Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJBF.com
Harris III to perform two free shows in Augusta
Correct date Harris III performances at Kroc Center. DOJ awards more than 2.8 million in grants to local …. Pedestrian bridge renaming draws commission comments, …. A commission committee is recommending the full commission rename the new pedestrian bridge Freedom Bridge, not all commissioners are on board. Columbia County sees...
WJBF.com
Radon levels in your home could be putting you at risk for lung cancer
Dr. Shaheen Islam, Division Director of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at Augusta University Health, makes his living caring for people’s lung-related disorders. So, a decade ago, when he lived in Ohio and moved into a new home, he did not expect to have to worry about his own lung health. Until his house tested high for radon.
WJBF.com
Aiken City leaders move closer to regaining Newberry Street from Project Pascalis developer
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken City leaders are one step closer to canceling an ordinance that would have changed the face of downtown. Project Pascalis called for demolishing several historic buildings and replacing them with a new hotel, apartments, and parking garage. “I couldn’t believe that they were giving...
WJBF.com
Miracle Mile Walk raises $400,000 and counting for mammogram screenings
AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – On October 15, close to 10,000 people walked the streets of downtown Augusta. That day around $400,000 was raised for the Piedmont Augusta Mobile Mammography Unit, and that number continues to grow. “Children at this elementary school bought pink lemonade and sold pink lemonade to...
Comments / 0