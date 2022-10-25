Reports: Marlins hiring Skip Schumaker from Cardinals as manager

The Miami Marlins are hiring St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker as their manager, according to multiple reports.

Schumaker, 42, played 11 MLB seasons with the Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds. After retiring as a player, he joined the San Diego Padres in 2018 as a first base coach. He was eventually promoted to associate manager under Jayce Tingler. He left the Padres to join the Cardinals as bench coach after the Padres fired Tingler in 2021.