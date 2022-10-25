ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
MotorAuthority

Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger heads to auction

If you've ever want to own a muscle car powered by Dodge's 1,000-hp Hellephant crate engine, now's your chance. A Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger named Dumbo is slated for a Mecum auction running in Las Vegas from November 10-12. The supercharged 7.0-liter V-8 was unveiled at the 2018 SEMA show,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Top Speed

Here's How Fast The Ford F-150 Lightning Really Is

Ford has been possibly the fastest-changing car manufacturers in the world over the last year. The introduction of the new Mustang and its return to several divisions of motorsport, and the debut of the F-150 Lightning, the first all-electric pickup to be produced by the "big three," has put Ford in the unique spot of celebrating both internal combustion and an electrified future with its two signature models. The Mustang will likely boost the brand as the model will soon be the only naturally aspirated V-8 muscle car on sale. The F-150 Lightning is a different story, but it is quick.
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty's New Diesel Throws Down 1,200 LB-FT, Drags 40,000 Pounds

Let's not date ourselves here, but once upon a time, it would have seemed unfathomable for a mere consumer-level heavy-duty pickup truck to pack 500 hp under its hood and tow 40,000 pounds. And yet here we are, with the 2023 Super Duty capable of those best-in-class claims and more when it comes to towing, hauling, horsepower, and torque. The numbers keep creepin' up; it's admittedly hard to keep up. Let's briefly unpack some of the new Super Duty's numbers, acknowledging that it's not all about numbers—or is it?
Road & Track

Dodge CEO Knows You Don't Like Its EV "Exhaust" Note

Dodge is soon sunsetting its Charger and Challenger muscle cars in favor of new electric models. The Charger Daytona SRT concept that debuted earlier this year shows where the brand is headed, and unsurprisingly, it's still looking back on its old muscle-car glory days. The concept has an "exhaust" system to compensate for its lack of a V-8—the intuitively named Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust—and public reaction was generally negative. Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis is well aware of this.
Autoblog

Hyundai and Kia recall 122,000 vehicles over potential gearbox fault

No automaker is having a good time dealing with semiconductor chips and circuit boards, but Hyundai and Kia are having an especially hard time. The two brands have recently had to recall four models over two problems with circuit boards in their official tow hitch accessory. Now a potential issue with the circuit board controlling the oil pump in the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission used by Hyundai and Kia is forcing recalls of eight models. A potentially inadequate soldering job could allow a board component to detach, thereby causing a pump malfunction.
Jalopnik

God's Perfect Corvette Is For Sale in Canada

Here at the Jello Picnic Website, we think a lot about Corvettes. We review them, rank them, and generally use them as the divine prophet Zora Arkus-Duntov intended. As a whole, we usually even like them, though we’ve never found one to be unimpeachably perfect. At least, not until today.
Carscoops

Florida Honda Dealer Gave A $9,400 Discount On A 2023 Civic Followed By A $10,000 Markup And $3,000 Fee

We’ve told you about a number of audacious dealer markups and add-on fees in the past. The power of the internet allows the common person to rise up and call out dealers for such greedy practices. And that’s exactly what’s going on right now over on Reddit where one user is trying to wrap their head around a convoluted, roughly $3.6k markup – and that’s not including any suspicious and totally arbitrary dealer fees worth a few thousand dollars extra, listed on an everyday Honda Civic hatchback that has a $26,240 MSRP.
TAMPA, FL
Motorious

C7 Corvette Blacks Out For Police Chase

Some gearheads get a kick out of smoking cops with their modified ride, like it’s a victory of sorts. Maybe they’re carrying on the tradition of moonshine runners who evolved into NASCAR racers or it’s just something in their DNA. But we have a prime example of this behavior right here and now in the form of a C7 Corvette running from the law.
CAR AND DRIVER

These Vehicles Are Dead for 2023

The checkered flag is waving for a number of vehicles after the 2022 model year. It’s time to bid farewell to fuel-sipping economy cars such as the Chevrolet Spark and Hyundai Accent, and supercars including the Acura NSX, Ford GT, and Lamborghini Aventador. Not even functional little work vans...
TENNESSEE STATE
msn.com

Toyota reportedly considers hitting the reset button on its EV transition

Toyota may have finally announced an electric vehicle strategy last year, but new reporting suggests that the automaker could be headed back to the drawing board. According to Reuters sources, an internal group at Toyota is tasked with working out plans to improve its current e-TNGA flexible EV platform or for developing a new EV architecture.
fordauthority.com

Ringbrothers 1969 Ford Mustang ‘Patriarc’ To Debut At SEMA 2022

Ringbrothers, a Connecticut-based purveyor of aftermarket aluminum body kits and parts run by brothers Jim and Mike Ring, has a knack for taking Blue Oval-built machines and turning them into something special for SEMA. Back in 2019, the organization showed off its unique 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 UNKL, kitted out with a widebody set and a race-inspired theme. It has also shown off a 1965 Ford Mustang “Ballistic” and another custom ’65 Mustang convertible. In 2017, Ringbrothers took a 1956 Ford F-100, named Clem 101 to the show, deviating from its propensity for Mustangs, but this year, they’re back in the pony car camp with the new 1969 Ford Mustang “Patriarc.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
teslarati.com

Toyota electric vehicle plans now in turmoil

According to inside sources, Toyota is now reconsidering previous plans for electric vehicles. The story from Reuters, as it can so often be with Toyota, is cryptic and limited in details. Toyota has seemed so dedicated in recent months to hybrid engine technology, company executives even actively worked to defend their company’s position. But now Toyota’s slow EV introduction may change with a new plan revealed by company insiders.

Comments / 0

Community Policy