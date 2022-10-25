Ford has been possibly the fastest-changing car manufacturers in the world over the last year. The introduction of the new Mustang and its return to several divisions of motorsport, and the debut of the F-150 Lightning, the first all-electric pickup to be produced by the "big three," has put Ford in the unique spot of celebrating both internal combustion and an electrified future with its two signature models. The Mustang will likely boost the brand as the model will soon be the only naturally aspirated V-8 muscle car on sale. The F-150 Lightning is a different story, but it is quick.

