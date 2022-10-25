Read full article on original website
2 Passive Income Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Yields
Dividend stocks generally outperform other asset classes during bear markets. The primary reason is that regular cash distributions help to smooth out market volatility in terms of an equity's total return on capital. Plus, passive income stocks likely benefit from an "oasis effect" during turbulent markets. Dividend stocks, in short, quickly become hot commodities during bear markets because of their perceived safety relative to pure-play growth or value stocks.
A Bear Market Rally or Markets Forming a Solid Base: 5 Picks
Wall Street is witnessing a good rally in October after a horrible September. Historically, several major stock market crashes happened this month. However, this year, it looks like October will see a happy ending. Month to date, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the...
Why Chemed (CHE) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Chemed (CHE). This company, which is in the Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
ETN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $144.38, changing hands as high as $145.75 per share. Eaton Corp plc shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ETN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB): Time to Buy?
Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company...
4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today
The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
Thursday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Medical Instruments & Supplies
In trading on Thursday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Safe Bulkers, down about 4.4% and shares of Star Bulk Carriers off about 3.9% on the day. Also lagging the market Thursday are medical instruments &...
Strength Seen in Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN): Can Its 12% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN) shares ended the last trading session 12% higher at $49.44. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.1% gain over the past four weeks. The stock surge can be attributed to...
Canadian National (CNI) Stock Up 3.4% Since Q3 Earnings Beat
Canadian National Railway Company CNI stock has gained 3.4% since its third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Oct 25. The uptick can be attributed to better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance. Quarterly earnings of $1.63 per share (C$2.13) outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 and improved 34.7% year over year. Quarterly...
Why FormFactor Stock Crashed and Burned Thursday Morning
Shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) flamed out on Thursday morning, falling by as much as 24.4%. As of 11:55 a.m. ET, the stock was still down by 19%. Blame its third-quarter report for the plunge: The provider of semiconductor testing and measurement tools delivered disappointing financial results after the bell Wednesday, and warned that further pain is in store.
Thursday's ETF Movers: REM, XLC
In trading on Thursday, the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Armour Residential Reit, up about 6.6% and shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure, up about 5.3% on the day. And...
CTS Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CTS
In trading on Wednesday, shares of CTS Corp (Symbol: CTS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.64, changing hands as low as $36.07 per share. CTS Corp shares are currently trading down about 17.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Here's Why Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Guardant Health (GH) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
The market expects Guardant Health (GH) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Shopify Stock Earnings: The Good and the Bad
In this video, I will be going over Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) third-quarter earnings report and will explain the good, the bad, and what to look out for in the coming quarters. Management sees 2022 as a transition year. For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click...
Why Shares of Credit Suisse Are Falling Today
Shares of the embattled Swiss bank Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) struggled today after the bank reported its third-quarter earnings and as management announced an ambitious new restructuring plan. Shares had fallen close to 14% as of 9:37 a.m. ET on Thursday. So what. Credit Suisse reported a loss equivalent...
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: AEP
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, American Electric Power is now the #84 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker,...
Thursday Sector Leaders: Railroads, Water Utilities
In trading on Thursday, railroads shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.8%. Leading the group were shares of Greenbrier Companies, up about 17.9% and shares of Trinity Industries up about 5.3% on the day. Also showing relative strength are water utilities shares, up on the day...
Relay Therapeutics Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for RLAY
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Relay Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RLAY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.27, changing hands as high as $22.85 per share. Relay Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RLAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Meta Sinks After Dismal Q3 Earnings: ETFs in Focus
After the closing bell on Oct 27, Facebook’s parent company Meta Platforms META reported dismal third-quarter 2022 results, wherein it missed revenue and earnings estimates. The social media giant reported its second consecutive quarterly drop in revenues and provided a gloomy forecast given the broader fallout in digital advertisement.
