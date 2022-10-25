Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
186 Hawaiians Sue U.S. For Navy Fuel Contamination Of Red Hill Honolulu Fresh Water SupplyYoel DavidsonHonolulu, HI
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This WeekendKennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland MorningDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
wpde.com
City of Myrtle Beach hosting 2nd annual Fall Fling
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Myrtle Beach is hosting its annual fall fling Friday night. The free family-friendly event is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Robert H. Reed Recreation Center. There are also sensory-friendly activities going on from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m....
visitmyrtlebeach.com
The Forgotten Ghosts of the Hammock Coast
The Hammock Coast is the laid-back stretch of the Grand Strand, south of Myrtle Beach, from Murrells Inlet to Georgetown. With its marshy landscape, moss-dripping oaks, and centuries-old architecture, it provides the perfect backdrop for many a spooky tale. And it doesn’t disappoint. The region is the home of two of our area’s most famous legends, The Gray Man of Pawleys Island and Alice, Spirit of The Hermitage, in Murrells Inlet. While their stories are often told, there are a number of other ghosts in these parts who are not so well known. These are a few of their stories.
This Is South Carolina's Most Haunted Restaurant
Food Network found the most "spirited" eateries around the country.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
southerntrippers.com
14 Best Oceanfront Hotels in Myrtle Beach SC You Must Visit
Are you ready to see all the best oceanfront hotels in Myrtle Beach? You have come to the right place because here you will see and learn all about the best places to stay. There is so much to do in Myrtle Beach that you are going to want to find somewhere in the heart of it all to spend some time relaxing in the sun.
Check out these Halloween events in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s the time of year for some spooky fun, and there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate Halloween and the fall season coming up across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Here are some of the activities and events scheduled across the region: CONWAY 5th annual Trunk-or-Treat event at Coastal […]
WMBF
This Is Carolina: Double Dutch Group Takes Grand Strand by Storm
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two 50-foot plastic clothesline from a hardware store is what initially bonded the group of women. Forty-somethings who enjoy their favorite childhood pastimes that include Double Dutch, hula hoop, African hopscotch and a little Tweedlee Dee. The women are part of the 40+ Double Dutch Club, an international organization that focuses on fun, fitness and fellowship.
myhorrynews.com
The old Presbyterian church in Myrtle Beach could be an entertainment venue next year
The old First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach could turn into a multi-use entertainment business after city council on Monday passed a resolution declaring the property abandoned, thus paving the way for the proposed developer to receive tax credits for renovations. The developers want to turn the old church location...
WMBF
“Shop. Front. First.” with the Women on Front Street
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Just in time for the holidays it’s a great reminder to shop local and support women own business. In Georgetown, S.C. there are over two dozen women own businesses on Front Street. Some of those include: Bluebird Vintage, Whiskey & Wildflower, Art Harbor, Merle...
WMBF
‘He brought joy to a countless number of people:’ Former Myrtle Beach Pelicans team dog dies
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans announced on social media Tuesday, the passing of their former team dog, Deuce. Deuce, the Pelicans team dog from 2008 through the 2018 season, passed away at the age of 14. He was the team’s second team dog, passing the torch...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Crab Cakes at Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Murrells Inlet
Many locals and visitors make a point of dining here, and it's easy to see why. It's known for its delicious food and down-home charm. One of the best ways to save money and beat the crowds is to order your food early. The restaurant has been named in PhillyBite Magazine for having one of the state's best Crab Cakes.
wpde.com
More than 60 vendors to attend Arts and Crafts Festival in Pawleys Island
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — You're invited to come out to the 33rd Annual Arts and Crafts Festival in Pawleys Island. It's hosted by the Precious Blood of Christ Church Catholic Women's Club. There will be more than 60 vendors, a used-book sale and a silent auction. And for...
Southwest adds non-stop flights to Denver from Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Southwest is adding non-stop flights to Denver from Myrtle Beach beginning next summer, according to Myrtle Beach International Airport. The new flight will be available on Saturdays beginning June 10, according to the airport. “We are thrilled to offer customers more nonstop options for reaching Denver this summer,” Director of […]
BEACH BITES: Patio’s Tiki Bar & Grill
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — If dining al fresco is your favorite way to do it, there’s a big spot in Little River that has more outdoor seats than indoor. Patio’s Tiki Bar and Grill has grown significantly since its opening in 2011. “We’re right at about 240 seats now,” said Patio’s owner Ken Ercole. […]
communitytimessc.com
Dr. Toney Graham, III: MUSC Health Black River Medical Center
Nearly 15 years ago, as a newly minted doctor, I joined the Graham Clinic established by my father, Dr. Toney Graham, Jr., on the outskirts of Lake City. He built the practice from basically nothing, and through good times and bad he brought babies into the world, treated everything from cuts and scrapes to life-threatening illnesses, and consoled the grieving.
WMBF
Dining with Dockery: The Crafty Rooster
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Located in downtown Conway, the Crafty Rooster specializes in wings, burgers, chicken sandwiches and more. In this week’s episode, Andrew heads to downtown Conway to try some of the menu items. You can watch the entire segment in the video above. Want to look...
Seagate Village neighborhood in Myrtle Beach celebrates 20 years
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Seagate Village, a local 800-home neighborhood, celebrated its 20-year anniversary on Saturday in Myrtle Beach, according to a Myrtle Beach City Government announcement. Dozens of residents gathered in honor of this special occasion. Those in attendance included 91-year-old Pat James, one of the first Seagate Village residents who has […]
WLTX.com
Man accused of embezzling $2 million from Air Power Inc, bought Myrtle Beach condo, jet skis, boats, four-wheelers, cars, golf carts, DOJ says
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Lexington man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to embezzling $2 million from a business in High Point and stealing $750 thousand in pandemic relief fund money. 62-year-old, Samuel Allen Mouzon, will spend 41 months behind bars and serve three years of supervised...
WMBF
Coroner identifies driver killed in Georgetown County log truck accident
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash involving a log truck in the Grand Strand on Thursday. Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on S.C. 41 near Van Vlake Drive in Georgetown County at around 11 a.m.
Traffic impacted after car overturns on Highway 701 near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic is impacted Friday afternoon after a car overturned on Highway 701 near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The single-vehicle crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. in the area of North Highway 701 and Adrian Highway, HCFR said. No one is being taken to a hospital with injuries. […]
