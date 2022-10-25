Read full article on original website
Pending Home Sales Continue to Decline in September
Pending home sales declined for the fourth consecutive month in September and for the 10th time in 11 months, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). The Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI), a forward-looking indicator of home sales based on contract signings, fell 10.2% to a reading of 79.5 in September.
Taylor Morrison Enhances Its Online Home Reservation System
After launching a home reservation system last year, Taylor Morrison—No. 5 on the 2022 Builder 100—is debuting an enhanced system with an “add to cart” feature to reserve personalized home configurations online. Starting with Eave’s Bend at Artisan Lakes community in Palmetto, Florida, customers will be able to choose beyond lots and floor plans.
