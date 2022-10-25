Read full article on original website
5 Alabama players primed to have bigger impacts after BYE week
Multiple Alabama football players have the potential to have a bigger impact during the second half of the college football season. Here are five Crimson Tide players who could make a difference in Alabama’s push for a SEC Championship and a playoff berth. Eli Ricks. Ricks started in his...
81st annual Magic City Classic: What to expect when Alabama State, Alabama A&M hit the field
The 81st annual Magic City Classic featuring Alabama A&M versus Alabama State today at Birmingham’s Legion Field is not just another game on the schedule. It’s for HBCU football bragging rights in the state of Alabama. The kickoff for this legendary classic between these two Historically Black Colleges...
Nick Saban feels Tyler Booker gives Alabama a third starting guard
Nick Saban complemented the play of Alabama’s freshman reserved offensive lineman, Tyler Booker, during Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference. Booker was rated as a five-star recruit coming out of IMG Academy. He has earned playing time at guard in every game this season for the Crimson Tide. The Connecticut native has not allowed a sack, and he has yet to commit a penalty through eight games.
Mark Sears and Noah Clowney Discuss Upcoming Season
Mark Sears and Noah Clowney met with the media on Thursday to discuss the upcoming season and the goals they have for the 2022-2023 season. Sears is in his first year at Alabama after transferring from Ohio looks to make a big splash in his first season at The Capstone. The Muscle Shoals native averaged 19.7 points, six rebounds and 4.1 assists last season for the Bobcats on 44% shooting from the floor.
Tigers fall to No. 1 Alabama
AUBURN, Ala. — Playing toe-to-toe with the No. 1 team in the country, Auburn soccer traded blows with Alabama in a scoreless draw for 86 minutes, but it was the Tide who was able to find the back of the net in the 87th minute to seal the victory.
Coach Maynor Roasts Coach Robinson Jr. at 81st Magic City Classic Luncheon
Connell Maynor reminded Eddie Robinson Jr. about how he injured his hip during the 1991 Heritage Bowl.
Alabama Ace Unveils Her Own Shoes
University of Alabama star softball pitcher Montana Fouts has a new offering for the world from her NIL deal with Boombah Apparel. Fouts and Boombah unveiled the shoes on Thursday as part of the Raptor Turf Shoe line. It's a white turf shoe featuring Fouts' signature in the center. They...
Steve Spurrier explains why Alabama can't be counted out of CFP title race just yet
Former Heisman Trophy winner Steve Spurrier was a guest on the Paul Finebaum Show on Thursday and was his usual entertaining self. In the process of a discussion about the current football season and his thoughts on Tennessee (he’s impressed), the former head coach at Florida and South Carolina also reminded fans not to count out Alabama too quickly.
Alabama football creates hype video for loaded 2023 class
Alabama football’s recruiting department put together a hype video featuring every recruit currently in Alabama’s 2023 recruiting class. The Crimson Tide’s tight end commit, Ty Lockwood shared the video via Twitter.
Alumni excited to come back home for Magic City Classic
The Magic City Classic is the largest historically black college and university (HBCU) football game in the country. The event bringing thousands of Alabama State University and Alabama A&M alumni and fans to the Birmingham area. "81 years of a long standing rivalry between two black universities. I mean there's...
Southside Panthers win crosstown rivalry with Dallas County Hornets Thursday
The Southside Panthers took the 56-36 win in a regional showdown with Dallas County Hornets on Thursday night at Dallas County. Southside started the game off with a turnover causing the Hornets to recover on fumble from the Panthers. The Hornets failed to capitalized and the Panthers were about to able to put points on the board when quarterback Roosevelt Towns Jr. found Erick Smith in the end zone twice. Towns completed back to back plays to put the Panthers up 16-0 in the first quarter.
The Cutoff News High School Football Wrap-up - Week 10 - October 20 & 21, 2022 (Highlights, Pictures, Videos And More)
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
Sunday showers along with a few embedded thunderstorms
Showers and a few storms will be likely overnight tonight into tomorrow morning. A few showers may linger into Monday, but dry weather will follow and conditions should be ideal by Halloween night! Get the latest on the forecast in the video above. RAINY SUNDAY. A slow-moving disturbance brings rain...
Friday Scoreboard for Alabama High School Football
Calhoun County, AL – Here is a list of Friday night’s Alabama high school football games; includes Thursday night’s results. Pleasant Valley 28, Weaver 22 (Thurs.) Cottage Hill Christian 36, St. Luke’s Episcopal 15.
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Stolen guns, HBCU money, new Buc-ee’s: Down in Alabama
The number of firearms being stolen during vehicle break-ins in Birmingham is on the rise. Half-million-dollar checks are going to five Alabama HBCUs to preserve historic buildings. The cultural phenomenon known to highway travelers as Buc-ee’s is now less than a month from opening a North Alabama location. The...
Rickey Smiley Morning Show LIVE
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Magic City Classic Weekend is not the same without the early morning party featuring the Rickey Smiley Morning Show hosted by 98.7 Kiss, and after two years in quarantine the LIVE show is BACK!. This year, Rickey hosted his morning show live from the Boutwell...
15 Best Things to Do in Birmingham, AL
Founded in 1871 by the Elyton Land Company, Birmingham in Jefferson County was initially known for being rich in iron ore, coal, and limestone, the main minerals used to make steel. Aside from playing a huge role in steel production, Birmingham is also known for playing an instrumental part in...
Tornado Watch canceled for North Alabama
5:03 p.m. UPDATE: The Tornado Watch is completely canceled. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for two North Alabama counties until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The watch area includes Limestone and Morgan counties in North Alabama, as well as Cullman County. Tornadoes, isolated hail up to 1/2-inch in...
81st annual Magic City Classic parade: How to watch live, what to know if you go
It’s gameday. The 81st edition of the Magic City Classic is finally here. This afternoon at 2:30 p.m. the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs and the Alabama State University Hornets will face off in their historic gridiron rivalry at Birmingham’s Legion Field. The Magic City Classic Parade kicked off...
