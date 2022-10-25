ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

City of Myrtle Beach hosting 2nd annual Fall Fling

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Myrtle Beach is hosting its annual fall fling Friday night. The free family-friendly event is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Robert H. Reed Recreation Center. There are also sensory-friendly activities going on from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m....
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

The Forgotten Ghosts of the Hammock Coast

The Hammock Coast is the laid-back stretch of the Grand Strand, south of Myrtle Beach, from Murrells Inlet to Georgetown. With its marshy landscape, moss-dripping oaks, and centuries-old architecture, it provides the perfect backdrop for many a spooky tale. And it doesn’t disappoint. The region is the home of two of our area’s most famous legends, The Gray Man of Pawleys Island and Alice, Spirit of The Hermitage, in Murrells Inlet. While their stories are often told, there are a number of other ghosts in these parts who are not so well known. These are a few of their stories.
MURRELLS INLET, SC
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
GREENVILLE, SC
southerntrippers.com

14 Best Oceanfront Hotels in Myrtle Beach SC You Must Visit

Are you ready to see all the best oceanfront hotels in Myrtle Beach? You have come to the right place because here you will see and learn all about the best places to stay. There is so much to do in Myrtle Beach that you are going to want to find somewhere in the heart of it all to spend some time relaxing in the sun.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Check out these Halloween events in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s the time of year for some spooky fun, and there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate Halloween and the fall season coming up across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Here are some of the activities and events scheduled across the region: CONWAY 5th annual Trunk-or-Treat event at Coastal […]
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

This Is Carolina: Double Dutch Group Takes Grand Strand by Storm

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two 50-foot plastic clothesline from a hardware store is what initially bonded the group of women. Forty-somethings who enjoy their favorite childhood pastimes that include Double Dutch, hula hoop, African hopscotch and a little Tweedlee Dee. The women are part of the 40+ Double Dutch Club, an international organization that focuses on fun, fitness and fellowship.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

“Shop. Front. First.” with the Women on Front Street

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Just in time for the holidays it’s a great reminder to shop local and support women own business. In Georgetown, S.C. there are over two dozen women own businesses on Front Street. Some of those include: Bluebird Vintage, Whiskey & Wildflower, Art Harbor, Merle...
GEORGETOWN, SC
eastcoasttraveller.com

Crab Cakes at Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Murrells Inlet

Many locals and visitors make a point of dining here, and it's easy to see why. It's known for its delicious food and down-home charm. One of the best ways to save money and beat the crowds is to order your food early. The restaurant has been named in PhillyBite Magazine for having one of the state's best Crab Cakes.
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WBTW News13

Southwest adds non-stop flights to Denver from Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Southwest is adding non-stop flights to Denver from Myrtle Beach beginning next summer, according to Myrtle Beach International Airport. The new flight will be available on Saturdays beginning June 10, according to the airport. “We are thrilled to offer customers more nonstop options for reaching Denver this summer,” Director of […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: Patio’s Tiki Bar & Grill

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — If dining al fresco is your favorite way to do it, there’s a big spot in Little River that has more outdoor seats than indoor. Patio’s Tiki Bar and Grill has grown significantly since its opening in 2011. “We’re right at about 240 seats now,” said Patio’s owner Ken Ercole. […]
LITTLE RIVER, SC
communitytimessc.com

Dr. Toney Graham, III: MUSC Health Black River Medical Center

Nearly 15 years ago, as a newly minted doctor, I joined the Graham Clinic established by my father, Dr. Toney Graham, Jr., on the outskirts of Lake City. He built the practice from basically nothing, and through good times and bad he brought babies into the world, treated everything from cuts and scrapes to life-threatening illnesses, and consoled the grieving.
LAKE CITY, SC
WMBF

Dining with Dockery: The Crafty Rooster

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Located in downtown Conway, the Crafty Rooster specializes in wings, burgers, chicken sandwiches and more. In this week’s episode, Andrew heads to downtown Conway to try some of the menu items. You can watch the entire segment in the video above. Want to look...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Seagate Village neighborhood in Myrtle Beach celebrates 20 years

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Seagate Village, a local 800-home neighborhood, celebrated its 20-year anniversary on Saturday in Myrtle Beach, according to a Myrtle Beach City Government announcement. Dozens of residents gathered in honor of this special occasion. Those in attendance included 91-year-old Pat James, one of the first Seagate Village residents who has […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Traffic impacted after car overturns on Highway 701 near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic is impacted Friday afternoon after a car overturned on Highway 701 near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The single-vehicle crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. in the area of North Highway 701 and Adrian Highway, HCFR said. No one is being taken to a hospital with injuries. […]
CONWAY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy