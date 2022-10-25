ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Florida man arrested after dragging dog with truck, deputies say

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago

A man is facing animal cruelty charges after investigators said a witness saw him dragging a dog from his truck by its collar.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a driver reported seeing a man dragging a white French bulldog mix by her leash and collar from his vehicle on Oct. 9. The witness told police he caught the suspect’s attention, believing it to be an honest mistake, but that “the suspect stopped his vehicle, picked the dog up off the ground and threw her in the bed of his truck then drove off.”

The witness took a photo of the dog being dragged by the truck before the suspect pulled it inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2knwnA_0imPRTNw00

Deputies identified the suspect as Lisandro Arellano, who agreed to turn the dog, named Blanco, over to Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control. In the news release, deputies said their investigation revealed that Blanco did not belong to Arellano, who had been watching the animal for a family member.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RKSOZ_0imPRTNw00

Deputies said that when they interviewed Arellano, he told them the dog must have fallen out of the truck while he was driving, and he was treating the animal’s injuries, WPBF reported.

Investigators said that Arellano did not, in fact, get Blanco treatment for her injuries. In the news release, deputies accused Arellano of allowing “Blanco to repeatedly suffer in pain, over the course of four days from the injuries she sustained.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LoIPJ_0imPRTNw00

County officials took Blanco to the vet, who said she needed treatment or infection could spread throughout her body, according to an arrest report obtained by WPBF.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3szEd6_0imPRTNw00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
cw34.com

Man scares ex by texting 'I have a gun and I'm killing you today,' then rams car into hers

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — What started as a call about an assault ended up being a lot more, and it stemmed from a couple's bad breakup. Early Saturday evening, Boca Raton police got to the victim's apartment complex and found Emmaneul Lewis, 26, in his car, ramming the back of hers. A police officer wrote in the arrest report, “I conducted a felony stop to remove Lewis from the vehicle without incident.”
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Photos released of man involved in machete, baseball bat attack in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives have released photos of one of the men involved in a violent machete attack in West Palm Beach. On Friday evening, the detectives with the West Palm Beach Police Department released photos of one of the men involved in the brutal attack involving a machete and a baseball bat. The incident occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Southdale Shopping Center. The 49-year-old victim remains in critical condition in the hospital.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS News

Off-Duty Broward Sheriff's deputy shot dog in Coral Springs

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Coral Springs man rushed his dog to a veterinarian after it was shot by an off-duty Broward Sheriff's deputy. Juan Oro said his girlfriend was taking their two dogs out for a walk in their neighborhood in the 4100 block of NW 114th Avenue and ran back to their unit to get their leashes. That's when they heard a gunshot.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
cw34.com

PBSO: High school wrestling coach arrested for grand theft

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A high school wrestling coach is out on bond after deputies say he used the school's money to purchase items for his own business. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Hans Rasmusson is a wrestling coach at Jupiter High School. Detectives said Rasmusson submitted a Check Requisition form through the Palm Beach School District — where he requested a check payable to the sportswear company for $2,891.96. Rasmusson said the funds were being used for singlets and gear.
JUPITER, FL
Click10.com

1 killed, 3 injured in fiery crash in Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach, Fla. – One person was killed early Wednesday morning in a fiery two-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach, authorities confirmed. The crash was reported shortly after 12 a.m. in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and West Sample Road. Investigators said that Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
100K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy