
Recycling Today
Battle Motors, Custom Truck One Source announce partnership
Custom Truck One Source has expanded its offerings to include trucks from New Philadelphia, Ohio-based Battle Motors to its inventory. As part of the partnership, Custom Truck, Kansas City, Missouri, will offer Battle Motors’ full cabover line, including electric trucks, as well as parts and service to the Kansas City market and other cities. The partnership will enable Battle Motors to leverage Custom Truck’s distribution channels—including 36 locations across North America—and expand its market presence while providing first-class customer service and support on a national level.
Production begins at $114M Kruger packaging plant
Kruger Packaging, a 100-percent-recycled containerboard and packaging producer headquartered in Canada, has announced production has started at its $114 million box plant in Elizabethtown, Kentucky—the company’s first U.S. box plant. Construction on the more than 400,000-square-foot facility was completed in late September and production began about a month...
Ascend Elements secures $300M in funding
Battery recycling and engineered materials company Ascend Elements, Westborough, Massachusetts, says it has secured $300 million in equity and debt financing, including $200 million in Series C equity investments from an international group of strategic and financial investors. The funding round was led by Fifth Wall Climate and joined by...
Forge Recycling adds Hiab equipment to vehicle fleet
Forge Recycling, Leeds, U.K., has bolstered its 30-vehicle fleet with two new pieces of load handling equipment provided by Malmo, Sweden-based Hiab. A company that provides waste management and recycling services, Forge says it has invested in Hiab’s Ultima 24S hookloader—fitted to a DAF CF truck—and a Futura FTR12 skiploader, which will be fitted to a DAF LF truck.
Sennebogen debuts 824 G material handlers at Bauma
Sennebogen, headquartered in Germany with its North American division based in Stanley, North Carolina, has launched the 824 G material handler series, which updates the company’s 821 E material handler series. The company showcased the 824 G material handler series at Bauma 2022, which takes place Oct. 24-30 in Munich.
BIR Autumn 2022: Basel Convention consequences loom for recycling markets
Two staff members of the Washington-based Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) weighed in on ways Basel Convention trade restrictions could cause harm to recycling efforts, providing comments at the E-Scrap Committee meeting at the Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) Autumn Round-Tables event. That conference took place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in mid-October.
PPRC 2022: Mill buyers discuss supply challenges in current market
Mill buyers from across North America during the closing panel at the Paper & Plastics Recycling Conference in Chicago on Oct. 20 shared their perspectives on the challenges of the current recovered paper market and how their businesses have been impacted since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Bill Moore,...
