atozsports.com
Cowboys’ roster gets major boost on Wednesday
When the Dallas Cowboys selected linebacker Damone Clark in the fifth round, a guy many had as a Day 2 pick, it looked at as one of the steals of the draft. Clark came with a little red flag, though, and that was the spinal fusion operation he had back in March to fix a herniated disk, causing many to think he wouldn’t play in 2022.
atozsports.com
Broncos: NFL great publicly mocks Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos have been the laughingstock of the league this season. Usually, it’s a team like the New York Jets, the New York Giants, or even the team the Broncos play next in the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, this is what we have come to. If...
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ underdog is acing his new assignment
Wide receiver Noah Brown didn’t have the smoothest start to his career with the Dallas Cowboys due to multiple injuries. The worst came in 2019 when the former seventh-round pick missed the entire season after having multiple operations to repair a knee issue. Despite these setbacks, Brown did enough...
atozsports.com
Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis, and the Titans QB situation against Texans
As the Tennessee Titans head into Houston for a divisional matchup with the Texans on Sunday, the story of the weekend surrounds the injury status of Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Tannehill suffered an ankle injury in the second half of Tennessee’s Week 7 win over Indianapolis, and while he finished...
atozsports.com
How a decision in 2021 is paying major dividends for the Chiefs in 2022
The Kansas City Chiefs have a pretty different team now than what they had during the Super Bowl in 2020. You may remember, but after they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they did a complete offensive line revamp, went and signed two starters up front and drafted two more.
atozsports.com
Chiefs traded for a playmaker but received a headache in return
The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) traded for former first-rounder Kadarius Toney on Thursday, hoping the electric wideout can add another element to an already stout offense. The final receipt reads Toney for the Chiefs’ third- and sixth-round picks in 2023. The third-rounder is a compensatory pick, therefore, the Chiefs still have a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
atozsports.com
Cowboys: The NFL is robbing Micah Parsons
The NFL finally figured out a way to keep Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons from lighting up the stat sheet. While teams are out there double-teaming the pass rusher, chipping him, or making reads off of him, the league opted for a more original approach. They’ll just rob him instead....
atozsports.com
Buccaneers: Tom Brady sets another NFL record
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are leading the Baltimore Ravens, 10-3, at halftime in a game that they need to win in the worst way. The Buccaneers were able to get off to a hot start by scoring on their first offensive drive of the game, but things quickly cooled as they gained just 32-yards on final three drives of the first half, as compared to 120-yards on their first two drives that resulted in 10 points.
atozsports.com
Saints’ star makes massive guarantee about game versus Raiders
The New Orleans Saints are in a rough patch. The defense has not played well over there last month. Injuries are piling up. They needed a leader to step up, and Alvin Kamara did that last week when he addressed the team after their loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Now,...
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Latest news gives massive opportunity for dynamic player
Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard provide the Dallas Cowboys with one of the best rushing one-two punches in football. Elliott is the physical bruiser, while Pollard is the dynamic and explosive playmaker. The two complement each other very well. And with Dak Prescott becoming healthier, the Cowboys have the chance...
atozsports.com
Jerry Jones hints at what kind of move Cowboys want to make
The Dallas Cowboys made a trade on Tuesday. Dallas acquired run-stuffing defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Las Vegas Raiders. The Cowboys parted ways with a late draft selection in the deal. While that kind of trade won’t make the headlines, it was a necessary move. Dallas has a weakness...
atozsports.com
Eagles receive fantastic news ahead of game vs Steelers
The Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) spent their Week 7 bye getting some much-needed rest and recovery after their undefeated start to the season. The week off allowed the opportunity for the team to heal some bumps and bruises suffered along the way, but the most important bye week boost comes in the former of starting right tackle Lane Johnson.
atozsports.com
Saints’ starter had no idea what was coming
The New Orleans Saints recently made a big decision concerning Week 8. There were a lot of questions going on surrounding the team, and they were finally answered. However, the player it pertained to wasn’t even notified. The Saints have a very talented roster, and despite what the record...
atozsports.com
National outlet continues to push pointless storyline involving Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have had a narrative about them all year long, but it started in the off-season, and for some reason continues even though the Chiefs have continued to prove it wrong. This off-season, when the Chiefs traded away superstar receiver Tyreek Hill, the entire NFL immediately started...
atozsports.com
Wednesday’s news further complicates Cowboys’ season goals
The NFC East is making moves ahead of the trade deadline. One day after the Dallas Cowboys added depth at two defensive positions, the Philadelphia Eagles one-upped them by making a big-time addition. On Wednesday, the still-undefeated Eagles traded for defensive end Robert Quinn. They paid only a fourth-round pick...
atozsports.com
NFL insider confirms suspicion surrounding Buccaneers’ star
Tampa Bay Buccaneers have more bad news, on top of their loss last night to the Baltimore Ravens. After Shaq Barrett was carted to the locker room with what the team called an “ankle injury”, the notion was that it was another important Buccaneers defender that went down with an unfortunate injury.
atozsports.com
Blast from the past officially puts Eagles over the top
The Philadelphia Eagles are positioning themselves for a Super Bowl run after the team’s latest move. On Wednesday, the Eagles sent a message to the rest of the NFL by going all-in, and trading for the Chicago Bears’ prolific pass rusher Robert Quinn. The Eagles sent a fourth-round pick to the Bears in exchange for the three-time Pro Bowler.
atozsports.com
Josh Allen can take away part of Tom Brady’s legacy on Sunday
Josh Allen can do something that only Tom Brady has done in NFL history. Years ago, before Josh Allen was drafted, Bills fans were hoping the next franchise quarterback would be one of the best. After years of torment at the hands of Brady, Allen can further cement his legacy...
atozsports.com
Titans catch break during toughest stretch of season
The Tennessee Titans (4-2) look to continue to build a cushion before the team’s toughest stretch of the season. Following this Sunday’s divisional test on the road at the Houston Texans (1-3-1), the Titans will have a five-game gauntlet against some of the NFL’s most dangerous teams.
atozsports.com
How the Titans’ schedule just got a bit tougher in 2022
The Tennessee Titans have a very winnable game against a struggling Houston Texans team this weekend. That being said, any divisional matchup is tough. After this week, the schedule gets a bit more difficult, though. The Titans will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9, and their offense just...
