Read full article on original website
Related
L.A. Weekly
Wendell and Wild‘s a Morbid and Magical Stop-Motion Nightmare
This Netflix animated film is not a cartoon like Frozen or The Lion King. Rather, in the mode of Selick’s previous features Coraline and Nightmare Before Christmas, it’s a demonic adventure that tests the limits of what you can put into a kid’s movie. No one goes into a Selick production expecting Pixar, but this story of a girl who loses her parents is especially heavy on the adult themes, as well as the gothic imagery. If you thought Coraline‘s descent into wonderland was creepy, wait till you see Kat’s (Lyric Ross) descent into Satan’s nose.
L.A. Weekly
The Nine Lives of Gary Baseman
No one loves Halloween more than Gary Baseman. The prolific artist — whose artwork is chock full of ghosts, witches, black cats, ghoulies, ghost girls, fantasy beings, masked and costumed characters, and folk spirits — has always been drawn to the holiday. Its history and accouterments have inspired his work in visual and performance-based art for his whole career. And his best friend, collaborator, muse, and ferocious companion of the last decade-plus was the legendary Blackie the Cat — a feline force of nature whose exploits Baseman has enthusiastically chronicled in everything from paintings to animations, editions, album covers, immersive sculptural installations, and now, an entire gallery show.
L.A. Weekly
New Animated Childrens’ Series ‘Zabezoo’ on Voicing the Challenges of Multiracial Childhood Experiences – From Worldwide With Love & Tolerance
New animated childrens’ series, Zabezoo. Ears ‘N’ Tail will premiere this November to viewers across the United States. The main characters are a furry little girl, Zabezoo, a creative and charming mother, Bunny Mom, and an intelligent astronaut father, Monkey Dad. The story articulates values of equality, friendship and family.
L.A. Weekly
Architect of dreams – Avalanche.
From Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise” to Emien’s “Lose Yourself,” you can say that I have pretty good taste in the hip-hop segment. One of the reasons hip-hop culture has risen to global fame is that it has connected to a younger generation to the extent that they can feel the beats in a way that makes them feel like they are facing the situation or in it in some form.
L.A. Weekly
Where did trick-or-treating come from?
For many of us, trick-or-treating is one of the best parts of Halloween. Dressing up in costumes, going door to door, and collecting candy and treats is a time-honored tradition that dates back centuries. But have you ever wondered: where did trick-or-treating come from? Let’s explore the history of this spooky tradition.
L.A. Weekly
Wednesday 13 Loves Alice
Wednesday 13 Loves Alice: Horror-glam-punk icon Wednesday 13, formerly of the Murderdolls and the Frankenstein Drag Queens From Planet 13, told us about his first Alice Cooper experience. Wednesday 13: The best gig I ever saw was my first Alice Cooper show in 2001. It was for his Brutal Planet...
L.A. Weekly
The secret recipe for success is an age-old concoction, reveals WSB Chairman
It’s never been easier to be successful. And it’s never been more difficult. It’s hard to say how our ancestors viewed success. For most of them, especially once they settled down as agriculturists, success must have been good food, clean water, and an ability to ward off predators. Most of us live in a world where food and water are no longer in short supply. What defines success now? Well, for WSB Chairman, it’s still an age-old concoction of dedication, discipline, and drive.
Chlöe Bailey Shares Relationship Woes In New Song And Video 'For The Night'
The singer is working on releasing her debut solo album.
L.A. Weekly
Mercyful Fate Brings Metal to YouTube
Mercyful Fate Brings Metal to YouTube: Whether he’s performing solo or with Danish proto black metal pioneers Mercyful Fate, King Diamond puts on a show and is worth seeing, and his teutonic voice is worth hearing. German thrashers Kreator plus Midnight are also on the bill. According to a...
Review: The Big Blanket Co. Original Stretch Blanket Is BIG
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Big Blanket Co. Initial Thoughts Relaxing With Big Blanket Co. Sleeping With Big Blanket Co. Blankets are great and there’s no questioning that. But, you know what’s even better? Really, really, really big blankets. As someone that sleeps with four blankets each night (judge yourself), I’m always looking for new blankies to add to my growing collection. So, when Big Blanket Co. reached out to SPY asking if we’d be interested in testing one of their big blankets, I jumped at the...
L.A. Weekly
Tails Wag For LA Weekly’s Pet Box
We love our pets. Here at LA Weekly we have quite a few, which is why we’ve created the Pet Box – a curated compilation of some of our favorite pet supplies that help us be the best pet parents we can be. Pets bring so much comfort and joy to their families, which is why we firmly believe that they deserve that same comfort and joy right back! Check out our list below of the best dog treats, pet food and more to make your furry friends’ life as fulfilling as possible.
L.A. Weekly
The Halloween Adult Candy Guide 2022
Don’t let all the fake news about people trying to give kids free drugs on Halloween scare you away from all the awesome adult candy. We’ve got a list of treats to help you experience various dimensions. Whether taking some little goblins out to score different Reese’s products or just having a horror movie marathon on the couch, this lineup is sure to make the experience more memorable.
Comments / 0