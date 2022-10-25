Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Liverpool vs. Leeds: Premier League 2022-23 Preview & Team News
Leeds have not had the best start to the 2022/23 Premier League season. Following the loss to Fulham at the weekend, manager Jesse Marsch said that it was his job to “stop the bleeding” — not exactly an encouraging place to be. Their loss at home to...
SB Nation
October 28th-30th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Jürgen Klopp on Liverpool’s Need to Overcome the “Difficult Moments”
As difficult as Liverpool’s start to the league season has been, their struggles pale in comparison to those of Leeds United, who appear early favourites for relegation after a difficult start to their second year back in the Premier League. Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp, though, isn’t taking anything for...
SB Nation
Burnley vs Reading: Match Preview 2022/23
Reading face one of their toughest tests of the season this afternoon as they take on a recently relegated Burnley side, who are hot favourites to win all three points. Coming from behind to claim an excellent 4-2 victory at Sunderland last weekend and securing a 1-0 victory over Norwich City in midweek, the Clarets will be full of confidence coming into this tie and have the squad depth to cope with their busy schedule.
ESPN
Porto boost hopes Champions League last-16 spot with win at Brugge
FC Porto pulled off a convincing 4-0 victory away at Group B leaders Club Brugge on Wednesday and will advance to the last-16 of the Champions League after Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen drew 2-2 later in the day. Mehdi Taremi put Porto into a first-half lead before goalkeeper Diogo...
SB Nation
SB Nation
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Leicester City v Manchester City
Just when I think I know what Pep might do, I totally don’t. After missing out on a perfect predicted XI against Brighton by just one selection, Manchester City lined up in a 4-4-2 with the Alvarez - Haaland strike partnership that we all crave. So will I be even remotely close this time? Probably not.
SB Nation
Thursday October 27th Open Thread
Thursday October 27th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We've got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don't need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We've got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
AFC Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
I’m running out of ways to describe the level of frustration that Tottenham Hotspur as a whole is feeling right now, no matter if you are a player, coach, supporter, whatever. After the highs and lows of the Champions League match against Sporting, Spurs are back to Premier League...
SB Nation
Three things we learned from Tottenham’s Champions League draw with Sporting
We’ve had a night to sleep on it, and it still doesn’t feel any better. Tottenham Hotspur drew at home to Sporting Lisbon in the group stage of the Champions League on Wednesday — had they won the match (and they sure thought they had) they would’ve clinched their group and progressed to the knock-out stages with one match yet to play.
SB Nation
Newcastle vs. Aston Villa - Preview: Lurking Unai shirking Villa?
Newcastle faces Aston Villa as part of MD14 on Saturday and that should have meant that, in the current context and state of affairs, the Magpies would oppose Unai Emery. Emery, in case you missed it, just took charge of the Villans a few days ago after the Lions inevitably decided to part ways with a very disappointing and underperforming-on-the-bench Steven Gerrard. The record from the Liverpool legend while managing Aston Villa was, simply put, beyond putrid.
SB Nation
Ajax 0, Liverpool 3 - Match Recap: Reds Book Spot In Champions League Knock Outs
Chaos personified, Darwin Núñez, is back fit and hopefully firing. The Reds only need a draw to get out of this group, so a result tonight would be greatly appreciated. Otherwise we’ll have to do things The Liverpool Way™, and make it a nervy one at Anfield against Napoli. Again.
SB Nation
Antonio Conte is BIG MAD
In case you missed it, it is with a heavy heart that I must announce that VAR is at it again. Tottenham Hotspur thought they had not only won Wednesday night’s Champions League match against Sporting thanks to a last-gasp Harry Kane goal in the 94th minute, a result that would’ve clinched their Champions League group and allowed them to fully rotate for their final match at Marseille.
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women vs. Manchester City: Preview & Matchday
Let’s not bury the lede: Shanice van de Sanden was in full training this week, and manager Matt Beard is hopeful that she can get some minutes in Sunday’s match against Manchester City. If that is, indeed, the case, regardless of the result of the game, Liverpool will still have something to be happy about. Van de Sanden arrived back at the club this summer, but has yet to feature in a game for the Reds. Her hypothetical partnership with Leanne Kiernan that fans have been waiting to see in action is one step closer to becoming a reality. Kiernan herself is still out injured with a longer timeline than her new teammate.
BBC
Lampard on Patterson, away form and challenging Fulham
Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Fulham. Nathan Patterson will be back in the squad which gives Lampard a "really good headache" selection-wise. On the win over Crystal Palace, Lampard said: "We needed a performance and the lads delivered." He added:...
SB Nation
Gut Feelings for Leicester City v Manchester City
Manchester City return to Premier League action against Leicester City at the King Power. The Sky Blues will be keen to keep the pressure on Arsenal at the top of the table, and the Foxes will be keen to keep the improved form going. Our Writer’s Roundtable have their opinions on how the match will play out.
SB Nation
Tottenham 1-1 Sporting: Controversial VAR call cancels out last-gasp Kane winner
Well. Lots to talk about after this one. Tottenham Hotspur hosted Sporting, Eric Dier’s old club and Marcus Edward’s current one, knowing that with a win they could win their Champions League group and clinch progression to the knock-out stages. They couldn’t do it. Edwards, a Tottenham academy...
SB Nation
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
It’s Brighton, winless since Potter’s departure, against Chelsea, unbeaten since Potter’s arrival, and the football gods are sharpening their narrative quills. We’re going to have to be extra careful to get all three points, especially after three straight draws against the Seagulls in league play. It’s...
SB Nation
Manchester United vs Sheriff Tiraspol: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United will face a Moldovan side at Old Trafford for the very first time when Sheriff Tiraspol visit on Thursday night in the Europa League. Erik ten Hag’s side are looking to make it four European wins on the spin, after defeating Sheriff away and following it up with triumphs over Omonia Nicosia both in Cyprus and in Manchester.
SB Nation
Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Closing out a less-than-cheery October
Fair result or not, Wednesday’s draw against Sporting makes it a 3-2-3 record for Tottenham Hotspur in October after a much brighter start to the season. Again, the club remains in good position in both competitions, but the wins need to start coming back soon if that is going to remain the case.
