Nashville, TN

atozsports.com

Cowboys’ roster gets major boost on Wednesday

When the Dallas Cowboys selected linebacker Damone Clark in the fifth round, a guy many had as a Day 2 pick, it looked at as one of the steals of the draft. Clark came with a little red flag, though, and that was the spinal fusion operation he had back in March to fix a herniated disk, causing many to think he wouldn’t play in 2022.
TEXAS STATE
atozsports.com

Broncos: NFL great publicly mocks Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos have been the laughingstock of the league this season. Usually, it’s a team like the New York Jets, the New York Giants, or even the team the Broncos play next in the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, this is what we have come to. If...
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ underdog is acing his new assignment

Wide receiver Noah Brown didn’t have the smoothest start to his career with the Dallas Cowboys due to multiple injuries. The worst came in 2019 when the former seventh-round pick missed the entire season after having multiple operations to repair a knee issue. Despite these setbacks, Brown did enough...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis, and the Titans QB situation against Texans

As the Tennessee Titans head into Houston for a divisional matchup with the Texans on Sunday, the story of the weekend surrounds the injury status of Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Tannehill suffered an ankle injury in the second half of Tennessee’s Week 7 win over Indianapolis, and while he finished...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Chiefs traded for a playmaker but received a headache in return

The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) traded for former first-rounder Kadarius Toney on Thursday, hoping the electric wideout can add another element to an already stout offense. The final receipt reads Toney for the Chiefs’ third- and sixth-round picks in 2023. The third-rounder is a compensatory pick, therefore, the Chiefs still have a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Cowboys: The NFL is robbing Micah Parsons

The NFL finally figured out a way to keep Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons from lighting up the stat sheet. While teams are out there double-teaming the pass rusher, chipping him, or making reads off of him, the league opted for a more original approach. They’ll just rob him instead....
atozsports.com

Buccaneers: Tom Brady sets another NFL record

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are leading the Baltimore Ravens, 10-3, at halftime in a game that they need to win in the worst way. The Buccaneers were able to get off to a hot start by scoring on their first offensive drive of the game, but things quickly cooled as they gained just 32-yards on final three drives of the first half, as compared to 120-yards on their first two drives that resulted in 10 points.
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

Cowboys: Latest news gives massive opportunity for dynamic player

Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard provide the Dallas Cowboys with one of the best rushing one-two punches in football. Elliott is the physical bruiser, while Pollard is the dynamic and explosive playmaker. The two complement each other very well. And with Dak Prescott becoming healthier, the Cowboys have the chance...
atozsports.com

Jerry Jones hints at what kind of move Cowboys want to make

The Dallas Cowboys made a trade on Tuesday. Dallas acquired run-stuffing defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Las Vegas Raiders. The Cowboys parted ways with a late draft selection in the deal. While that kind of trade won’t make the headlines, it was a necessary move. Dallas has a weakness...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Eagles receive fantastic news ahead of game vs Steelers

The Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) spent their Week 7 bye getting some much-needed rest and recovery after their undefeated start to the season. The week off allowed the opportunity for the team to heal some bumps and bruises suffered along the way, but the most important bye week boost comes in the former of starting right tackle Lane Johnson.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Saints’ starter had no idea what was coming

The New Orleans Saints recently made a big decision concerning Week 8. There were a lot of questions going on surrounding the team, and they were finally answered. However, the player it pertained to wasn’t even notified. The Saints have a very talented roster, and despite what the record...
atozsports.com

Wednesday’s news further complicates Cowboys’ season goals

The NFC East is making moves ahead of the trade deadline. One day after the Dallas Cowboys added depth at two defensive positions, the Philadelphia Eagles one-upped them by making a big-time addition. On Wednesday, the still-undefeated Eagles traded for defensive end Robert Quinn. They paid only a fourth-round pick...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

NFL insider confirms suspicion surrounding Buccaneers’ star

Tampa Bay Buccaneers have more bad news, on top of their loss last night to the Baltimore Ravens. After Shaq Barrett was carted to the locker room with what the team called an “ankle injury”, the notion was that it was another important Buccaneers defender that went down with an unfortunate injury.
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

Blast from the past officially puts Eagles over the top

The Philadelphia Eagles are positioning themselves for a Super Bowl run after the team’s latest move. On Wednesday, the Eagles sent a message to the rest of the NFL by going all-in, and trading for the Chicago Bears’ prolific pass rusher Robert Quinn. The Eagles sent a fourth-round pick to the Bears in exchange for the three-time Pro Bowler.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Josh Allen can take away part of Tom Brady’s legacy on Sunday

Josh Allen can do something that only Tom Brady has done in NFL history. Years ago, before Josh Allen was drafted, Bills fans were hoping the next franchise quarterback would be one of the best. After years of torment at the hands of Brady, Allen can further cement his legacy...
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Titans catch break during toughest stretch of season

The Tennessee Titans (4-2) look to continue to build a cushion before the team’s toughest stretch of the season. Following this Sunday’s divisional test on the road at the Houston Texans (1-3-1), the Titans will have a five-game gauntlet against some of the NFL’s most dangerous teams.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

How the Titans’ schedule just got a bit tougher in 2022

The Tennessee Titans have a very winnable game against a struggling Houston Texans team this weekend. That being said, any divisional matchup is tough. After this week, the schedule gets a bit more difficult, though. The Titans will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9, and their offense just...
NASHVILLE, TN

